Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Performant Financial Corporation    PFMT

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(PFMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Performant Financial : to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT), a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:20PM PST / 4:20PM EST. Lisa Im, Chief Executive Officer of Performant will be presenting to a live audience.

Performant is excited to further highlight our strategic growth avenues that will continue to build on our 76% YoY growth in Healthcare market revenues for 1H FY2020, coming off a year with 66% YoY growth in Healthcare market revenues.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

'We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space.' stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Performant's profile here:http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/PFMT

Profiles powered by LD Micro- News Compliments of Accesswire

About Performant

Performant helps government and commercial organizations enhance revenue and contain costs by preventing, identifying and recovering waste, improper payments and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare, student loans and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for more than nine years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Powered by a proprietary analytic platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including reporting capabilities, support services, customer care and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.The upcoming '500' in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Richard Zubek
Phone: 925-960-4988
Address: 333 N. Canyons Pkwy. Ste 100, Livermore, CA 94551
Email: rzubek@performantcorp.com

SOURCE: Performant Financial via LD Micro

Disclaimer

Performant Financial Corporation published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 17:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
01:20pPERFORMANT FINANCIAL : to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference
PU
08/11PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
08/11PERFORMANT FINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/11PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Financial Results for Second Quarte..
BU
08/06PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on Aug..
BU
07/17PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/28PERFORMANT FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
05/19PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
05/19PERFORMANT FINANCIAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/19Performant Financial Corporation Announces Financial Results for First Quarte..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 175 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,40 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,8 M 35,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 615
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Performant Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,65 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa C. Im Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Jeff Nelson Vice President-Technology
William Dean Hansen Lead Independent Director
Bradley M. Fluegel Independent Director
James LaCamp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION-35.90%36
CINTAS CORPORATION20.92%33 674
TELEPERFORMANCE19.64%18 024
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC19.03%13 011
UNITED RENTALS6.12%12 756
INTERTEK GROUP PLC2.05%12 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group