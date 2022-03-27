Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Perimeter Solutions, SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRM   LU2391723694

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA

(PRM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gunmen kill one in airport attack in Nigeria-sources

03/27/2022 | 04:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Gunmen killed one person during an airport attack in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna on Saturday afternoon, three sources working at the airport said, the latest in a series of attacks by gunmen in the north of the country.

A ground crew and two airport officials said armed men entered the airport premises through a perimeter fence from a nearby forest and started shooting sporadically to scare workers.

"They opened fire on the NAMA (Nigerian Airspace Management Agency) security staff, killing him instantly and tried to invade the runway to prevent (an) aircraft from taking off," said the ground crew, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the press.

The two airport officials said armed security managed to repel the gunmen, preventing them from gaining access to the main airport complex.

A police spokesperson for Kaduna state did not respond to calls or text messages seeking comment.

Gunmen have spread terror across Nigeria's northwest, where they have attacked and killed villagers and security officials and kidnapped hundreds of school children and villagers for ransom.

(Reporting by Garba Muhammad, Editing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA
03/24TRANSCRIPT : Perimeter Solutions, SA, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 2022
CI
03/24PERIMETER : Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/24Perimeter Solutions Q4 Loss Widens as Sales Retreat
MT
03/24Perimeter Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
PR
03/20PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA(NYSE : PRM) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/04Perimeter Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
PR
02/18PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
2021Perimeter Solutions, SA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021Energy Stocks Slipping in Late Trade as Crude Extends Retreat Fueled by Oversupply Worr..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 340 M - -
Net income 2020 24,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 665 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 933 M 1 933 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float -
Chart PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA
Duration : Period :
Perimeter Solutions, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward Goldberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Lederman Chief Financial Officer
W. Nicholas Howley Co-Chairman
William Nicholas Thorndike Co-Chairman
Melissa Kim Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA-14.76%1 933
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-9.72%67 568
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED15.81%28 532
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-4.24%15 329
HAL TRUST-4.80%13 220
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-6.93%12 233