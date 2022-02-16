Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINK   CA71385D1078

PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, INC.

(PINK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate Update

02/16/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Live Call/Webcast on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 5 pm ET

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, announced that the Company will issue a news release providing a corporate update followed by a conference call and webcast to be hosted by Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer, at 5 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday February 23, 2022.

Conference Call:
To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-0789 or (201) 689-8562 for international callers and provide conference ID number 13727220.

Webcast:
A listen-only audio webcast will be broadcast live on the Investors section of the Perimeter website.

Replay:
The webcast will be archived on the Investors section of the Perimeter website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available for 14 days following the event by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and referencing conference ID 3727220.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.
With headquarters in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V:PINK) (OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) is a medical technology company that is driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. The company’s ticker symbol “PINK” is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, underscoring the company’s dedication to helping surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists use Perimeter’s imaging technology and AI in the fight against breast cancer, which is estimated to account for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses this year.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, INC.
08:31aPerimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate..
BU
01/27Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Completes Private Placement
MT
01/27Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Closing of Strategic Private Placement to Social..
BU
01/27Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. announced that it has received CAD 48.702999 million..
CI
01/11Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Initiation of Additional Clinical Trial Site at ..
BU
01/11Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Initiation of Additional Clinical Trial Site at ..
CI
2021Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces First Commercial Installation of Perimeter S-Ser..
BU
2021Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces First Commercial Installation of Perimeter S-Ser..
CI
2021Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Initiation of First Clinical Trial Site at West ..
BU
2021Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Initiation of First Clinical Trial Site At West ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,03 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -15,7 M -12,3 M -12,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 205 M 161 M 161 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6 158x
Capi. / Sales 2022 76,0x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,31 CAD
Average target price 5,79 CAD
Spread / Average Target 74,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Sobotta Chief Executive Officer
Jay R. Widdig Chief Financial Officer
Anthony F. Holler Chairman
Carl Gazdzinski Vice President-Engineering & Manufacturing
Rochelle Keen Head-Clinical Research Programs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, INC.-19.27%161
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.94%2 390
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP.-11.59%1 957
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.-24.97%564
VIEWORKS CO., LTD.-7.16%303
RAY CO., LTD.-16.58%250