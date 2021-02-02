Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PerkinElmer, Inc.    PKI

PERKINELMER, INC.

(PKI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PerkinElmer : Q4 2020 Non-GAAP Reconciliations

02/02/2021 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PerkinElmer, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)

(In millions, except per share data and percentages)

Adjusted revenue:

Revenue

Purchase accounting adjustments

Adjusted revenue

Adjusted gross margin:

Gross margin

Amortization of intangible assets

Purchase accounting adjustments

Asset impairment

Adjusted gross margin

Adjusted SG&A:

SG&A

Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition and divestiture-related costs Significant litigation matters and settlements

Adjusted SG&A

Adjusted R&D:

R&D

Adjusted R&D

Adjusted operating income: Operating income Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition and divestiture-relatedcosts Significant litigation matters and settlements Asset impairment

Restructuring and other, net

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted EPS:

GAAP EPS

Discontinued operations, net of income taxes GAAP EPS from continuing operations Amortization of intangible assets

Debt extinguishment costs Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition and divestiture-related costs

Change in fair value of financial securities Significant litigation matters and settlements

Mark to market on postretirement benefits

Asset impairment

Restructuring and other, net

Tax on above items

Adjusted EPS

Adjusted revenue:

Revenue

Purchase accounting adjustments

Adjusted revenue

Adjusted operating income: Operating income Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition and divestiture-relatedcosts Significant litigation matters and settlements Restructuring and other, net

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted revenue:

Revenue

Purchase accounting adjustments

Adjusted revenue

Adjusted operating income: Operating income Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition and divestiture-relatedcosts Significant litigation matters and settlements Asset impairment

Restructuring and other, net

Adjusted operating income

PKI

Three Months Ended

January 3, 2021

December 29, 2019

$

1,354.6

$

805.5

0.5

0.2

$

1,355.1

$

805.7

$

827.1

61.1%

$

398.2

49.4%

16.5

1.2%

15.8

2.0%

1.5

0.1%

8.5

1.1%

7.9

0.6%

-

0.0%

$

853.0

62.9%

$

422.5

52.4%

$

263.1

19.4%

$

210.7

26.2%

(33.2)

-2.4%

(27.4)

-3.4%

0.0

0.0%

0.5

0.1%

(1.4)

-0.1%

(0.7)

-0.1%

(3.5)

-0.3%

(0.7)

-0.1%

$

225.0

16.6%

$

182.5

22.7%

$

56.8

4.2%

$

47.6

5.9%

$

56.8

4.2%

$

47.6

5.9%

$

510.3

37.7%

$

138.2

17.2%

49.7

3.7%

43.1

5.4%

1.5

0.1%

8.0

1.0%

1.4

0.1%

0.7

0.1%

3.5

0.3%

0.7

0.1%

7.9

0.6%

-

0.0%

(3.1)

-0.2%

1.6

0.2%

$

571.2

42.2%

$

192.3

23.9%

PKI

Three Months Ended

January 3, 2021

December 29, 2019

$

3.38

$

0.58

(0.00)

(0.00)

3.38

0.58

0.44

0.39

-

0.29

0.01

0.07

0.02

0.01

-

(0.03)

0.03

0.01

0.23

0.28

0.07

-

(0.03)

0.01

(0.19)

(0.25)

$

3.96

$

1.35

DAS

Three Months Ended

January 3, 2021

December 29, 2019

$

502.8

$

496.5

0.3

-

$

503.1

$

496.5

$

72.8

14.5%

$

91.4

18.4%

17.5

3.5%

15.8

3.2%

0.6

0.1%

8.4

1.7%

1.0

0.2%

0.4

0.1%

3.5

0.7%

0.6

0.1%

(3.0)

-0.6%

(0.5)

-0.1%

$

92.4

18.4%

$

116.0

23.4%

Diagnostics

Three Months Ended

January 3, 2021

December 29, 2019

$

851.8

$

309.0

0.2

0.2

$

852.0

$

309.2

$

460.5

54.1%

$

61.1

19.8%

32.2

3.8%

27.3

8.8%

0.9

0.1%

(0.4)

