PerkinElmer : Participates in NIST Program to Advance Cannabis and Hemp Testing Standardization

Company's Work with Federal organization focused on heavy metals and cannabinoid analysis aimed at helping labs and producers meet key regulations more effectively and efficiently

October 19, 2021

WHAT : PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced its participation in the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) Cannabis Quality Assurance Program (CannaQAP). Through this program, NIST is helping cannabis and hemp laboratories demonstrate and improve measurement data comparability and competence.

HOW : PerkinElmer took part in CannaQAP's Exercise 2 program addressing testing for toxic inorganic elements in hemp and cannabinoids in cannabis. Utilizing PerkinElmer's cannabis and hemp-optimized analysis workflows -- which included the LC 300™ HPLC/UHPLC (for cannabinoid assay), Titan MPS™ Microwave and NexION® 2000B ICP Mass Spectrometer (for hemp assay), predefined methodologies and software -- samples were processed quickly and accurately with the workflows meeting NIST guidelines and industry needs.

WHY : "By listening closely to our customers and partners, working with multiple cannabis matrix types, and creating workflow innovations across all regulatory markets, we truly understand the unique challenges posed by hemp and cannabis testing and how standards and innovation excellence can help," said Toby, Astill, Market Manager, Cannabis and Hemp, PerkinElmer, Inc. "NIST's CannaQAP program is playing an important role in helping the industry advance its efforts to create even safer and higher quality products and we were very pleased to take part."

MORE : With the cannabis and hemp markets continuing to grow rapidly and regulations strengthening, labs increasingly need streamlined access to best-in-class, user-friendly testing solutions geared toward the unique requirements of the industry. PerkinElmer helps drive analytical best practices and operating procedures across state standards. Learn more about PerkinElmer's testing methods and applications for cannabis analysis here .

