NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Perion Network Ltd. ("Perion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PERI) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Perion securities between February 9, 2021 and April 5, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/PERI.

Case Details:

According to the Complaint, Perion is a global technology company that provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Perion made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that:

(1) Perion's search advertising business was not a reliable and significant growth driver and was in fact in decline;

(2) Perion's long-term relationship with Microsoft and search services agreement would not provide stability for Perion's search advertising business;

(3) there was an increased risk of Microsoft acting to unilaterally change its advertising pricing and mechanisms to the detriment of Perion while the search services agreement was in place;

(4) Perion's AI technology and Microsoft's investment in ChatGPT would not protect or grow Perion's search advertising revenue; and

(5) based on the foregoing, the Company lacked a reasonable basis for its positive statements about Perion's search advertising business and related financial results, growth, and prospects.

On April 8, 2024, Perion issued a press release announcing preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and updated full year 2024 guidance, revealing that "[i]n the first quarter of 2024, Perion experienced a decline in search advertising activity, attributable to changes in advertising pricing and mechanisms implemented by Microsoft Bing in its Search Distribution marketplace." Perion further revealed that, "[t]hese adjustments led to a reduction in Revenue Per Thousand Impressions (RPM) for both Perion and other Microsoft Bing distribution partners" and "contributed to decreased search volume." The Company also revealed that for the full 2024 year, it now expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $610 million, down from the prior guidance range of $860 to $880 million the Company gave on February 7, 2024.

On this news, the price of Perion common stock declined by $8.61 per share, or approximately 40%, from $21.11 per share on April 5, 2024, to close at $12.50 on April 8, 2024.

Therefore, according to the Complaint, as a result of Perion's wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's common stock, investors have suffered significant losses and damages.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/PERI or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Perion you have until June 17, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

