Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Perion Network Ltd. (“Perion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PERI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 8, 2024, Perion announced its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2024, disclosing that it now expects revenue in the range of $590-$610 million, down from previously expressed expectations of $860-$880 million. The Company attributed the revision to a drop in search advertising pricing due to changes made by Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

On this news, Perion’s stock price fell as much as 41% during intraday trading on April 8, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Perion securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

