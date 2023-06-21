Explanatory Note

Perion Network Ltd. (the "Registrant" or "Company") hereby announces that the shareholders of the Company approved all the proposals brought before the annual general meeting of shareholders held on today (the "Meeting") by the respective requisite majority in accordance with the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999, and the Company's articles of association, as described in the Proxy Statement which was attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K, furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 17, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement").

23,924,583 ordinary shares, representing approximately 51% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of the record date, were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

