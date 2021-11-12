Log in
    PERI   IL0010958192

PERION NETWORK LTD.

(PERI)
Perion Network to Present at the Roth 10th Annual Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event on November 18

11/12/2021 | 06:03am EST
Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – announced today that management will participate in the Roth 10th Annual Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event on November 18. Doron Gerstel, Perion’s CEO and Maoz Sigron, Perion’s CFO will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion (Nasdaq:PERI) is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently “Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 460 M - -
Net income 2021 31,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 040 M 1 040 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,2%
Managers and Directors
Doron Gerstel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maoz Sigron Chief Financial Officer
Eyal Kaplan Chairman
Yosi Botzer Chief Technology Officer
Dror Erez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERION NETWORK LTD.133.86%1 040
ADOBE INC.28.60%306 020
WORKDAY INC.23.22%73 220
AUTODESK, INC.4.97%71 498
DATADOG, INC.93.36%59 389
TWILIO INC.-11.96%53 142