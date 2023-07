Perk Labs Inc. is a Canada-based company specializing in technology, logistics, and connecting communities. The Company's principal business is operating online ordering, payments and loyalty platforms. The Company is the owner of Perk Hero and Getit technology platforms, which provide merchants with a solution that helps them build relationships with their customers and grow their businesses. Perk Hero features mobile and online ordering and payment with digital rewards on purchases. The Perk Hero platform is built on a technology stack. Its digital payments and loyalty software empowers merchants to optimize their business and customer journey. Its marketplace and driver network connects and supports their business with additional sales and flexible last mile delivery options. The Company offers merchants three main products: online ordering, digital dine-in and custom-branded applications, and distributes its products through a digital franchise business model.

Sector Internet Services