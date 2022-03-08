Perk Labs : PKLBF - AGM April 12 2022 - Notice, Circular, Proxy

PERK LABS INC. NOTICE OF MEETING AND INFORMATION CIRCULAR FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON APRIL 12, 2022 In light of the ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19 and in order to comply with the measures imposed by the federal and provincial governments, the Company is encouraging shareholders to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy. The Company may take additional precautionary measures in relation to the meeting in response to further developments in the COVID-19 outbreak. This document requires immediate attention. If you are in doubt as to how to deal with the documents or matters referred to in this Information Circular, you should contact your advisor immediately.

PERK LABS INC. Suite 1755 - 555 Burrard Street Vancouver BC Canada V7X 1M9 NOTICE OF MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of Common Shares (the "Shareholders") of Perk Labs Inc. (the "Company") will be held at Suite 1165, 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V7X 1M9, on April 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time), for the following purposes: to receive the audited annual financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021; to elect the directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders; to appoint Saturna Group Chartered Accountants LLP as the Company's auditor for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022 and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor; to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The accompanying Information Circular provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and is supplemental to, and expressly made a part of, this Notice of Meeting. In particular, disclosure concerning the matters set forth above is included in the "Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon at the Meeting" section beginning on page 4 of the Information Circular. The Board of Directors has fixed February 28, 2022 as the Record Date for the determination of Shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Each registered Shareholder at the close of business on that date is entitled to receive notice and to vote at the Meeting in the circumstances set out in the accompanying Information Circular. The Company has decided to use the notice and access model for delivery of meeting materials to its shareholders. Under notice and access, shareholders still receive a proxy or voting instruction form enabling them to vote at the Company's meeting. However, instead of a paper copy of the Information Circular, shareholders receive a notice with information on how they may access such materials electronically. Shareholders wishing to receive a paper copy of the current meeting materials by mail at no cost to them can request same from the Company by calling toll free at 1-833-338-0299 within North America. The proxy materials for the Meeting, including the Information Circular, are available on the Internet at https://perklabs.io/investors/annual-meetingor under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Notice of Meeting presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available on the Internet. The Company reminds you to access and review all of the important information contained in the Information Circular and other proxy materials before voting. YOU CANNOT VOTE BY RETURNING THIS NOTICE OF MEETING. If you are a registered Shareholder and unable to attend the Meeting in person, please complete, date and sign the form of proxy and deposit it with the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., Attention: Proxy Department at its office located on the 8th floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2Y1 by no later than 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on April 8, 2022, or at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia) before the time and date of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting. If you are a non-registered Shareholder and received this Notice of Meeting and accompanying materials through a broker, a financial institution, a participant, a trustee or administrator of a self-administered retirement savings plan, retirement income fund, education savings plan or other similar self-administered savings or investment plan registered under the Income Tax Act (Canada), or a nominee of any of the foregoing that holds your securities on your behalf (the "Intermediary"), please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your Intermediary. Dated at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada as of March 1, 2022. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS /s/ Jonathan Hoyles _____________________________________ Jonathan Hoyles Chief Executive Officer and Director

PERK LABS INC. Suite 1755 - 555 Burrard Street Vancouver BC Canada V7X 1M9 INFORMATION CIRCULAR INTRODUCTION This Management Information Circular (the "Circular") accompanies the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice") and is being furnished to the holders of Common Shares of Perk Labs Inc. (the "Company") in connection with the solicitation by the management of the Company of proxies to be voted at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on April 12, 2022 at Suite 1165, 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V7X 1M9, or at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Date and Currency The date of this Circular is March 1, 2022. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts herein are in Canadian dollars. PROXIES AND VOTING RIGHTS Solicitation of Proxies The solicitation of proxies by management of the Company will be conducted primarily by mail and may be supplemented by telephone or other personal contact to be made without special compensation by the directors, officers and employees of the Company. The Company does not reimburse shareholders, nominees or agents for costs incurred in obtaining authorization from their principals to execute forms of proxy, except that the Company has requested brokers and nominees who hold stock in their respective names to furnish this proxy material to their customers, and the Company will reimburse such brokers and nominees for their related out of pocket expenses. No solicitation will be made by specifically engaged employees or soliciting agents. The cost of solicitation will be borne by the Company. No person has been authorized to give any information or to make any representation other than as contained in this Information Circular in connection with the solicitation of proxies. If given or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been authorized by the Company. The delivery of this Information Circular shall not create, under any circumstances, any implication that there has been no change in the information set forth herein since the date of this Information Circular. This Information Circular does not constitute the solicitation of a proxy by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation is not authorized, or in which the person making such solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer of solicitation. The Company has arranged for intermediaries to forward the Meeting materials to beneficial owners of Common Shares of the Company ("Common Shares") held of record by those intermediaries. The Company has distributed or made available for distribution, copies of the Notice, this Information Circular and form of proxy to clearing agencies, securities dealers, banks and trust companies or their nominees (collectively, the "Intermediaries") for distribution to holders (the "Beneficial Shareholders") of the Common Shares held of record by those Intermediaries. Such Intermediaries are required to forward such documents to the Beneficial Shareholders unless a Beneficial Shareholder has waived the right to receive them. The solicitation of proxies from Beneficial Shareholders will be carried out by the Intermediaries or by the Company if the names and addresses of the Beneficial Shareholders are provided by Intermediaries. The Company will pay the permitted fees and costs of the Intermediaries for reasonable fees and disbursements incurred in connection with the distribution of these materials. The Company will pay for intermediaries to forward to non-objecting beneficial owners under National Instrument 54-101Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101") the proxy-related materials and Form 54-101F7Request for Voting Instructions Made by Intermediary. These materials are being sent to both registered and non-registered owners of the securities. If you are a non- registered owner, and the issuer or its agent has sent these materials directly to you, your name and address and information about your holdings of securities, have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the intermediary holding on your behalf. 1

