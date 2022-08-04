Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Perk Labs Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PERK   CA71401N1050

PERK LABS INC.

(PERK)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:32 2022-08-03 pm EDT
0.0200 CAD    0.00%
08:48aPERK LABS : Announces Deliverect Certification for POS Integration
PU
07/28Perk Labs Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended May 31, 2022
CI
07/28PERK LABS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perk Labs : Announces Deliverect Certification for POS Integration

08/04/2022 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, announced today that it received certification from Deliverect for Point-of-Sale ("POS") integration.

Founded in 2018, Deliverect is a SaaS company that simplifies online food delivery management. Deliverect seamlessly integrates online orders from food ordering channels, allowing 25,000 establishments to improve operational service and increase customer satisfaction. Deliverect automatically sends incoming orders from ordering platforms to a restaurant's POS system, saving time and eliminating mistakes. Deliverect supports hundreds of different POS systems, including over 30 different POS systems in the Canadian market, such as Square, Clover, TouchBistro, Lightspeed, Micros, and many more.

"Today's announcement is an important milestone in our product roadmap and the culmination of months of dedicated work by our development team," says Gary Zhang, Perk Labs' CTO. "As we build on a strong ordering, payment and loyalty technology stack, integration with POS systems was a logical next step. We're excited to work with a partner like Deliverect to provide our customers with powerful, integrated solutions."

"We are excited to partner with Deliverect to enable restaurants to streamline their operations and accept orders from table, for pickup and delivery directly from their POS," says Jonathan Hoyles, Perk Labs' CEO. "With our integration with Deliverect, we are removing a critical barrier in the ordering process, by reducing the friction for restaurants when they receive an order through our platform. We know POS integration is a mandatory requirement to support enterprise customers, and with this integration, we are well positioned to demonstrate our value to larger restaurant chains."

The next steps for Perk to be fully integrated with Deliverect are to register live restaurant partners for beta testing. As part of Perk's partnership with Deliverect, Perk signed a referral agreement with Deliverect providing that Perk will receive a referral fee for each new restaurant that Perk signs up to Deliverect.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a SaaS company that simplifies online food delivery management. It seamlessly integrates online orders from food delivery channels (Uber Eats, Doordash, Just Eat Takeaway.com, etc.), allowing 25,000 establishments to improve operational service and increase customer satisfaction. Operating in over 40 markets around the world, Deliverect is trusted by restaurants and FMCGs companies such as Taco Bell, Burger King, and Unilever, as well as small and midsize restaurants and dark kitchens around the world. To find out more information, visit www.deliverect.com.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy. Perk Hero provides restaurateurs with friendly and reliable digital ordering, payment and loyalty tools to help them survive and thrive in a difficult economic environment. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com.

For more information on a Perk Franchise, visit www.perkfranchise.com.

For more information contact:
Jonathan Hoyles, CEO
Perk Labs Inc.
(833) 338-0299
investors@perklabs.io

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, that we are well positioned to demonstrate our value to larger restaurant chains, and expectations concerning registering beta merchants and receiving referral fees. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

SOURCE: Perk Labs Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710808/Perk-Labs-Announces-Deliverect-Certification-for-POS-Integration

Disclaimer

Perk Labs Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 12:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PERK LABS INC.
08:48aPERK LABS : Announces Deliverect Certification for POS Integration
PU
07/28Perk Labs Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended May..
CI
07/28PERK LABS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
PU
07/14PERK LABS : Announces the End of its At-the-Market Equity Program and Divestiture of Share..
PU
07/12Perk Labs Provides Update on Custom Branded Apps
AQ
07/11Perk Labs Inc. Provides Update on Custom Branded Apps
CI
06/06Perk Labs Announces New Agreements for Online Ordering and Custom Branded App
AQ
06/03PERK LABS : Announces New Agreements for Online Ordering and Custom Branded App
PU
06/03Perk Labs Announces New Agreements for Online Ordering and Custom Branded App
CI
05/31PERK LABS : Announces New Custom Branded App
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2021 -1,49 M -1,16 M -1,16 M
Net cash 2021 2,77 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,97 M 3,08 M 3,08 M
EV / Sales 2020 111x
EV / Sales 2021 248x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart PERK LABS INC.
Duration : Period :
Perk Labs Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Hoyles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vanessa Altamirano Chief Financial Officer
Gary Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Liang Zou Chief Operating Officer
Kirk Herrington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERK LABS INC.-57.89%3
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.76%368 129
NETFLIX, INC.-62.36%100 828
PROSUS N.V.-12.27%91 268
AIRBNB, INC.-30.91%73 206
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.00%59 283