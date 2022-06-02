Perion Network : Present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7th,2022

Perion Network to Present at the Stifel

Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7th, 2022

Doron Gerstel, CEO, will present at the conference and host one-on-one meetings

TEL AVIV & NEW YORK - June 2, 2022 - Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising

ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising - announced today that it will participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7 th in Boston.

Doron Gerstel, Perion's CEO will participate in a fire-side chat and will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors on that day.

The fire-side chat with Doron Gerstel, CEO, will take place on June 7th at 1:50-2:20 PM Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's website and can be accessed by

clicking https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel68/peri/2100816.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion (Nasdaq:PERI) is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business

solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently "Capture and Convince" users across

multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television - or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.