Notice and Access The Company has elected to take advantage of the Notice and Access provisions of section 9.1.1. of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), in the case of registered Shareholders, and section 2.7.1 of National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101"), in the case of beneficial Shareholders. Notice and Access is a set of rules that reduces the volume of materials that must be physically mailed to shareholders by allowing issuers to deliver meeting materials to shareholders electronically by providing shareholders with access to these materials online. In accordance with the Notice and Access provisions, a Notice and a form of proxy or voting instruction form has been sent to all shareholders informing them that this Circular is available online and explaining how this Circular may be accessed, in addition to outlining relevant dates and matters to be discussed at the Meeting. The Notice of Meeting, the Circular and the financial statements (collectively, the "Proxy-RelatedMaterials") have been made available online to shareholders of the Company at https://perklabs.io/investors/annual-meeting/ and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholders wishing to receive a paper copy of the current meeting materials by mail at no cost to them can request same from the Company by calling toll free at 1-833-338-0299 within North America. Shareholders may call toll free at 1-800-564-6253 in order to obtain additional information relating to the Notice-and- Access Provisions. Appointment of Proxy Registered shareholders are entitled to vote at the Meeting. Every registered shareholder is entitled to one vote for each Common Share that such registered shareholder holds on the Record Date of February 28, 2022 (the "Record Date") on the resolutions to be voted upon at the Meeting, and any other matter to come before the Meeting. The list of registered shareholders is available for inspection during normal business hours at the offices of the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Transfer Agent"), and will be available at the Meeting. The persons named as proxyholders (the "Designated Persons") in the enclosed form of proxy are: (1) Kirk Herrington, the Chair of the Board; or failing him (2) Jonathan Hoyles, the CEO and a director of the Company. Proxy Instructions A SHAREHOLDER HAS THE RIGHT TO APPOINT A PERSON OR COMPANY (WHO NEED NOT BE A SHAREHOLDER) TO ATTEND AND ACT FOR OR ON BEHALF OF THAT SHAREHOLDER AT THE MEETING, OTHER THAN THE DESIGNATED PERSONS NAMED IN THE ENCLOSED FORM OF PROXY. TO EXERCISE THE RIGHT, THE SHAREHOLDER MAY DO SO BY STRIKING OUT THE PRINTED NAMES AND INSERTING THE NAME OF SUCH OTHER PERSON AND, IF DESIRED, AN ALTERNATE TO SUCH PERSON, IN THE BLANK SPACE PROVIDED IN THE FORM OF PROXY. SUCH SHAREHOLDER SHOULD NOTIFY THE NOMINEE OF THE APPOINTMENT, OBTAIN THE NOMINEE'S CONSENT TO ACT AS PROXY AND SHOULD PROVIDE INSTRUCTION TO THE NOMINEE ON HOW THE SHAREHOLDER'S SHARES SHOULD BE VOTED. THE NOMINEE SHOULD BRING PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION TO THE MEETING. In order to be voted, the completed form of proxy must be received by the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., Attention: Proxy Department at its office located on the 8th floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2Y1, by mail or fax, no later than 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on April 8, 2022, or at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia) before the time and date of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting. A proxy may not be valid unless it is dated and signed by the shareholder who is giving it or by that shareholder's attorney-in-fact duly authorized by that shareholder in writing or, in the case of a corporation, dated and executed by a duly authorized officer or attorney-in-fact for the corporation. If a form of proxy is executed by an attorney-in- fact for an individual shareholder or joint shareholders, or by an officer or attorney-in-fact for a corporate shareholder, the instrument so empowering the officer or attorney-in-fact, as the case may be, or a notarially-certified copy thereof, must accompany the form of proxy. 2