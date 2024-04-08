UNITED STATES
INTRODUCTION
Terms
As used herein, and unless the context suggests otherwise, the terms "Perion," "Company," "we," "us" or "ours" refer to Perion Network Ltd. and subsidiaries. References to "dollar" and "$" are to U.S. dollars, the lawful currency of the United States, and references to "NIS" are to New Israeli Shekels, the lawful currency of the State of Israel. This annual report on Form 20-F contains translations of certain NIS amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for your convenience. These translations should not be construed as representations by us that the NIS amounts actually represent such U.S. dollar amounts or could, at this time, be converted into U.S. dollars at the rate indicated. Unless otherwise indicated, we have translated NIS amounts into U.S. dollars at an exchange rate of NIS 3.627 to $1.00, the representative exchange rate reported by the Bank of Israel on December 31, 2023.
This Annual Report contains estimates, projections and other information concerning our industry and our business, as well as data regarding market research, estimates and forecasts prepared by our management. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties, and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances that are assumed in this information. The industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those discussed under the headings "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and Item 3.D. "Risk Factors" in this Annual Report.
Changes in Share Capital
On August 26, 2018, following the approval of a special general meeting of our shareholder held on August 2, 2018, the Company executed a 3-to-1 reverse share split of the Company's ordinary shares, such that each three ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share, have been consolidated into one ordinary share, par value NIS 0.03. Unless otherwise indicated, all of the share numbers and the option numbers in this Form 20-F have been adjusted, on a retroactive basis, to reflect this 3-to-1 reverse share split.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Annual Report on Form 20-F contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our, or our industries' actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether we can achieve positive future results, levels of activity, performance, or goals. Actual events or results may differ materially from our current expectations. All forward-looking statements included in this report are based on information available to us on the date of this report. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this annual report on Form 20-F to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, new information or otherwise.
3
You should read this annual report on Form 20-F and the documents that we reference in this report completely and with the understanding that our actual future results, levels of activity, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we currently expect.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations or projections include certain risks, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties relating to our; business, intellectual property, industry and operations in Israel, as described in this annual report on Form 20-F under Item 3.D. - "Key Information - Risk Factors." Assumptions relating to the foregoing, involve judgment with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions, and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. In light of the significant uncertainties, inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives or plans will be achieved. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all risks on our business or the extent to which any risk, or combination of risks, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
We obtained statistical data, market data and other industry data and forecasts used in preparing this annual report from market research, publicly available information and industry publications. Industry publications generally state that they obtain their information from sources that they believe to be reliable, but they do not guarantee the accuracy and completeness of the information. Similarly, while we believe that the statistical data, industry data and forecasts and market research are reliable, we have not independently verified the data, and we do not make any representation as to the accuracy of the information.
Our estimates and forward-looking statements may be influenced by factors including:
- Our search advertising solution depends heavily upon revenue generated from our agreement with Microsoft, and any adverse change in that agreement could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.
- The generation of search advertising revenue through publishers is subject to competition. If we cannot compete effectively in this market, our revenue is likely to decline.
- In order to receive advertising-generated revenue from our search providers, we depend, in part, on factors outside of our control.
- Should the methods used for the distribution of our search solution, be blocked, constrained, limited, materially changed, based on a change of policies, technology or otherwise (as has happened in the past), or made redundant by any of our search engine providers, our ability to generate revenue from our search activity could be significantly reduced.
- Should the providers of platforms, particularly browsers, further block, constrain or limit our ability to offer or change search properties, or materially change their policies, technology or the way they operate, our ability to generate revenue from our search activity could be significantly reduced.
- Our advertising customers comprised of brands, advertising agencies, DSPs and SSPs may reduce or terminate their business relationship with us at any time. If customers representing a significant portion of our revenue reduce or terminate their relationship with us, it could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operation.
- Large and established internet and technology companies, such as Google, Meta, Apple and Amazon, play a substantial role in the digital advertising market and may significantly harm our ability to operate in this industry.
- If the demand for digital advertising does not continue to grow or customers do not embrace our solutions, it could have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operation.
- Due to our evolving business model and rapid changes in the industry in which we operate and the nature of services we provide, it is difficult to accurately predict our future performance and may be difficult to increase revenue or profitability.
- We depend on supply sources to provide us with advertising inventory in order for us to deliver advertising campaigns in a cost-effective manner. We also depend on service providers or partners who provide us with critical products and services.
4
- Non-compliancewith industry self-regulation could negatively impact our Display Advertising business, brand and reputation.
- The advertising industry is highly competitive. If we cannot compete effectively and overcome the technological gaps in this market, our revenue is likely to decline.
- If our campaigns are not able to reach certain performance goals or we are unable to measure certain metrics proving achievement of those goals, it could have a material adverse effect on our business
- Increased availability of advertisement-blocking technologies could limit or block the delivery or display of advertisements by our solutions, which could undermine the viability of our business, financial condition and results of operations.
- Our business depends on our ability to collect, use, maintain and otherwise process data, including personal data, and any limitation on the collection, use, maintenance and other processing of this data could significantly diminish the value of our solutions and cause us to lose customers, revenue and profit.
- If we do not continue to innovate and provide high-quality advertising solutions and services, we may not remain competitive, and our business and results of operations could be materially adversely affected.
- Our growth depends in part on the success of our relationships with advertising agencies, and third-party DSPs and SSPs.
- Our products are dependent on the platform terms of use and policies that are subject to changes out of our control.
- Global economic and market conditions and actions taken by our customers, suppliers and other business partners in markets in which we operate might materially adversely impact us.
- A loss of the services of our senior management and other key personnel could adversely affect execution of our business strategy.
- We have acquired and may continue to acquire other businesses. These acquisitions divert a substantial part of our resources and management attention and could in the future, adversely affect our financial results.
