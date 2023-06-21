Perion Network Ltd. (the "Registrant" or "Company") hereby announces that the shareholders of the Company approved all the proposals brought before the annual general meeting of shareholders held on today (the "Meeting") by the respective requisite majority in accordance with the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999, and the Company's articles of association, as described in the Proxy Statement which was attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K, furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 17, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement").
23,924,583 ordinary shares, representing approximately 51% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of the record date, were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.
Perion Network Ltd is an Israel-based global technology. The Company delivers the digital advertising. ecosystem, providing brands, agencies and publishers with a holistic ability to identify and reach their customers across all channels with high-impact creative units that are orchestrated by its proprietary Intelligent Hub (iHUB), which offers cross-sell. Perion Network Ltd operates in three main pillars of digital advertising: ad search, social media, and display ,video or CTV. Another aspect of Perionâs technological solutions, is SORT technology. SORT alternative technology is a machine learning model that analyzes millions of data combinations to create cookieless targeting groups consisting of people who think and react to ads like one another.