Perk Labs : PKLBF - AGM April 12 2022 - Notice, Circular, Proxy

PERK LABS INC.
NOTICE OF MEETING AND INFORMATION CIRCULAR
FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON APRIL 12, 2022
In light of the ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19 and in order to comply with the measures imposed by the federal and provincial governments, the Company is encouraging shareholders to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy. The Company may take additional precautionary measures in relation to the meeting in response to further developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.
This document requires immediate attention. If you are in doubt as to how to deal with the documents or matters
referred to in this Information Circular, you should contact your advisor immediately.
PERK LABS INC.
Suite 1755 - 555 Burrard Street
Vancouver BC Canada V7X 1M9
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of Common Shares (the "Shareholders") of Perk Labs Inc. (the "Company") will be held at Suite 1165, 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V7X 1M9, on April 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time), for the following purposes:
-
to receive the audited annual financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021;
-
to elect the directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders;
-
to appoint Saturna Group Chartered Accountants LLP as the Company's auditor for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022 and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor;
-
to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
The accompanying Information Circular provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and is supplemental to, and expressly made a part of, this Notice of Meeting. In particular, disclosure concerning the matters set forth above is included in the "Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon at the Meeting" section beginning on page 4 of the Information Circular.
The Board of Directors has fixed February 28, 2022 as the Record Date for the determination of Shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Each registered Shareholder at the close of business on that date is entitled to receive notice and to vote at the Meeting in the circumstances set out in the accompanying Information Circular.
The Company has decided to use the notice and access model for delivery of meeting materials to its shareholders. Under notice and access, shareholders still receive a proxy or voting instruction form enabling them to vote at the Company's meeting. However, instead of a paper copy of the Information Circular, shareholders receive a notice with information on how they may access such materials electronically. Shareholders wishing to receive a paper copy of the current meeting materials by mail at no cost to them can request same from the Company by calling toll free at 1-833-338-0299 within North America.
The proxy materials for the Meeting, including the Information Circular, are available on the Internet at https://perklabs.io/investors/annual-meetingor under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Notice of Meeting presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available on the Internet. The Company reminds you to access and review all of the important information contained in the Information Circular and other proxy materials before voting.
YOU CANNOT VOTE BY RETURNING THIS NOTICE OF MEETING. If you are a registered Shareholder and unable to attend the Meeting in person, please complete, date and sign the form of proxy and deposit it with the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., Attention: Proxy Department at its office located on the 8th floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2Y1 by no later than 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on April 8, 2022, or at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia) before the time and date of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting.
If you are a non-registered Shareholder and received this Notice of Meeting and accompanying materials through a broker, a financial institution, a participant, a trustee or administrator of a self-administered retirement savings plan, retirement income fund, education savings plan or other similar self-administered savings or investment plan registered under the Income Tax Act (Canada), or a nominee of any of the foregoing that holds your securities on your behalf (the "Intermediary"), please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your Intermediary.
Dated at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada as of March 1, 2022.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
/s/ Jonathan Hoyles
_____________________________________
Jonathan Hoyles
Chief Executive Officer and Director
PERK LABS INC.
Suite 1755 - 555 Burrard Street
Vancouver BC Canada V7X 1M9
INFORMATION CIRCULAR
INTRODUCTION
This Management Information Circular (the "Circular") accompanies the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice") and is being furnished to the holders of Common Shares of Perk Labs Inc. (the "Company") in connection with the solicitation by the management of the Company of proxies to be voted at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on April 12, 2022 at Suite 1165, 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V7X 1M9, or at any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Date and Currency
The date of this Circular is March 1, 2022. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts herein are in Canadian dollars.
PROXIES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Solicitation of Proxies
The solicitation of proxies by management of the Company will be conducted primarily by mail and may be supplemented by telephone or other personal contact to be made without special compensation by the directors, officers and employees of the Company. The Company does not reimburse shareholders, nominees or agents for costs incurred in obtaining authorization from their principals to execute forms of proxy, except that the Company has requested brokers and nominees who hold stock in their respective names to furnish this proxy material to their customers, and the Company will reimburse such brokers and nominees for their related out of pocket expenses. No solicitation will be made by specifically engaged employees or soliciting agents. The cost of solicitation will be borne by the Company.
