PERION NETWORK LTD.

(PERI)
Perion Network : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Financial Results on February 9th, 2021

01/07/2021 | 06:02am EST
Management to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 11th

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers Synchronized Digital Branding solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising - Ad Search, Social media and Display / Video, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, prior to the opening of the financial markets.

Doron Gerstel, CEO and Maoz Sigron, CFO will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET that day.

Call details:

  • Conference ID: 7553088
  • Dial-in number from within the United States: 1-888-394-8218
  • Dial-in number from Israel: 1809 212 883
  • Dial-in number (other international): 1-323-701-0225
  • Playback available until February 16, 2021 by calling 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). Please use PIN code 7553088 for the replay.
  • Link to the live and archived webcast accessible at https://www.perion.com/ir-info/

Separately, the Company announced today that management will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference and conduct virtual meetings on Monday and Tuesday, January 11-12.

The company’s presentation by Doron Gerstel, Chief Executive Officer, will take place on January 11 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time, will be webcast and can be accessed by using the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/peri/2247264

About Perion Network Ltd.
Perion is a global technology company that provides agencies, brands and publishers with innovative solutions that cover the three pillars of digital advertising. From its data-driven Synchronized Digital Branding platform and high-impact ad formats in the display domain; to its powerful social media platform; to its branded search network, Perion is well-positioned to capitalize on any changes in marketers’ allocation of digital advertising spend. More information about Perion can be found at www.perion.com.


© Business Wire 2021
