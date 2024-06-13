Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of common stock of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) between February 9, 2021 and April 5, 2024. Perion describes itself as a “global technology company that provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally.”

The Allegations: Rosen Law Firm is Investigating the Allegations that Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Perion’s search advertising business was not a reliable and significant growth driver and was in fact in decline; (2) Perion’s long-term relationship with Microsoft and search services agreement would not provide stability for Perion’s search advertising business; (3) there was an increased risk of Microsoft acting to unilaterally change its advertising pricing and mechanisms to the detriment of Perion while the search services agreement was in place; (4) Perion’s AI technology and Microsoft’s investment in ChatGPT would not protect or grow Perion’s search advertising revenue; and (5) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Perion’s search advertising business and related financial results, growth, and prospects. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Perion Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by June 17, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