No person has been authorized to give any information or to make any representation other than as contained in this Information Circular in connection with the solicitation of proxies. If given or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been authorized by the Company. The delivery of this Information Circular shall not create, under any circumstances, any implication that there has been no change in the information set forth herein since the date of this Information Circular. This Information Circular does not constitute the solicitation of a proxy by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation is not authorized, or in which the person making such solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer of solicitation.
The Company has arranged for intermediaries to forward the Meeting materials to beneficial owners of Common Shares of the Company ("Common Shares") held of record by those intermediaries. The Company has distributed or made available for distribution, copies of the Notice, this Information Circular and form of proxy to clearing agencies, securities dealers, banks and trust companies or their nominees (collectively, the "Intermediaries") for distribution to holders (the "Beneficial Shareholders") of the Common Shares held of record by those Intermediaries. Such Intermediaries are required to forward such documents to the Beneficial Shareholders unless a Beneficial Shareholder has waived the right to receive them. The solicitation of proxies from Beneficial Shareholders will be carried out by the Intermediaries or by the Company if the names and addresses of the Beneficial Shareholders are provided by Intermediaries. The Company will pay the permitted fees and costs of the Intermediaries for reasonable fees and disbursements incurred in connection with the distribution of these materials.
The Company will pay for intermediaries to forward to non-objecting beneficial owners under National Instrument 54-101Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101") the proxy-related materials and Form 54-101F7Request for Voting Instructions Made by Intermediary.
These materials are being sent to both registered and non-registered owners of the securities. If you are a non- registered owner, and the issuer or its agent has sent these materials directly to you, your name and address and information about your holdings of securities, have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the intermediary holding on your behalf.
1
Notice and Access
The Company has elected to take advantage of the Notice and Access provisions of section 9.1.1. of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), in the case of registered Shareholders, and section 2.7.1 of National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101"), in the case of beneficial Shareholders. Notice and Access is a set of rules that reduces the volume of materials that must be physically mailed to shareholders by allowing issuers to deliver meeting materials to shareholders electronically by providing shareholders with access to these materials online.
In accordance with the Notice and Access provisions, a Notice and a form of proxy or voting instruction form has been sent to all shareholders informing them that this Circular is available online and explaining how this Circular may be accessed, in addition to outlining relevant dates and matters to be discussed at the Meeting. The Notice of Meeting, the Circular and the financial statements (collectively, the "Proxy-RelatedMaterials") have been made available online to shareholders of the Company at https://perklabs.io/investors/annual-meeting/ and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Shareholders wishing to receive a paper copy of the current meeting materials by mail at no cost to them can request same from the Company by calling toll free at 1-833-338-0299 within North America.
Shareholders may call toll free at 1-800-564-6253 in order to obtain additional information relating to the Notice-and- Access Provisions.
Appointment of Proxy
Registered shareholders are entitled to vote at the Meeting. Every registered shareholder is entitled to one vote for each Common Share that such registered shareholder holds on the Record Date of February 28, 2022 (the "Record Date") on the resolutions to be voted upon at the Meeting, and any other matter to come before the Meeting. The list of registered shareholders is available for inspection during normal business hours at the offices of the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Transfer Agent"), and will be available at the Meeting.
The persons named as proxyholders (the "Designated Persons") in the enclosed form of proxy are: (1) Kirk Herrington, the Chair of the Board; or failing him (2) Jonathan Hoyles, the CEO and a director of the Company.
Proxy Instructions
A SHAREHOLDER HAS THE RIGHT TO APPOINT A PERSON OR COMPANY (WHO NEED NOT BE A SHAREHOLDER) TO ATTEND AND ACT FOR OR ON BEHALF OF THAT SHAREHOLDER AT THE MEETING, OTHER THAN THE DESIGNATED PERSONS NAMED IN THE ENCLOSED FORM OF PROXY.
TO EXERCISE THE RIGHT, THE SHAREHOLDER MAY DO SO BY STRIKING OUT THE PRINTED NAMES AND INSERTING THE NAME OF SUCH OTHER PERSON AND, IF DESIRED, AN ALTERNATE TO SUCH PERSON, IN THE BLANK SPACE PROVIDED IN THE FORM OF PROXY. SUCH SHAREHOLDER SHOULD NOTIFY THE NOMINEE OF THE APPOINTMENT, OBTAIN THE NOMINEE'S CONSENT TO ACT AS PROXY AND SHOULD PROVIDE INSTRUCTION TO THE NOMINEE ON HOW THE SHAREHOLDER'S SHARES SHOULD BE VOTED. THE NOMINEE SHOULD BRING PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION TO THE MEETING.
