Perion Network : INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,398 $ 104,446 Restricted cash 1,039 1,089 Short-term bank deposits 250,600 217,200 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $737 and $891 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 86,251 115,361 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,809 8,075 Total Current Assets 452,097 446,171 Long-Term Assets: Property and equipment, net 3,935 4,211 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,961 11,578 Intangible assets, net 51,099 56,700 Goodwill 189,265 189,265 Deferred taxes 5,398 5,228 Other assets 70 79 Total Long-Term Assets 259,728 267,061 Total Assets $ 711,825 $ 713,232 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 96,687 $ 107,730 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,314 40,331 Short-term operating lease liability 3,251 3,615 Deferred revenues 2,560 3,852 Short-term payment obligation related to acquisitions 37,724 38,179 Total Current Liabilities 165,536 193,707 Long-Term Liabilities: Payment obligation related to acquisition 21,491 33,250 Long-term operating lease liability 7,663 9,774 Other long-term liabilities 9,935 9,541 Total Long-Term Liabilities 39,089 52,565 Total Liabilities 204,625 246,272 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares of ILS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 60,000,000 shares; Issued: 44,778,307 and 43,812,062 as of June 30, 2022 and, December 31, 2021 respectively; Outstanding: 44,662,968 and 43,696,723 shares as of June 30, 2022 and, December 31, 2021, respectively 379 375 Additional paid-in capital 502,573 496,154 Treasury shares at cost (115,339 shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021) (1,002 ) (1,002 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,277 ) (128 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 6,527 (28,439 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 507,200 466,960 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 711,825 $ 713,232 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements. F - 1

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Display Advertising $ 150,154 $ 96,166 Search Advertising 121,817 103,328 Total Revenues 271,971 199,494 Costs and Expenses: Cost of revenues 13,474 11,595 Traffic acquisition costs and media buy 156,930 121,086 Research and development 17,369 17,473 Selling and marketing 27,293 23,484 General and administrative 12,134 8,760 Depreciation and amortization 6,393 4,377 Total Costs and Expenses 233,593 186,775 Income from Operations 38,378 12,719 Financial expense (income), net (1,507 ) 105 Income before Taxes on income 39,885 12,614 Taxes on income 4,919 2,225 Net Income $ 34,966 $ 10,389 Net Earnings per Share Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.29 Weighted average number of shares Basic 44,238,414 33,116,072 Diluted 47,210,769 36,289,802 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements. F - 2

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Income $ 34,966 $ 10,389 Other comprehensive loss: Change in foreign currency translation (435 ) (104 ) Cash Flow Hedge: Unrealized gain (loss) from cash-flow hedges, net of taxes (1,109 ) 3 Less: reclassification adjustment for net losses included in net income 395 11 Net change (714 ) 14 Other comprehensive loss: (1,149 ) (90 ) Comprehensive Income $ 33,817 $ 10,299

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.

F - 3

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data) Common shares Additional paid-in capital Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Number of Shares $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance as of December 31, 2020 (audited) 27,351,974 224 251,933 112 (67,145 ) (1,002 ) 184,122 Issuance of shares - Offering (*) 5,738,500 52 60,908 - - - 60,960 Stock-based compensation - - 1,989 - - - 1,989 Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation 1,335,337 11 3,860 - - - 3,871 Other comprehensive loss - - - (90 ) - - (90 ) Net Income - - - - 10,389 - 10,389 Balance as of June 30, 2021 (unaudited) 34,425,811 287 318,690 22 (56,756 ) (1,002 ) 261,241 Issuance of shares - Offering (*) 8,372,092 81 169,448 - - - 169,529 Stock-based compensation - - 4,996 - - - 4,996 Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation 898,820 7 3,020 - - - 3,027 Other comprehensive loss - - - (150 ) - - (150 ) Net Income - - - - 28,317 - 28,317 Balance as of December 31, 2021 (audited) 43,696,723 375 496,154 (128 ) (28,439 ) (1,002 ) 466,960 Stock-based compensation - - 5,129 - - - 5,129 Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation 966,245 4 1,290 - - - 1,294 Other comprehensive loss - - - (1,149 ) - - (1,149 ) Net Income - - - - 34,966 - 34,966 Balance as of June 30, 2022 (unaudited) 44,662,968 379 502,573 (1,277 ) 6,527 (1,002 ) 507,200 (*) Net of issuance expenses The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements. F - 4

