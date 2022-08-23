Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Perimeter Solutions, SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRM   LU2391723694

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA

(PRM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57 2022-08-23 pm EDT
11.38 USD   +2.15%
03:53pU.S. IRS launches security review after threats, misinformation on social media
RE
08/18Sudanese protesters challenge military in march towards airport
RE
08/16AMMUNITION DEPOT EXPLODES IN CRIMEA : governor
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. IRS launches security review after threats, misinformation on social media

08/23/2022 | 03:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A security camera hangs near a corner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is reviewing safety and security measures in response to an "abundance" of threats and misinformation on social media about the agency and its employees, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said in a staff memo released on Tuesday.

Rettig said the steps include new risk assessments, monitoring perimeter security at facilities, designating restricted areas and reassessing exterior lighting and entrance security. The actions follow "an abundance of misinformation and false social media postings, some of them with threats directed at the IRS and its employees," he said.

Last week, President Joe Biden signed into law a sweeping climate, drugs and tax package that provides the IRS with $80 billion in new funding to beef up compliance and service over the next decade. The provision has prompted Republicans to claim that the IRS is hiring an "army" of 87,000 new agents to police tax collections.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA
03:53pU.S. IRS launches security review after threats, misinformation on social media
RE
08/18Sudanese protesters challenge military in march towards airport
RE
08/16AMMUNITION DEPOT EXPLODES IN CRIMEA : governor
RE
08/11WRAPUP 10-Strikes at Ukraine nuclear plant prompt UN chief to call for demilitarised zo..
RE
08/11KlaraBo Leases Property to Swedish Police Authority
MT
08/05PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/05TRANSCRIPT : Perimeter Solutions, SA, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
08/05PERIMETER : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/05Perimeter Solutions Swings to Q2 Profit, Sales Rise
MT
08/05Perimeter Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 426 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 506 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 812 M 1 812 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,44x
EV / Sales 2023 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA
Duration : Period :
Perimeter Solutions, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,14 $
Average target price 14,25 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Goldberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Kropp Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
W. Nicholas Howley Co-Chairman
William Nicholas Thorndike Co-Chairman
Melissa Kim Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA-19.80%1 812
ECOLAB INC.-27.90%48 200
SIKA AG-39.51%36 604
GIVAUDAN SA-31.57%31 326
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.46%20 337
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-30.26%17 243