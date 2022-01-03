Log in
    PERI   IL0010958192

PERION NETWORK LTD.

(PERI)
Perion Network to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12-13, 2022

01/03/2022 | 06:01am EST
Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – announced today that management will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12-13, 2022.

Doron Gerstel, Perion’s Chief Executive Officer and Maoz Sigron, Perion’s Chief Financial Officer will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.

The company’s presentation by Doron Gerstel, Chief Executive Officer, will take place on January 12 from 8:30-9:10 AM Eastern Time, will be webcast and can be accessed by using the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/peri/2252448

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion (Nasdaq:PERI) is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently “Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

Source: Perion Network Ltd.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PERION NETWORK LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 465 M - -
Net income 2021 35,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 042 M 1 042 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Technical analysis trends PERION NETWORK LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 24,05 $
Average target price 34,20 $
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Doron Gerstel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maoz Sigron Chief Financial Officer
Eyal Kaplan Chairman
Yosi Botzer Chief Technology Officer
Dror Erez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERION NETWORK LTD.0.00%1 042
ADOBE INC.0.00%269 807
WORKDAY INC.0.00%68 295
AUTODESK, INC.0.00%61 854
DATADOG, INC.0.00%55 573
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%51 884