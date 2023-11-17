Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b), (c)

Pursuant to a mutual agreement with Perimeter Solutions, SA (the "Company"), Charles Kropp will no longer serve as Chief Financial Officer or Principal Accounting Officer of the Company effective November 16, 2023. Kyle Sable, 42, will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer (and Principal Accounting Officer), effective upon Mr. Kropp's departure. Since May 2022, Mr. Sable has served as Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development for the Company, and has been responsible for leading mergers & acquisitions, capital markets, and strategy activities. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Sable served as a Principal for Banbury Partners from April 2014 until September 2021, an investment fund based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mr. Sable has more than 20 years of investing and strategy experience in private and public companies across several Tiger Management-heritage investment funds, Bain Capital and Bain & Company. Mr. Sable holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with High Distinction from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration with Distinction from Harvard Business School.

In connection with his departure, Mr. Kropp and the Company will enter into a Separation and Release Agreement (the "Separation Agreement"), pursuant to which, in exchange for a general release of claims and certain restrictive covenants, Mr. Kropp is expected to receive a severance amount equal to: (i) 1.25 times his annual base salary; (ii) his target bonus for fiscal year 2023; plus (iii) the Company's portion of the applicable premiums for COBRA continuation coverage for 15 months. In addition, the Separation Agreement is expected to provide that, with respect to the 602,917 performance-based options granted to Mr. Kropp under the Company's 2021 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), (a) 2,917 of the options have vested; (b) 240,000 of the options will remain eligible for vesting based on fiscal year 2023 performance; and (c) the remaining 360,000 options will be forfeited. Mr. Kropp's departure is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company, including with respect to any matters relating to the Company's accounting practices or financial reporting.

In connection with his appointment as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Sable and the Company have entered into an Employment Agreement (the "Employment Agreement"), pursuant to which Mr. Sable is entitled to an annual base salary of $330,000 and a target annual bonus equal to 50% of his annual base salary. The terms and conditions of the Employment Agreement are otherwise similar to those in the employment agreements of the other executive officers. In connection with his promotion, Mr. Sable has received an additional grant of 100,000 performance-based options under the Plan, which shall be eligible to vest based on the same performance goals for fiscal years 2023 through 2027 as those set forth in the option agreements of the other executive officers covering the same performance period.

There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Sable and any other persons pursuant to which Mr. Sable was selected as an executive officer of the Company. There are no family relationships between Mr. Sable and any director or executive officer of the Company and Mr. Sable does not have a direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor are any such transactions currently proposed.







