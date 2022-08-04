Perk Labs : Announces Deliverect Certification for POS Integration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, announced today that it received certification from Deliverect for Point-of-Sale ("POS") integration.

Founded in 2018, Deliverect is a SaaS company that simplifies online food delivery management. Deliverect seamlessly integrates online orders from food ordering channels, allowing 25,000 establishments to improve operational service and increase customer satisfaction. Deliverect automatically sends incoming orders from ordering platforms to a restaurant's POS system, saving time and eliminating mistakes. Deliverect supports hundreds of different POS systems, including over 30 different POS systems in the Canadian market, such as Square, Clover, TouchBistro, Lightspeed, Micros, and many more.

"Today's announcement is an important milestone in our product roadmap and the culmination of months of dedicated work by our development team," says Gary Zhang, Perk Labs' CTO. "As we build on a strong ordering, payment and loyalty technology stack, integration with POS systems was a logical next step. We're excited to work with a partner like Deliverect to provide our customers with powerful, integrated solutions."

"We are excited to partner with Deliverect to enable restaurants to streamline their operations and accept orders from table, for pickup and delivery directly from their POS," says Jonathan Hoyles, Perk Labs' CEO. "With our integration with Deliverect, we are removing a critical barrier in the ordering process, by reducing the friction for restaurants when they receive an order through our platform. We know POS integration is a mandatory requirement to support enterprise customers, and with this integration, we are well positioned to demonstrate our value to larger restaurant chains."

The next steps for Perk to be fully integrated with Deliverect are to register live restaurant partners for beta testing. As part of Perk's partnership with Deliverect, Perk signed a referral agreement with Deliverect providing that Perk will receive a referral fee for each new restaurant that Perk signs up to Deliverect.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a SaaS company that simplifies online food delivery management. It seamlessly integrates online orders from food delivery channels (Uber Eats, Doordash, Just Eat Takeaway.com, etc.), allowing 25,000 establishments to improve operational service and increase customer satisfaction. Operating in over 40 markets around the world, Deliverect is trusted by restaurants and FMCGs companies such as Taco Bell, Burger King, and Unilever, as well as small and midsize restaurants and dark kitchens around the world. To find out more information, visit www.deliverect.com.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy. Perk Hero provides restaurateurs with friendly and reliable digital ordering, payment and loyalty tools to help them survive and thrive in a difficult economic environment. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com.

For more information on a Perk Franchise, visit www.perkfranchise.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, that we are well positioned to demonstrate our value to larger restaurant chains, and expectations concerning registering beta merchants and receiving referral fees. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

