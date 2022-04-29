Perk Labs : MD&A - Q1 - February 28 2022

PERK LABS INC.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included in this MD&A may constitute forward-looking statements. Statements in this MD&A that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary considerably from these statements. A statement we make is forward-looking when it uses what we know and expect today to make a statement about the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, project, strategy, target and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive, and will. In this MD&A, forward-looking statements include such statements as:

● the Company's belief regarding its ability to generate new revenue from its new Perk Hero application and website

● that there is an opportunity for our Company to support small businesses with the digital tools such as mobile ordering, contact free payment and digital loyalty that will help small businesses recover and prosper in the post-COVID-19 environment

● that the addition of Perk Hero's digital dine-in will give the Company the ability to quickly grow across North America while providing a powerful and affordable franchise opportunity to eager entrepreneurs post-pandemic

● that the Company will emerge from the events caused by COVID-19 well positioned for long-term growth

● that the Company will continue to review and prioritize its expenditures to best use its cash resources and that its expectation that cash expenses will be further reduced in the near term

● that the Company is exploring licensing opportunities for its technology into geographies and verticals in which it currently does not have a presence

● the Company's ability to raise additional capital needed to fund operations.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated by us, forward-looking statements in this MD&A describe our expectations as at April 28, 2022 and, accordingly, are subject to change after that date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and that our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities may not be achieved. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented in this MD&A for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook as well as our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned, however, that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A are based on, among other things, the following assumptions:

● the Company will be able to achieve its business objectives

● the Company will be able to develop proprietary software to implement its plans

● the Company will be successful in obtaining and retaining franchisees, clients and licensees for its software

● the Company will be able to expand its operations successfully in new geographic markets and industries

The forward-looking statements in this MD&A are subject to, among other things, the following risks:

● the Company's operations are dependent on key technical personnel, and the loss of such personnel could have a significant impact on the Company's ability to conduct its activities

● technological advances that could require significant additional research and development costs to our Perk Hero app

● currency fluctuations and exchange rates

● the Company's ability to continue as a going concern

● the Company may not be able to obtain all necessary funding for its operations, on terms satisfactory to the Company or at all

● credit risk

● the Company's dependence on information technology systems

● risks that the Company's software and applications may contain security problems, security vulnerabilities, or defects in design or manufacture, including "bugs" and other problems that could interfere with the intended operation of its software

● risks related to the volatility of customer demand for the Company's products

● risks associated with cybersecurity and privacy violations, in particular given the Company's operations are highly dependent on online technologies and the Company obtains a significant amount of personal information in the course of operations

● the Company may not be able to successfully expand its operations beyond the Canadian marketplace or into industries other than the restaurant industry

● duration and impact of COVID-19 on our business plans, objectives and expected operating results

We have made certain economic, market and operational assumptions in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. If our assumptions turn out to be inaccurate, our actual results could be materially different from what we expect.

Important risk factors including, without limitation, competitive, regulatory, economic, financial, operational, technological and other risks could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the previously-mentioned forward-looking statements.

We caution readers that the risks described in this MD&A are not the only ones that could affect us. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on our financial position, financial performance, cash flows, business, or reputation. Except as otherwise indicated by us, forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any special items or of any dispositions, monetizations, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or other transactions that may be announced or that may occur after April 28, 2022. The financial impact of these transactions and special items can be complex and depends on facts particular to each of them. We therefore cannot describe the expected impact in a meaningful way, or in the same way we present known risks affecting our business.

INTRODUCTION

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the operating results and financial condition of Perk Labs Inc. (formerly Glance Technologies Inc.) (the "Company") for the three months ended February 28, 2022 should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended November 30, 2021 which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol PERK (formerly GET) and on the OTCQB under the symbol PKLBF (formerly GLNNF) and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol PKLB (formerly GJT).

These consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Perk Labs Inc. and its three wholly owned subsidiaries: Perk Hero Software Inc.; Perk Hero USA Inc. (formerly Glance Pay USA Inc.); and Perks Technologies Inc. (formerly Glance Coin Inc.).

The Company's office is located at Suite 1755, 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1M9.

Management is responsible for the preparation and integrity of the consolidated financial statements, including the maintenance of appropriate information systems, procedures, and internal controls and to ensure that information used internally or disclosed externally, including the financial statements and MD&A, is complete and reliable. The Company's Board of Directors follows recommended corporate governance guidelines for public companies to ensure transparency and accountability to shareholders. The Board of Director's Audit Committee meets with management quarterly to review the financial statements and the MD&A and to discuss other financial, operating, and internal control matters.

This MD&A is prepared as at April 28, 2021. All dollar figures stated herein are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Readers should use the information contained in this report in conjunction with all other disclosure documents including those filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

COVID-19

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020, has led to adverse impacts on the Canadian and global economies, disruptions of financial markets, and created uncertainty regarding potential impacts to the Company's supply chain and operations. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted and could further impact the Company's operations and the operations of the Company's suppliers and vendors as a result of quarantines, facility closures, and travel and logistics restrictions. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including, but not limited to the duration, spread, severity, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of additional variants beyond Delta and Omicron, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's suppliers and vendors and the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by local and federal governments, and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume.

The Company continues to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our industry and the broader economy. COVID has disproportionately impacted brick and mortar merchants and restaurants due to lockdowns and reduced capacity limits. This has impacted the adoption of the Company's in-person payment solutions. At this time, the Company cannot reasonably estimate the duration or severity of the economic impact to our users and merchant partners caused by the restrictions on daily life to curb the spread of COVID-19, or the ultimate impact on the Company's operations and liquidity. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, the Company may experience adverse impacts to its business as a result of any economic recession or depression that has occurred or may occur in the future; therefore, the Company cannot reasonably estimate the impact at this time on our business, liquidity, capital resources and financial results.

Q1 OVERVIEW

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company continued to pursue its digital franchising opportunity while investing in features on its platform to respond to market needs.

Q1 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

● British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) and the BC's Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE BC) joint endorsement: Perk Hero received a joint endorsement from BC's leading industry associations as the preferred solution for Digital Dine-in. This endorsement provides further evidence of a need for Perk Hero's offerings.

● Launch of "PERKS" Crypto Rewards: In February 2022, the Company launched its "PERKS" cryptocurrency rewards. Easy to understand and environmentally friendly, PERKs uses the Solana blockchain and requires near-zero energy to run.

● Signed its first franchisee: The Company signed up its first franchise under its new franchise program in Mississauga.

● ATM raise: For the quarter ended February 28, 2022, the Company issued 1,028,000 common shares through its at-the-market offering announced February 17, 2021, at an average price of $0.05 for gross proceeds of $51,400 less commissions paid of $1,542 for net proceeds of $49,858.

HIGHLIGHTS SUBSEQUENT TO FEBRUARY 28, 2022