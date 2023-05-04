Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Perion Network Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PERI   IL0010958192

PERION NETWORK LTD.

(PERI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:49:13 2023-05-04 am EDT
32.41 USD   -4.49%
10:39aPerion Network Announces Conference Participation in May
BU
09:46aRaymond James Adjusts Price Target on Perion Network to $41 From $39, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09:21aOppenheimer Adjusts Perion Network Price Target to $42 From $37, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perion Network Announces Conference Participation in May

05/04/2023 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE:PERI) a global advertising technology company whose synergistic solutions are delivered across the three primary channels of digital advertising – search, social media and display/video/CTV advertising – today announces that it will participate in the following conferences:

- Oppenheimer 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference on May 11 (virtual)

- Needham 18th Annual Technology & Media Conference on May 17 in New York

- Oppenheimer 24th Annual Israeli Conference on May 21 in Tel Aviv

Management will present and host one-on-one meetings with attending investors.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please contact your representative at Oppenheimer and Needham.

###

About Perion Network Ltd.
Perion Network Ltd. is a global advertising technology company whose synergistic solutions are delivered across the three primary channels of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display, including video and CTV advertising. These channels are brought together by Perion’s intelligent HUB, which integrates Perion’s business assets from both sides of the open Web, providing significant benefits to brands and publishers.

For more information, visit our website at www.perion.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of Perion. The words “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and our preliminary results also constitute forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views, assumptions and expectations of Perion with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perion to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, or financial information, including, among others, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and businesses we acquired and may acquire in the future, risks entailed in integrating the companies and businesses we acquire, including employee retention and customer acceptance; the risk that such transactions will divert management and other resources from the ongoing operations of the business or otherwise disrupt the conduct of those businesses, potential litigation associated with such transactions, and general risks associated with the business of Perion including intense and frequent changes in the markets in which the businesses operate and in general economic and business conditions, loss of key customers, unpredictable sales cycles, competitive pressures, market acceptance of new products, inability to meet efficiency and cost reduction objectives, changes in business strategy and various other factors, whether referenced or not referenced in this press release. Various other risks and uncertainties may affect Perion and its results of operations, as described in reports filed by Perion with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023. Perion does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Source: Perion Network Ltd.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about PERION NETWORK LTD.
10:39aPerion Network Announces Conference Participation in May
BU
09:46aRaymond James Adjusts Price Target on Perion Network to $41 From $39, Maintains Outperf..
MT
09:21aOppenheimer Adjusts Perion Network Price Target to $42 From $37, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
05/03Perion Network's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase; Raises 2023 Sales Outlook
MT
05/03Transcript : Perion Network Ltd., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
CI
05/03Earnings Flash (PERI) PERION NETWORK Posts Q1 Adjusted EPS $0.60, vs. Street Est of $0...
MT
05/03Earnings Flash (PERI) PERION NETWORK Reports Q1 Revenue $145.2M, vs. Street Est of $141..
MT
05/03Perion Network : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Perion's Momentum Continues, Delivering 16% Revenue Growth and 54% Increase in Net Inco..
BU
04/24Perion Network Shares Fall After Stifel Downgrade
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERION NETWORK LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 732 M - -
Net income 2023 118 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 579 M 1 579 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart PERION NETWORK LTD.
Duration : Period :
Perion Network Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERION NETWORK LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 33,93 $
Average target price 39,83 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Doron Gerstel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maoz Sigron Chief Financial Officer
Eyal Kaplan Chairman
Yosi Botzer Chief Technology Officer
Michael Vorhaus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERION NETWORK LTD.34.07%1 579
ADOBE INC.2.59%158 366
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.63%48 625
WORKDAY INC.9.56%47 483
AUTODESK, INC.3.68%41 603
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.34%34 298
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer