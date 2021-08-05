Log in
    PERI   IL0010958192

PERION NETWORK LTD.

(PERI)
  
Perion Network : to Present at the Oppenheimer Conference on August 11 and Canaccord Genuity Conference on August 12

08/05/2021 | 06:05am EDT
Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – announced today that management will participate in the upcoming investors conferences:

  • August 11, 2021 – Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference. Doron Gerstel, CEO and Maoz Sigron, CFO, will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors. The company’s presentation by Doron Gerstel, Chief Executive Officer, will take place on August 11th, at 8:15-8:55 AM Eastern Time, will be webcast and can be accessed by using the following link:

    https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer15/peri/2781216
  • August 12, 2021 – Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Virtual Conference. Doron Gerstel, Perion’s CEO and Maoz Sigron, Perion’s CFO will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors. company’s presentation by Doron Gerstel, Chief Executive Officer, will take place on August 12th at 8:30-8:55 AM Eastern Time.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently “Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 425 M - -
Net income 2021 24,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 633 M 633 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart PERION NETWORK LTD.
Duration : Period :
Perion Network Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERION NETWORK LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,69 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Doron Gerstel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maoz Sigron Chief Financial Officer
Eyal Kaplan Chairman
Yosi Botzer Chief Technology Officer
Dror Erez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERION NETWORK LTD.46.82%633
ADOBE INC.25.11%295 978
AUTODESK, INC.7.29%72 079
TWILIO INC.9.38%65 591
WORKDAY INC.-3.08%58 163
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.69%51 785