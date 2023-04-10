Advanced search
    PERI   IL0010958192

PERION NETWORK LTD.

(PERI)
04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
40.13 USD   -0.91%
Perion Network : to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3, 2023 - Form 6-K

04/10/2023
Perion Network to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3, 2023
TEL AVIV, Israel & NEW YORK - April 10, 2023 -Perion Network Ltd. (Nasdaq & TASE: PERI), a global advertising technology company whose synergistic solutions are delivered across the three primary channels of digital advertising - search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising, today announced it plans to release first quarter 2023 results prior to the opening of the financial markets on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Doron Gerstel, CEO, Tal Jacobson, General Manager of CodeFuel and Perion's CEO as of August 1, 2023, and Maoz Sigron, CFO, will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Call details:


Toll Free: 1-877-407-0779

Toll/International: 1-201-389-0914

A replay of the call and a transcript will be available within approximately 24 hours of the live event on the investors section of Perion's website at www.perion.com/investors.
About Perion Network Ltd.
Perion Network Ltd. is a global advertising technology company whose synergistic solutions are delivered across the three primary channels of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display, including video and CTV advertising. These channels are brought together by Perion's intelligent HUB, which integrates Perion's business assets from both sides of the open Web, providing significant benefits to brands and publishers.
For more information, visit Perion's website at www.perion.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of Perion. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and our preliminary results also constitute forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views, assumptions and expectations of Perion with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perion to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, or financial information, including, among others, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and businesses we acquired and may acquire in the future, risks entailed in integrating the companies and businesses we acquire, including employee retention and customer acceptance; the risk that such transactions will divert management and other resources from the ongoing operations of the business or otherwise disrupt the conduct of those businesses, potential litigation associated with such transactions, and general risks associated with the business of Perion including intense and frequent changes in the markets in which the businesses operate and in general economic and business conditions, loss of key customers, unpredictable sales cycles, competitive pressures, market acceptance of new products, inability to meet efficiency and cost reduction objectives, changes in business strategy and various other factors, whether referenced or not referenced in this press release. Various other risks and uncertainties may affect Perion and its results of operations, as described in reports filed by Perion with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023. Perion does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:
Dudi Musler
VP Investor Relations
+972 54 787 6785
dudim@perion.com

Disclaimer

Perion Network Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 11:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
