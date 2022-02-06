Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Perion Network Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PERI   IL0010958192

PERION NETWORK LTD.

(PERI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/04 04:00:00 pm
21.08 USD   +9.22%
01:38pPERION NETWORK : Other Report or Announcement
PU
01/31Stifel Reinstates Perion Network at Buy With $25 Price Target
MT
01/20PERION NETWORK : Immediate Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perion Network : Other Report or Announcement

02/06/2022 | 01:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G/A

Under the Securities Exchange Act of1934

(Amendment No. 1)*

Perion Network Ltd.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock

(Title of Class of Securities)

M78673114

(CUSIP Number)

December 31, 2021

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant towhich this Schedule is filed:

  • Rule 13d-1(b)
  • Rule 13d-1(c)
  • Rule 13d-1(d)

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for areporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendmentcontaining information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover pageshall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act")or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however,see the Notes).

Page 1 of 6 pages

CUSIP No. M78673114

1

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

Private Capital Management, LLC (46-3167283)

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (see instructions)

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

5

SOLE VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF

595,655

6

SHARED VOTING POWER*

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

1,107,950

OWNED BY

7

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

EACH REPORTING

PERSON WITH:

595,655

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

1,107,950

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON**

1,703,605

10

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (see instructions)

11

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

3.90%

12

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (see instructions)

IA

Page 2 of 6 pages

Item 1(a).

Name of Issuer:

Perion Network Ltd.

Item 1(b).

Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices:

1 Azrieli Center, Building A, 4th Floor

26 HaRokmim Street

Holon Israel 5885849

Item 2(a).

Name of Person Filing:

Private Capital Management, LLC

Item 2(b).

Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, Residence:

8889 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Suite 500, Naples, Florida 34108

Item 2(c).

Citizenship:

USA

Item 2(d).

Title of Class of Securities:

Common Stock

Item 2(e).

CUSIP Number: M78673114

Page 3 of 6 pages

Item 3.

If this Statement is filed pursuant to 240.13d-1(b) or 240.13d-2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is a:

(a)

Broker or dealer registered under Section 15 of the Act;

(b)

Bank as defined in Section 3(a)(6) of the Act;

(c)

Insurance company as defined in Section 3(a)(19) of the Act;

(d)

Investment company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940;

(e)

An investment adviser in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E);

(f)

An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F);

(g)

A parent holding company or control person in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G);

(h)

A savings association as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. 1813);

(i)

A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under section 3(c)(14) of the Investment Company Act of 1940;

(j)

A non-U.S. institution in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J);

(k)

Group, in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(K). If filing as a non-U.S. institution in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J), please specify the type

of institution:

Item 4.

Ownership.

Provide the following information regarding the aggregate number and percentage of the class of securities of the issuer identified in Item 1.

(a)

Amount Beneficially Owned**:

1,703,605

(b)

Percent of Class:

3.90%

  1. Number of shares as to which such person has:

(i)

sole power to vote or to direct the vote:

595,655

(ii)

shared power to vote or to direct the vote*:

1,107,950

(iii)

sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of:

595,655

(iv)

shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of:

1,107,950

Page 4 of 6 pages

Item 5.

Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class.

If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of

securities, check the following .

Item 6.

Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.

No

Item 7.

Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company.

Not applicable.

Item 8.

Identification and Classification of Members of the Group.

Not applicable.

Item 9.

Notice of Dissolution of Group.

Not applicable.

Item 10.

Certification.

By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were

not acquired and are not held for the purpose of and do not have the effect of changing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in

connection with or as a participant in any transaction having such purpose or effect for the time being.

*PCM exercises shared voting authority with respect to shares held by those PCM clients that have delegated proxy voting authority to PCM. Such delegation may be granted or revoked at any time at the client's discretion.

**PCM disclaims beneficial ownership of shares over which it has dispositive power and disclaims the existence of a group.

Page 5 of 6 pages

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Perion Network Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 18:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PERION NETWORK LTD.
01:38pPERION NETWORK : Other Report or Announcement
PU
01/31Stifel Reinstates Perion Network at Buy With $25 Price Target
MT
01/20PERION NETWORK : Immediate Report
PU
01/10Perion Network to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Financial Results on February..
BU
01/03Perion Network to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12-13..
BU
2021PERION NETWORK : New Survey Reveals that Consumers Want Digital Ads to Carry a “Priv..
PU
2021New Survey Reveals that Consumers Want Digital Ads to Carry a “Privacy Guaranteed..
BU
2021Perion Closes $180 Million Stock Offering
MT
2021PERION NETWORK : Announces Closing of $180.0 Million Follow-on Offering of Ordinary Shares..
PU
2021Perion Network Announces Closing of $180.0 Million Follow-on Offering of Ordinary Share..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERION NETWORK LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 465 M - -
Net income 2021 35,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 913 M 913 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart PERION NETWORK LTD.
Duration : Period :
Perion Network Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERION NETWORK LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,08 $
Average target price 32,67 $
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Doron Gerstel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maoz Sigron Chief Financial Officer
Eyal Kaplan Chairman
Yosi Botzer Chief Technology Officer
Dror Erez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERION NETWORK LTD.-12.35%913
ADOBE INC.-9.44%242 237
WORKDAY INC.-13.32%59 198
AUTODESK, INC.-14.21%53 066
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.93%47 252
DATADOG, INC.-15.64%46 884