    PKI   US7140461093

PERKINELMER, INC.

(PKI)
PerkinElmer : EUROIMMUN Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1 Curve ELISA Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization

10/05/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
Assay enabling the measurement of IgG antibodies could yield future discoveries and insights on immune responses to SARS-CoV-2

EUROIMMUN, a PerkinElmer, Inc. company (NYSE: PKI), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has provided Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1 CurveTM ELISA (IgG). This assay allows for the qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of IgG antibodies formed against the SARS-CoV-2 S1 antigen, in human serum and plasma. Clinical laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) can immediately begin using this ELISA for the detection of antibodies of the immunoglobulin class G.

The Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1 Curve ELISA (IgG) – based on EUROIMMUN’s Anti-SARS-CoV-2 QuantiVacTM ELISA (IgG) that received CE mark in November 2020 – measures the concentration of antibodies against the S1 domain of the spike protein including the receptor binding domain (RBD), which represents an important target antigen for virus neutralizing antibodies. Due to the low protein homologies within the coronavirus family, the existence of IgG antibodies specifically indicates recent or prior infection and is to be used as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2. For this reason, S1 based tests play a critical role in ongoing vaccine development programs and in research efforts to examine the immunity of individuals previously infected by SARS-CoV-2.

“Assays that enable the detection of IgG antibodies are an important tool in the arsenals of scientists and researchers working to understand the nature of SARS-CoV-2 and prevent the spread of other highly infectious viruses like it in the future,” said Dr. Wolfgang Schlumberger, CEO of EUROIMMUN. “With this latest EUA of our semi-quantitative antibody test, more laboratories will have the ability to generate in-depth insights on immunity that advance future antibody therapies and vaccines for COVID-19.”

The assay can run manually or using the EUROLabTM Workstation ELISA, Sprinter XLTM and other third party ELISA platforms.

The Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1 Curve ELISA (IgG) is one of many solutions in EUROIMMUN’s SARS-CoV-2 specific portfolio, which also includes real-time PCR tests, an antigen detection assay and multiple antibody tests, a dried blood spot solution, as well as automation systems for small, medium and high sample throughput.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 15,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 590 M - -
Net income 2021 902 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 0,16%
Capitalization 21 591 M 21 591 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends PERKINELMER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 171,09 $
Average target price 174,36 $
Spread / Average Target 1,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prahlad Ramadhar Singh President, CEO, COO & Director
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alexis Platon Michas Non-Executive Chairman
Joel S. Goldberg Secretary, SVP-Administration & General Counsel
Peter Barrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERKINELMER, INC.20.98%21 591
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC22.96%223 855
DANAHER CORPORATION36.09%213 149
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.53%72 680
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG31.35%71 901
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION23.07%66 303