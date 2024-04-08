UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 20-F REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR 12(g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 OR ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 OR TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 OR

Terms As used herein, and unless the context suggests otherwise, the terms "Perion," "Company," "we," "us" or "ours" refer to Perion Network Ltd. and subsidiaries. References to "dollar" and "$" are to U.S. dollars, the lawful currency of the United States, and references to "NIS" are to New Israeli Shekels, the lawful currency of the State of Israel. This annual report on Form 20-F contains translations of certain NIS amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for your convenience. These translations should not be construed as representations by us that the NIS amounts actually represent such U.S. dollar amounts or could, at this time, be converted into U.S. dollars at the rate indicated. Unless otherwise indicated, we have translated NIS amounts into U.S. dollars at an exchange rate of NIS 3.627 to $1.00, the representative exchange rate reported by the Bank of Israel on December 31, 2023. This Annual Report contains estimates, projections and other information concerning our industry and our business, as well as data regarding market research, estimates and forecasts prepared by our management. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties, and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances that are assumed in this information. The industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those discussed under the headings "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and Item 3.D. "Risk Factors" in this Annual Report. Changes in Share Capital On August 26, 2018, following the approval of a special general meeting of our shareholder held on August 2, 2018, the Company executed a 3-to-1 reverse share split of the Company's ordinary shares, such that each three ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share, have been consolidated into one ordinary share, par value NIS 0.03. Unless otherwise indicated, all of the share numbers and the option numbers in this Form 20-F have been adjusted, on a retroactive basis, to reflect this 3-to-1 reverse share split.

You should read this annual report on Form 20-F and the documents that we reference in this report completely and with the understanding that our actual future results, levels of activity, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we currently expect. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations or projections include certain risks, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties relating to our; business, intellectual property, industry and operations in Israel, as described in this annual report on Form 20-F under Item 3.D. - "Key Information - Risk Factors." Assumptions relating to the foregoing, involve judgment with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions, and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. In light of the significant uncertainties, inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives or plans will be achieved. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all risks on our business or the extent to which any risk, or combination of risks, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We obtained statistical data, market data and other industry data and forecasts used in preparing this annual report from market research, publicly available information and industry publications. Industry publications generally state that they obtain their information from sources that they believe to be reliable, but they do not guarantee the accuracy and completeness of the information. Similarly, while we believe that the statistical data, industry data and forecasts and market research are reliable, we have not independently verified the data, and we do not make any representation as to the accuracy of the information. Our estimates and forward-looking statements may be influenced by factors including: Our search advertising solution depends heavily upon revenue generated from our agreement with Microsoft, and any adverse change in that agreement could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.

The generation of search advertising revenue through publishers is subject to competition. If we cannot compete effectively in this market, our revenue is likely to decline.

In order to receive advertising-generated revenue from our search providers, we depend, in part, on factors outside of our control.

advertising-generated revenue from our search providers, we depend, in part, on factors outside of our control. Should the methods used for the distribution of our search solution, be blocked, constrained, limited, materially changed, based on a change of policies, technology or otherwise (as has happened in the past), or made redundant by any of our search engine providers, our ability to generate revenue from our search activity could be significantly reduced.

Should the providers of platforms, particularly browsers, further block, constrain or limit our ability to offer or change search properties, or materially change their policies, technology or the way they operate, our ability to generate revenue from our search activity could be significantly reduced.

Our advertising customers comprised of brands, advertising agencies, DSPs and SSPs may reduce or terminate their business relationship with us at any time. If customers representing a significant portion of our revenue reduce or terminate their relationship with us, it could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operation.

Large and established internet and technology companies, such as Google, Meta, Apple and Amazon, play a substantial role in the digital advertising market and may significantly harm our ability to operate in this industry.

If the demand for digital advertising does not continue to grow or customers do not embrace our solutions, it could have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operation.

Due to our evolving business model and rapid changes in the industry in which we operate and the nature of services we provide, it is difficult to accurately predict our future performance and may be difficult to increase revenue or profitability.

We depend on supply sources to provide us with advertising inventory in order for us to deliver advertising campaigns in a cost-effective manner. We also depend on service providers or partners who provide us with critical products and services. 4

Non-compliance with industry self-regulation could negatively impact our Display Advertising business, brand and reputation.

with industry self-regulation could negatively impact our Display Advertising business, brand and reputation. The advertising industry is highly competitive. If we cannot compete effectively and overcome the technological gaps in this market, our revenue is likely to decline.

If our campaigns are not able to reach certain performance goals or we are unable to measure certain metrics proving achievement of those goals, it could have a material adverse effect on our business

Increased availability of advertisement-blocking technologies could limit or block the delivery or display of advertisements by our solutions, which could undermine the viability of our business, financial condition and results of operations.

advertisement-blocking technologies could limit or block the delivery or display of advertisements by our solutions, which could undermine the viability of our business, financial condition and results of operations. Our business depends on our ability to collect, use, maintain and otherwise process data, including personal data, and any limitation on the collection, use, maintenance and other processing of this data could significantly diminish the value of our solutions and cause us to lose customers, revenue and profit.

If we do not continue to innovate and provide high-quality advertising solutions and services, we may not remain competitive, and our business and results of operations could be materially adversely affected.

high-quality advertising solutions and services, we may not remain competitive, and our business and results of operations could be materially adversely affected. Our growth depends in part on the success of our relationships with advertising agencies, and third-party DSPs and SSPs.

third-party DSPs and SSPs. Our products are dependent on the platform terms of use and policies that are subject to changes out of our control.

Global economic and market conditions and actions taken by our customers, suppliers and other business partners in markets in which we operate might materially adversely impact us.

A loss of the services of our senior management and other key personnel could adversely affect execution of our business strategy.

