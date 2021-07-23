Log in
    PKI   US7140461093

PERKINELMER, INC.

(PKI)
  Report
PerkinElmer : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/23/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
The Board of Directors of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock July 23, 2021. This dividend is payable on November 12, 2021 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on October 22, 2021.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, has about 14,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 387 M - -
Net income 2021 895 M - -
Net Debt 2021 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 0,17%
Capitalization 17 941 M 17 941 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,31x
EV / Sales 2022 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Prahlad Ramadhar Singh President, CEO, COO & Director
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alexis Platon Michas Non-Executive Chairman
Joel S. Goldberg Secretary, SVP-Administration & General Counsel
Peter Barrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERKINELMER, INC.9.15%17 086
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC10.41%193 712
DANAHER CORPORATION30.08%190 132
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.19.04%107 560
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.11%88 257
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG30.68%70 047