- Our share price has fluctuated significantly and could continue to fluctuate significantly.
- Our business could be negatively affected as a result of actions of activist shareholders, and such activism could impact the trading value of our securities.
- Our business and financial performance may be materially adversely affected by information technology issues, data breaches, cyber-attacks and other similar incidents, as well as insufficient cybersecurity and other business disruptions.
- If we fail to detect or prevent fraudulent, suspicious or other invalid traffic or engagement with our ads, or otherwise prevent against malware intrusions, we could lose the confidence of our advertisers, damage our reputation and be responsible to make-good or refund demands, which would cause our business to suffer.
- We depend on third-party service providers, suppliers and vendors, such as internet, telecommunication, data center, cloud computing and hosting providers, to operate our platforms, websites and services. Temporary failure of these services, including catastrophic or technological interruptions, would materially reduce our revenue and damage our reputation, and securing alternate sources for these services could significantly increase our expenses and be difficult to obtain.
5
- Our business depends on our ability to collect, use, maintain and otherwise process data, including personal data, to help our clients deliver advertisements and to disclose data relating to the performance of advertisements. Any limitation imposed on our collection, use, maintenance or other processing of this data could significantly diminish the value of our solution and cause us to lose sellers, buyers, and revenue. Regulations, legislation or self-regulation relating to data protection, data privacy, cybersecurity, e-commerce and internet advertising and uncertainties regarding the application or interpretation of existing or newly adopted laws and regulations threaten our ability to collect, use, maintain and otherwise process this data, could harm our business and subject us to significant costs and legal liability for non-compliance.
- Our proprietary information, technology and other intellectual property may not be adequately protected and thus our intellectual property may be unlawfully copied by or disclosed to other third parties.
- Our business relies significantly on the North American market. Any material adverse change in that market could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations.
- Our business may be materially affected by changes to fiscal and tax policies. Potentially negative or unexpected tax consequences of these policies, or the uncertainty surrounding their potential effects, could adversely affect our results of operations and share price.
- Political, economic and military instability in the Middle East and specifically in Israel may impede our ability to operate and harm our financial results. Conditions in Israel, including the recent attack by Hamas and other terrorist organizations from the Gaza Strip and elsewhere in the region, and Israel's war against them, may adversely affect our operations which would lead to a decrease in revenues.
You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in this Annual Report. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this Annual Report. While we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.
The forward-looking statements made in this Annual Report relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this Annual Report to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Annual Report or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments.
6
PART I
ITEM 1. IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS
Not applicable.
ITEM 2. OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE
Not applicable.
ITEM 3. KEY INFORMATION
- SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Reserved.
- CAPITALIZATION AND INDEBTEDNESS Not applicable.
- REASONS FOR OFFER AND USE OF PROCEEDS Not applicable.
- RISK FACTORS
We are subject to various risks and uncertainties relating to or arising out of the nature of our business and general business, economic, financial, legal and other factors or conditions that may affect us. We believe that the occurrence of any one or some combination of the following factors could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations.
Risks Related to our Search Business
Our search advertising solution depends heavily upon revenue generated from our agreement with Microsoft, and any adverse change in that agreement could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.
We are highly dependent on our search services agreement with Microsoft Irelands Operations Limited. ("Microsoft"). We entered into our first agreement with Microsoft in 2010. In November 2020, we entered into a renewed agreement with Microsoft effective as of January 1, 2021 and in effect until December 31, 2024 (the "Microsoft Agreement"). In 2022, our search advertising business Unit, CodeFuel, was named by Microsoft Advertising the "Global Supply Partner of the Year". The Microsoft Agreement accounted for 37%, 35% and 34% of our revenue, in 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively.
If the Microsoft Agreement is terminated, expires or is substantially amended on terms not favorable to us, we would experience a material decrease in our search advertising revenue and profits and would be forced to seek additional or alternative search provider services, at less competitive terms or accelerate the business we have with such search providers. In the first quarter of 2024, we experienced a decline in our search advertising activity, attributable to changes in advertising pricing and mechanisms implemented by Microsoft in its search distribution marketplace. These adjustments led to a reduction in Revenue Per Thousand Impressions (RPM) for both Perion and other Microsoft distribution partners. These changes contributed to decreased search volume. Our results of operations were negatively impacted as a result in the first quarter of 2024 and we expect an adverse impact on our results of operations in the future. Only a few companies in the market provide internet search and search advertising services similar to those provided by Microsoft, such as Google and Yahoo. Such companies are substantially the only participants in western markets, and their competitors do not offer as much coverage through sponsored links or searches. If we fail to quickly locate, negotiate and finalize alternative arrangements or otherwise expedite current operations we have with such alternative search providers, or if we do, but the alternatives do not provide for terms that are as favorable as those currently provided and utilized, we would experience a material reduction in our revenue and, in turn, our business, financial condition and results of operations would be adversely affected.
The generation of search advertising revenue through publishers is subject to competition. If we cannot compete effectively in this market, our revenue is likely to
decline.
We obtain a significant portion of our revenue through the configuration of our search service as the default search provider during the download and installation of our publishers' products and/or use by their services of our search offering and the subsequent searches performed by the users thereof. In both 2022 and 2023, the top five publishers distributing our search services accounted for approximately 11% of our revenue. There can be no assurance that our current publishers will continue utilizing our revenue-generating monetization services at the levels they did in the past or at all or on terms not less favorable to us. Additionally, traffic from low-quality sources, including websites with irrelevant content or poor user engagement have impacted and may negatively impact the effectiveness of our search advertising. The loss of a substantial portion of our relationships with our publishers, or a substantial reduction in their level of activity, could cause a material decline in our revenue and profitability.
10
