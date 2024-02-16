Clayton, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2024) - Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM), a global leader in high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives, today announced its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report and its inaugural alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Framework. This new report provides insight into Perimeter Solutions' continued commitment to transparency, emissions reduction, and multi-faceted approach to enhance, advance and regularly communicate its sustainability strategy. It is available to view at https://www.perimeter-solutions.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/PerimeterSolutions_2023_ESG_R10.pdf.

The ESG Report covers a range of topics including Perimeter Solutions' three strategic priorities: environmental responsibility, social impact, and culture of governance. This year's report also includes Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions, calculated in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard. Perimeter Solutions will use this information as a baseline for future emissions assessments and to guide reduction strategies.

"The tenets of ESG have always been central to our mission of Solutions That Save. As we head into 2024, we are excited to continue our momentum," said Don Mackay Global EH&S Director at Perimeter Solutions. "Reducing carbon emissions, engaging our supply chain, and furthering our leading health & safety program are some of the areas we plan to focus on this year," he continued. "Over the past three years, our senior management team has worked to enhance our ESG strategy to align with the broader transformation of our company. Publishing this more substantive ESG Report demonstrates our commitment to accountability in our sustainability performance."

Highlights from Perimeter Solutions' 2023 ESG Report include:

Enhancing its cybersecurity and data protection program through investments in monitoring capabilities, threat prevention, and training.

Fostering a global inclusive workforce through enhancing work-life balance resources to support employee needs and ongoing company-wide diversity initiatives.

Supporting community engagement and volunteerism through ongoing philanthropic endeavors.

Developing governance through best practices and policies meant to reflect Perimeter Solutions' ongoing commitment to sustainable operations.

Creating a corporate culture where health and safety are cornerstones.

Increasing the alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

Detailing climate risk mitigation measures within the Company's first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).