We have acquired and may continue to acquire other businesses. These acquisitions divert a substantial part of our resources and management attention and could in the future, adversely affect our financial results.

Our share price has fluctuated significantly and could continue to fluctuate significantly.

Our business could be negatively affected as a result of actions of activist shareholders, and such activism could impact the trading value of our securities.

Our business and financial performance may be materially adversely affected by information technology issues, data breaches, cyber-attacks and other similar incidents, as well as insufficient cybersecurity and other business disruptions.

cyber-attacks and other similar incidents, as well as insufficient cybersecurity and other business disruptions. If we fail to detect or prevent fraudulent, suspicious or other invalid traffic or engagement with our ads, or otherwise prevent against malware intrusions, we could lose the confidence of our advertisers, damage our reputation and be responsible to make-good or refund demands, which would cause our business to suffer.

make-good or refund demands, which would cause our business to suffer. We depend on third-party service providers, suppliers and vendors, such as internet, telecommunication, data center, cloud computing and hosting providers, to operate our platforms, websites and services. Temporary failure of these services, including catastrophic or technological interruptions, would materially reduce our revenue and damage our reputation, and securing alternate sources for these services could significantly increase our expenses and be difficult to obtain. 5

Our business depends on our ability to collect, use, maintain and otherwise process data, including personal data, to help our clients deliver advertisements and to disclose data relating to the performance of advertisements. Any limitation imposed on our collection, use, maintenance or other processing of this data could significantly diminish the value of our solution and cause us to lose sellers, buyers, and revenue. Regulations, legislation or self-regulation relating to data protection, data privacy, cybersecurity, e-commerce and internet advertising and uncertainties regarding the application or interpretation of existing or newly adopted laws and regulations threaten our ability to collect, use, maintain and otherwise process this data, could harm our business and subject us to significant costs and legal liability for non-compliance.

self-regulation relating to data protection, data privacy, cybersecurity, e-commerce and internet advertising and uncertainties regarding the application or interpretation of existing or newly adopted laws and regulations threaten our ability to collect, use, maintain and otherwise process this data, could harm our business and subject us to significant costs and legal liability for non-compliance. Our proprietary information, technology and other intellectual property may not be adequately protected and thus our intellectual property may be unlawfully copied by or disclosed to other third parties.

Our business relies significantly on the North American market. Any material adverse change in that market could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations.

Our business may be materially affected by changes to fiscal and tax policies. Potentially negative or unexpected tax consequences of these policies, or the uncertainty surrounding their potential effects, could adversely affect our results of operations and share price.

Political, economic and military instability in the Middle East and specifically in Israel may impede our ability to operate and harm our financial results. Conditions in Israel, including the recent attack by Hamas and other terrorist organizations from the Gaza Strip and elsewhere in the region, and Israel's war against them, may adversely affect our operations which would lead to a decrease in revenues. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in this Annual Report. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this Annual Report. While we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements. The forward-looking statements made in this Annual Report relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this Annual Report to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Annual Report or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments. 6

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Introduction 3 Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements 3 Presentation of Financial and Other Information PART I 10 Item 1. Identity of Directors, Senior Management and Advisers 10 Item 2. Offer Statistics and Expected Timetable 10 Item 3. Key Information 10 [RESERVED] 10 A. Selected Financial Data 10 B. Capitalization and Indebtedness 10 C. Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds 10 D. Risk Factors 10 Item 4. Information on the Company 44 A. History and Development of the Company 44 B. Business Overview 45 C. Organizational Structure 58 D. Property, Plants and Equipment 58 Item 4A. Unresolved Staff Comments 59 Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects 59 A. Operating Results 59 B. Liquidity And Capital Resources 62 C. Research, Development, Patents and Licenses, Etc. 64 D. Trend Information 64 E. Critical Accounting Estimates 66 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees 68 A. Directors and Senior Management 68 B. Compensation 71 C. Board Practices 74 D. Employees 77 E. Share Ownership 78 F. Disclosure of a Registrant's Action to Recover Erroneously Awarded Compensation 79 7

Item 7. Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions 80 A. Major Shareholders 80 B. Related Party Transactions 81 C. Interests of Experts and Counsel 81 Item 8. Financial Information 81 A. Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information 81 B. Significant Changes 82 Item 9. The Offer and Listing 82 A. Offer and Listing Details 82 B. Plan of Distribution 82 C. Markets 82 D. Selling Shareholders 82 E. Dilution 82 F. Expenses of the Issue 82 Item 10. Additional Information 82 A. Share Capital 82 B. Memorandum and Articles of Association 82 C. Material Contracts 82 D. Exchange Controls 83 E. Taxation 83 F. Dividends and Paying Agents 91 G. Statement by Experts 91 H. Documents on Display 92 I. Subsidiary Information 92 J. Annual Report to Security Holders 92 Item 11.Quantitative andQualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 92 Item 12. Description of Securities Other than Equity Securities 93 8

PART II 93 Item 13. Defaults, Dividend Arrearages and Delinquencies 93 Item 14. Material Modifications to the Rights of Security Holders and Use of Proceeds 93 Item 15. Controls and Procedures 93 Item 16. RESERVED 94 Item 16A. Audit Committee Financial Expert 94 Item 16B. Code of Ethics 94 Item 16C. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 94 Item 16D. Exemptions from the Listing Standards for Audit Committees 95 Item 16E. Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer and Affiliated Purchasers 95 Item 16F. Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant 95 Item 16G. Corporate Governance 95 Item 16H. Mine Safety Disclosure 96 Item 16I. Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspection 96 ITEM 16J. Insider Trading Policies 96 Item 16K. Cybersecurity 96 PART III 97 Item 17. Financial Statements 97 Item 18. Financial Statements 97 Item 19. Exhibits 98 Signatures 98 Index F-1 9