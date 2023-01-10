Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PerkinElmer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKI   US7140461093

PERKINELMER, INC.

(PKI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:55:33 2023-01-10 am EST
137.44 USD   +2.65%
PerkinElmer : 2023 JPM Healthcare Conference Presentation

01/10/2023 | 11:24am EST
J.P. MORGAN

41st Healthcare Conference

Prahlad Singh

Chief Executive Officer

January 10, 2023

SAFE HARBOR

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements which are statements relating to future events. These statements include those relating to estimates and projections of future earnings per share, cash flow and revenue growth and other financial results, developments relating to our customers and end-markets, and plans concerning business development opportunities. Words such as "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar expressions, and references to guidance, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and no assurances can be given that our assumptions or expectations will prove to be correct. A number of important risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements. A detailed description of these risk factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this presentation.

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the embedded hyperlinkand is available on the "Investor Events" section of our investor relations website at ir.perkinelmer.com.

Guidance for future periods is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items the Company excludes from these non-GAAP measures. The timing and amounts of such events and items could be material to the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

2

LOOKING BACK TO 2020…

From Our 2020 JP Morgan Presentation:

3

…WE HAVE DELIVERED ON THIS STRATEGIC FOCUS

From Our 2020 JP Morgan Presentation:

4

Announced Sale of

Applied and

Enterprise

Solutions

Business and Brand to New Mountain Capital for up to $2.45 Billion

Divestiture expected

to close in 1Q23

2019 2021

% of

~60%

~80%

Revenue

LS & Dx

LS & Dx

INCREASED

ACCELERATED

FOCUS ON

INNOVATION AND

LIFE SCIENCES

CAPITAL

AND DIAGNOSTICS

DEPLOYMENT

2023

FASTER GROWTH, HIGHER MARGINS, AND STRONG RECURRING REVENUES

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PerkinElmer Inc. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 16:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PERKINELMER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 589 M - -
Net income 2022 605 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 704 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 0,21%
Capitalization 16 912 M 16 912 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,49x
EV / Sales 2023 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart PERKINELMER, INC.
Duration : Period :
PerkinElmer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERKINELMER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 133,89 $
Average target price 159,83 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prahlad Ramadhar Singh Senior Vice President & President-Diagnostics
Maxwell Krakowiak Senior Director-Commercial Finance
Alexis Platon Michas Non-Executive Chairman
Tajinder S. Vohra Vice President-Global Operations
Joel S. Goldberg Secretary, SVP-Administration & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERKINELMER, INC.-4.51%16 912
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-0.84%215 186
DANAHER CORPORATION-3.91%185 667
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.16%93 622
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.13%65 299
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG2.65%57 708