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) U.S. dollars in thousands Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income $ 34,966 $ 10,389 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,393 4,377 Stock-based compensation expense 5,129 1,989 Foreign currency translation (174 ) (89 ) Accrued interest, net (1,181 ) (167 ) Deferred taxes, net (248 ) 295 Accrued severance pay, net 503 198 Gain from sale of property and equipment (6 ) (11 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net 29,012 13,547 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,686 ) (1,689 ) Other assets 8 101 Operating Lease right-of-use assets 1,617 6,234 Operating Lease liabilities (2,475 ) (6,448 ) Accounts payable (11,102 ) 2,647 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,069 ) (2,672 ) Deferred revenues (1,289 ) (1,390 ) Payment obligation related to acquisition (3,123 ) 785 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 49,275 $ 28,096 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (435 ) (357 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6 2 Short-term deposits, net (33,400 ) (70,300 ) Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired (9,570 ) (3,438 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (43,399 ) $ (74,093 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from follow-on offering, net - 60,960 Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation 1,294 3,871 Payments of contingent consideration (9,091 ) - Repayment of long-term loans - (8,333 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (7,797 ) $ 56,498 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (177 ) (3 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,098 ) 10,498 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 105,535 48,878 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 103,437 $ 59,376 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements. F - 5 PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) U.S. dollars in thousands Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,398 $ 58,154 Restricted cash 1,039 1,222 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 103,437 $ 59,376 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Activities: Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes $ 4,159 $ 1,088 Interest $ 3 $ 195 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit $ 83 $ 20 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. F - 6 PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

NOTE 1: GENERAL Perion Network Ltd. ("Perion") and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Company"), is a global technology innovator in the digital advertising ecosystem, providing brands, agencies and publishers with holistic solutions to identify and reach their most valuable customers - across all channels - with high-impact creative units. These are orchestrated by Perion's proprietary intelligent Hub (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace, and as a result is capable of bringing Perion and its client's significant efficiencies. On October 4, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Vidazoo Ltd. (see Note 3).

NOTE 2: SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES a. Basis of presentation of the Financial Statements The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") regarding interim financial reporting. Certain information or footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP have been condensed or omitted, pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC for interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all the information and footnotes necessary for a complete presentation of financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements include all adjustments, consisting of a normal recurring nature, which are necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, operating results and cash flows for the periods presented. The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2022 (the "Annual Report"). The interim period results do not necessarily indicate the results that may be expected for any other interim period or for the full fiscal year. b. There have been no changes to the significant accounting policies described in the Annual Report that have had a material impact on the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and related notes. c. Use of estimates The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") requires management to make estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect the amounts reported and disclosed in the financial statements and the accompanying notes. Actual results could differ materially from those estimates. On an ongoing basis, the Company's management evaluates its estimates, including those related to sales allowances and allowance for credit losses, fair value of intangible assets and goodwill, useful lives of intangible assets, fair value of share-based awards, realizability of deferred tax assets, tax uncertainties, and contingent liabilities, among others. Such estimates are based on historical experience and on various other assumptions that are believed to be reasonable which are the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of the Company's assets and liabilities. F - 7 PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) NOTE 2: SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Cont.) d. Revenue recognition The Company evaluates whether Search Advertising and Display Advertising Revenues should be presented on a gross basis, which is the amount that a customer pays for the service, or on a net basis, which is the amount of the customer payment less amounts the Company pays to publishers. In making that evaluation, the Company considers whether it controls the promised good or service before transferring that good or service to the customer. The Company considers indicators such as whether the Company is the primary obligor in the arrangement and assumes risks and rewards as a principal or an agent, including the credit risk, whether the Company has latitude in establishing prices and selecting its suppliers and whether it changes the products or performs part of the service. The evaluation of these factors is subject to significant judgment and subjectivity. Generally, in cases in which the Company is primarily obligated in a transaction, is subject to risk, involved in the determination of the product (or the service) specifications separately negotiates each revenue service agreement or publisher agreement and can have several additional indicators, revenue is recorded on a gross basis. Contract balances are presented separately on the consolidated balance sheets as either Accounts receivable or Deferred revenues. The Company does not have contract assets. Accounts receivable includes amounts billed and currently due from customers. Deferred revenues are recorded when payments are received from customers in advance of the Company's rendering of services. e. Recent Accounting Pronouncements not yet adopted In October 2021 the FASB ASU 2021-08, Topic 805 "Business Combinations" - Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers. The amendments in this update require that an entity (acquirer) recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities acquired in a business combination in accordance with Topic 606. At the acquisition date, an acquirer should account for the related revenue contracts in accordance with Topic 606 as if it had originated the contracts. To achieve this, an acquirer may assess how the acquiree applied Topic 606 to determine what to record for the acquired revenue contracts. The amendments in this update are effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2022, including interim periods within those fiscal years, and early adoption is permitted. The Company is currently assessing the impact of the new guidance on its consolidated financial statements.

