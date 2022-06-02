Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Perion Network Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PERI   IL0010958192

PERION NETWORK LTD.

(PERI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
20.21 USD   +2.90%
06:22aPERION NETWORK : Present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7th,2022
PU
06:11aPerion Network to Present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7th, 2022
BU
05/10Perion Network to Present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 16-19, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Perion Network : Present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7th,2022

06/02/2022 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Perion Network to Present at the Stifel

Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7th, 2022

Doron Gerstel, CEO, will present at the conference and host one-on-one meetings

TEL AVIV & NEW YORK - June 2, 2022 - Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising

  • ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising - announced today that it will participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7th in Boston.

Doron Gerstel, Perion's CEO will participate in a fire-side chat and will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors on that day.

The fire-side chat with Doron Gerstel, CEO, will take place on June 7th at 1:50-2:20 PM Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's website and can be accessed by

clicking https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel68/peri/2100816.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion (Nasdaq:PERI) is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business

solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently "Capture and Convince" users across

multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television - or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

Contact Information:

Dudi Musler

VP Investor Relations +972 54 787 6785 dudim@perion.com

Source: Perion Network Ltd.

Disclaimer

Perion Network Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PERION NETWORK LTD.
06:22aPERION NETWORK : Present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7th,2022
PU
06:11aPerion Network to Present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7th, 20..
BU
05/10Perion Network to Present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on M..
BU
05/03Ambetter Educates Over 2 Million Consumers About Healthcare Options During Open Enrollm..
BU
04/29Oppenheimer Adjusts Perion Network Price Target to $28 From $30, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Perion Network Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/28PERION NETWORK : Generates Record Year-Over-Year 368% GAAP Net Income Growth; $15.5 Millio..
PU
04/28PERION NETWORK : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28Perion Generates Record Year-Over-Year 368% GAAP Net Income Growth; $15.5 Million, $0.3..
BU
04/28Earnings Flash (PERI) PERION Reports Q1 EPS $0.44, vs. Street Est of $0.33
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERION NETWORK LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 629 M - -
Net income 2022 64,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 898 M 898 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart PERION NETWORK LTD.
Duration : Period :
Perion Network Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERION NETWORK LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 20,21 $
Average target price 32,46 $
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Doron Gerstel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maoz Sigron Chief Financial Officer
Eyal Kaplan Chairman
Yosi Botzer Chief Technology Officer
Dror Erez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERION NETWORK LTD.-15.97%898
ADOBE INC.-26.26%197 581
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.41%45 630
AUTODESK, INC.-26.12%45 111
WORKDAY INC.-42.69%39 766
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.5.78%39 054