In order to be voted, the completed form of proxy must be received by the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., Attention: Proxy Department at its office located on the 8th floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2Y1, by mail or fax, no later than 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on April 8, 2022, or at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia) before the time and date of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting.
A proxy may not be valid unless it is dated and signed by the shareholder who is giving it or by that shareholder's attorney-in-fact duly authorized by that shareholder in writing or, in the case of a corporation, dated and executed by a duly authorized officer or attorney-in-fact for the corporation. If a form of proxy is executed by an attorney-in- fact for an individual shareholder or joint shareholders, or by an officer or attorney-in-fact for a corporate shareholder, the instrument so empowering the officer or attorney-in-fact, as the case may be, or a notarially-certified copy thereof, must accompany the form of proxy.
2
Revocation of Proxy
A registered shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it at any time before it is exercised by an instrument in writing: (a) executed by that shareholder or by that shareholder's attorney-in-fact authorized in writing or, where the shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer of, or attorney-in-fact for, the corporation; and (b) delivered either: (i) to the Company at the address set forth above, at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting or, if adjourned or postponed, any reconvening thereof, or (ii) to the Chair of the Meeting prior to the vote on matters covered by the proxy on the day of the Meeting or, if adjourned or postponed, any reconvening thereof, or (iii) in any other manner provided by law.
Also, a proxy will automatically be revoked by either: (i) attendance at the Meeting and participation in a poll (ballot) by a registered shareholder, or (ii) submission of a subsequent proxy in accordance with the foregoing procedures. A revocation of a proxy does not affect any matter on which a vote has been taken prior to any such revocation.
Voting of Common Shares and Proxies and Exercise of Discretion by Designated Persons
A shareholder may indicate the manner in which the Designated Persons are to vote with respect to a matter to be voted upon at the Meeting by marking the appropriate space. If the instructions as to voting indicated in the proxy are certain, the Common Shares represented by the proxy will be voted or withheld from voting in accordance with the instructions given in the proxy. If the shareholder specifies a choice in the proxy with respect to a matter to be acted upon, then the Common Shares represented will be voted or withheld from the vote on that matter accordingly.
The Common Shares represented by a proxy will be voted or withheld from voting in accordance with the instructions of the shareholder on any ballot that may be called for and if the shareholder specifies a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, the Common Shares will be voted accordingly.
IF NO CHOICE IS SPECIFIED IN THE PROXY WITH RESPECT TO A MATTER TO BE ACTED UPON, THE PROXY CONFERS DISCRETIONARY AUTHORITY WITH RESPECT TO THAT MATTER UPON THE DESIGNATED PERSONS NAMED IN THE FORM OF PROXY. IT IS INTENDED THAT THE DESIGNATED PERSONS WILL VOTE THE COMMON SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE PROXY IN FAVOUR OF EACH MATTER IDENTIFIED IN THE PROXY.
The form of proxy confers discretionary authority upon the persons named therein with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting, including any amendments or variations to any matters identified in the Notice, and with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting. At the date of this Information Circular, management of the Company is not aware of any such amendments, variations or other matters to come before the Meeting.
In the case of abstentions from, or withholding of, the voting of the Common Shares on any matter, the Common Shares that are the subject of the abstention or withholding will be counted for determination of a quorum, but will not be counted as affirmative or negative on the matter to be voted upon.
ADVICE TO BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS
The information set out in this section is of significant importance to those shareholders who do not hold shares in their own name. Shareholders who do not hold their shares in their own name (referred to in this Information Circular as "Beneficial Shareholders") should note that only proxies deposited by shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Common Shares can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting. If Common Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those Common Shares will not be registered in the shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such Common Shares will more likely be registered under the names of the shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In the United States, the vast majority of such Common Shares are registered under the name of Cede & Co. as nominee for The Depository Trust Company (which acts as depositary for many U.S. brokerage firms and custodian banks), and in Canada, under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms). Beneficial Shareholders should ensure that instructions respecting the voting of their Common
Shares are communicated to the appropriate person well in advance of the Meeting.
The Company does not have access to the names of Beneficial Shareholders. Applicable regulatory policy requires intermediaries/brokers to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of shareholders' meetings. Every intermediary/broker has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions to
3