F - 8 PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

NOTE 3: ACQUISITIONS On October 4, 2021, the Company consummated the acquisition of Vidazoo Ltd., also known as "Vidazoo" (the "Vidazoo Acquisition"), a leading video technology company that enables both advertisers and publishers to deliver high impact content and advertising to consumers. The total consideration for the acquisition was $77,748, comprised of $35,000 paid in cash at closing, contingent consideration (with a maximum amount of up to $58,545), tied to financial targets over a period of 2.25 years, estimated at fair value of $36,613 on the acquisition date, and a net working capital in the amount of $6,135 which will be set-off against collection. As of June 30, 2022, the contingent consideration is estimated at fair value of $33,059.

NOTE 4: FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The carrying amounts of financial instruments carried at cost, including cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted cash, accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other assets, accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities approximate their fair value due to the short-term maturities of such instruments. The following table present liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of June 30, 2022: June 30, 2022 Fair value measurements using input type Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Liabilities: Derivative liability - 639 - 639 Contingent consideration in connection to the acquisitions - - 54,720 54,720 Total financial liabilities $ - $ 639 $ 54,720 $ 55,359 F - 9 PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) NOTE 4: FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Cont.) The following table present liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of December 31, 2021: December 31, 2021 Fair value measurements using input type Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets: Derivative assets $ - $ 75 $ - $ 75 Total financial assets $ - $ 75 $ - $ 75 Liabilities: Contingent consideration in connection to the acquisitions - - 63,550 63,550 Total financial liabilities $ - $ - $ 63,550 $ 63,550 The following table sets forth a summary of the changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration: Fair value as of December 31, 2021 $ 63,550 Payments of contingent consideration (9,091 ) Revaluation of acquisition related contingent consideration 261 Fair value as of June 30, 2022 $ 54,720

F - 10 PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

NOTE 5: GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

a. Goodwill

The changes in the net carrying amount of goodwill in 2021 and six months ended June 30, 2022 were as follows:

Balance as of January 1, 2021 $ 152,303 Acquisition of Vidazoo $ 36,962 Balance as of December 31, 2021 $ 189,265 Balance as of June 30, 2022 $ 189,265

Goodwill has been recorded as a result of prior acquisitions and represents excess of the consideration over the net fair value of the assets of the businesses acquired. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had two reporting units - Display Advertising and Search Advertising. The Company performs tests for impairment of goodwill at the reporting unit level at least annually, or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances occur that would more likely than not reduce the fair value of a reporting unit below its carrying value. As of June 30, 2022, the Company determined that there were no indicators of potential impairment with regards to its reporting units which required interim goodwill impairment analysis.

F - 11 PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) NOTE 5: GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET (Cont.)

b. Intangible assets, net

The following is a summary of intangible assets as of June 30, 2022:

December 31, 2021 Amortization June 30, 2022 Acquired technology $ 84,417 $ - $ 84,417 Accumulated amortization (31,137 ) (4,431 ) (35,568 ) Impairment (8,749 ) - (8,749 ) Acquired technology, net 44,531 (4,431 ) 40,100 Customer relationships 45,054 - 45,054 Accumulated amortization (23,218 ) (1,050 ) (24,268 ) Impairment (10,426 ) - (10,426 ) Customer relationships, net 11,410 (1,050 ) 10,360 Tradename and other 18,503 - 18,503 Accumulated amortization (12,634 ) (120 ) (12,754 ) Impairment (5,110 ) - (5,110 ) Tradename and other, net 759 (120 ) 639 Intangible assets, net $ 56,700 $ (5,601 ) $ 51,099

F - 12 PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) NOTE 5: GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET (Cont.)

The following is a summary of intangible assets as of December 31, 2021:



December 31, 2020 Additions Amortization December 31, 2021 Acquired technology $ 53,412 $ 31,005 $ - $ 84,417 Accumulated amortization (25,548 ) - (5,589 ) (31,137 ) Impairment (8,749 ) - - (8,749 ) Acquired technology, net 19,115 31,005 (5,589 ) 44,531 Customer relationships 36,860 8,194 - 45,054 Accumulated amortization (22,161 ) - (1,057 ) (23,218 ) Impairment (10,426 ) - - (10,426 ) Customer relationships, net 4,273 8,194 (1,057 ) 11,410 Tradename and other 18,503 - - 18,503 Accumulated amortization (12,405 ) - (229 ) (12,634 ) Impairment (5,110 ) - - (5,110 ) Tradename and other, net 988 - (229 ) 759 Intangible assets, net $ 24,376 $ 39,199 $ (6,875 ) $ 56,700

F - 13 PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

NOTE 6: SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM DEBT

On December 17, 2018, ClientConnect Ltd., a former Israeli subsidiary of Perion, which merged into Perion on June 30, 2020, executed a new loan facility, in the amount of $25,000. Proceeds of the loan facility were applied to refinancing of the existing debt as well as the debt of Undertone, a US subsidiary of Perion. ClientConnect's obligations under the facility were assumed by Perion in the context of the merger. Principal on the loan is payable in twelve equal quarterly instalments beginning March 2019 and maturing on December 31, 2021. The interest on the loan is at the rate of three-month LIBOR plus 5.7% per annum, payable quarterly. The credit facility is secured by liens on the assets of Perion and Undertone and is guaranteed by Undertone. The guarantee by Undertone is limited to $33,000. Financial covenants for the loan facility are tested at the level of Perion on a consolidated basis.

On March 8, 2021, the Company early repaid the full amount of its loan facility with bank Mizrachi of a principal amount of $8,333 together with the accumulated interest up to this date as per the agreement.

NOTE 7: COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

Legal Matters

On December 22, 2015, Adtile Technologies Inc. filed a lawsuit against the Company and Intercept Interactive Inc. ("Intercept"), a subsidiary of Interactive Holding Corp., in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. The lawsuit alleges various causes of action against Perion and Undertone related to Undertone's alleged unauthorized use and misappropriation of Adtile's proprietary information and trade secrets. Adtile is seeking injunctive relief and, unspecified monetary damages. On June 23, 2016, the court denied Adtile's motion for a preliminary injunction. On June 24, 2016, the court (i) granted the Company's motion to dismiss, and (ii) granted Intercept's motion to stay the action and compel arbitration. In November 2017, the court dismissed the case for administrative reasons, since Adtile had not commenced arbitration proceedings. The Company is still unable to predict the outcome or range of possible loss as of the date of these financial statements, since to date Adtile had not commenced arbitration procedures. Regardless, the Company believes it has strong defenses against this lawsuit and intends to defend against it vigorously.



In addition, from time to time, the Company is party to other various legal proceedings, claims and litigation that arise in the ordinary course of business. It is the opinion of management that the ultimate outcome of these matters will not have a material adverse effect on the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows.

F - 14 PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

NOTE 8:SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

a. Ordinary shares

The ordinary shares of the Company entitle their holders to voting rights, the right to receive cash dividend and the right to a share in excess assets upon liquidation of the Company.

b. Stock Options, Restricted Share Units and Warrants

In 2003, the Company's Board of Directors approved the 2003 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") for an initial term of ten years from adoption and on December 9, 2012, extended the term of the Plan for an additional ten years. On August 7, 2013, the Company's Board of Directors approved amendments to the Plan which include the ability to grant RSUs and restricted shares.

The contractual term of the stock options is generally no more than seven years and the vesting period of the options and RSUs granted under the Plan is between oneand three years from the date of grant. The rights of the ordinary shares issued upon the exercise of stock options or RSUs are identical to those of the other ordinary shares of the Company.

As of June 30, 2022, there were 235,394 ordinary shares reserved for future stock-based awards under the Plan.

The following table summarizes the activities for the Company's service-based stock options for the six months ended June 30, 2022: Weighted average Number of options Exercise price Remaining contractual term (in years) Aggregate intrinsic value Outstanding at January 1, 2022 3,574,401 $ 2.46 45.90 $ 77,173 Granted 302,514 (* ) - - Exercised (739,748 ) 1.76 - 14,560 Cancelled (81,087 ) 4.34 - - Outstanding at June 30, 2022 3,056,080 $ 2.34 47.78 $ 48,471 Exercisable at June 30, 2022 935,057 $ 5.16 3.50 $ 12,198 Vested and expected to vest at June 30, 2022 3,175,094 $ 2.36 1.57 $ 50,363 (*) Represents an amount less than $1

F - 15 PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) NOTE 8:SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Cont.)

The following table summarizes the activities for the Company's performance-based stock options for the six months ended June 30, 2022: Weighted average Number of options Exercise price Remaining contractual term (in years) Aggregate intrinsic value Outstanding at January 1, 2022 903,900 $ 2.37 46.16 $ 19,599 Granted 177,344 ( * ) - - Exercised (226,497 ) ( * ) - 4,929 Cancelled (8,688 ) ( * ) - - Outstanding at June 30, 2022 846,059 $ 2.53 43.53 $ 13,241 Exercisable at June 30, 2022 300,000 $ 5.35 5.08 $ 3,849 Vested and expected to vest at June 30, 2022 830,218 $ 2.58 2.45 $ 12,953 (*) Represents an amount less than $1

The performance-based stock options' vesting is contingent upon achieving specific financial targets of the Company, set at the grant date.

NOTE 9: INCOME TAXES

The Company had a tax expenseof $4,919 and $2,225 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The variations in the tax expenses between the periods are significantly impacted by increases in tax deductible intangible assets and the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on non-USD tax assets and liabilities.

F - 16 PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

NOTE 10:EARNINGS PER SHARE

The table below presents the computation of basic and diluted net earnings per common share:

Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Numerator: Net income attributable to ordinary shares - basic and diluted $ 34,966 $ 10,389 Denominator: Number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year 44,238,414 33,116,072 Weighted average effect of dilutive securities: Employee options and restricted share units 2,972,355 3,173,730 Diluted number of ordinary shares outstanding 47,210,769 36,289,802 Basic net earnings per ordinary share $ 0.79 $ 0.31 Diluted net earnings per ordinary share $ 0.74 $ 0.29 Potential ordinary shares equivalents excluded because their effect would have been anti-dilutive 929,784 996,486

F - 17 PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

NOTE 11:MAJOR CUSTOMER

A substantial portion of the Company's revenue is derived from search fees and online advertising, the market for which is highly competitive and rapidly changing. Significant changes in this industry or in customer buying behavior would adversely affect the Company's operating results.

The following table sets forth the customers that represent 10% or more of the Company's total revenues in each of the periods presented below:

Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Customer A 35 % 45 %

NOTE 12:GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION

The following table presents the total revenues for six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, allocated to the geographic areas in which they were generated:

Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 North America (mainly U.S.) $ 234,918 $ 167,552 Europe 30,767 28,525 Other 6,286 3,417 $ 271,971 $ 199,494

The following table presents the locations of the Company's long-lived assets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Israel $ 7,231 $ 8,049 U.S. 6,489 7,524 Europe 176 216 $ 13,896 $ 15,789

F - 18