-0.1%

0.3

0.0%

0.3

0.1%

-

0.0%

0.1

0.0%

7.9

0.9%

-

0.0%

(0.1)

0.0%

2.0

0.7%

$

501.8

58.9%

$

90.6

29.3%

(1) amounts may not sum due to rounding

PerkinElmer, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)

(In millions, except per share data and percentages)

Adjusted revenue:

Revenue

Purchase accounting adjustments

Adjusted revenue

Adjusted gross margin:

Gross margin

Amortization of intangible assets

Purchase accounting adjustments

Asset impairment

Adjusted gross margin

Adjusted SG&A:

SG&A

Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition and divestiture-related costs Acceleration of executive compensation Significant litigation matters and settlements Significant environmental matters Adjusted SG&A

Adjusted R&D:

R&D

Adjusted R&D

Adjusted operating income: Operating income Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition and divestiture-relatedcosts Acceleration of executive compensation Significant litigation matters and settlements Significant environmental matters

Asset impairment Restructuring and other, net Adjusted operating income

Adjusted EPS:

GAAP EPS Discontinued operations

GAAP EPS from continuing operations Amortization of intangible assets Debt extinguishment costs Purchase accounting adjustments Significant litigation matters and settlements Significant environmental matters Acquisition and divestiture-related costs

Change in fair value of financial securities Acceleration of executive compensation

Loss on disposition of businesses and assets, net

Mark to market on postretirement benefits Asset impairment

Restructuring and other, net

Tax on above items

Impact of tax act

Significant tax items

Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS:

GAAP EPS from continuing operations

Amortization of intangible assets

Purchase accounting adjustments

Acquisition and divestiture-related costs

Restructuring and other, net

Tax on above items

Adjusted EPS

Adjusted revenue:

Revenue

Purchase accounting adjustments

Adjusted revenue

Adjusted operating income: Operating income Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition and divestiture-relatedcosts Significant litigation matters and settlements Restructuring and other, net

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted revenue:

Revenue

Purchase accounting adjustments

Adjusted revenue

Adjusted operating income: Operating income Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition and divestiture-relatedcosts Significant litigation matters and settlements Asset impairment

Restructuring and other, net Adjusted operating income

PKI

Twelve Months Ended

January 3, 2021

December 29, 2019

$

3,782.7

$

2,883.7

1.1

0.8

$

3,783.8

$

2,884.4

$

2,109.9

55.8%

$

1,396.1

48.4%

65.3

1.7%

61.4

2.1%

3.9

0.1%

22.4

0.8%

7.9

0.2%

-

0.0%

$

2,186.9

57.8%

$

1,479.8

51.3%

$

917.9

24.3%

$

815.3

28.3%

(127.3)

-3.4%

(103.0)

-3.6%

8.8

0.2%

(3.9)

-0.1%

(8.7)

-0.2%

(4.0)

-0.1%

-

0.0%

(7.7)

-0.3%

(7.1)

-0.2%

(2.3)

-0.1%

(5.2)

-0.1%

-

0.0%

$

778.3

20.6%

$

694.5

24.1%

$

205.4

5.4%

$

189.3

6.6%

$

205.4

5.4%

$

189.3

6.6%

$

978.6

25.9%

$

362.0

12.6%

192.6

5.1%

164.3

5.7%

(5.0)

-0.1%

26.3

0.9%

8.7

0.2%

4.0

0.1%

-

0.0%

7.7

0.3%

7.1

0.2%

2.3

0.1%

5.2

0.1%

-

0.0%

7.9

0.2%

-

0.0%

8.0

0.2%

29.4

1.0%

$

1,203.2

31.8%

$

596.0

20.7%

PKI

Twelve Months Ended

January 3, 2021

December 29, 2019

$

6.49

$

2.04

(0.00)

(0.00)

6.50

2.04

1.72

1.47

-

0.29

(0.04)

0.24

0.06

0.02

0.05

-

0.08

0.06

(0.00)

(0.03)

-

0.07

-

0.02

0.23

0.28

0.07

-

0.07

0.26

(0.57)

(0.65)

-

0.02

0.14

-

$

8.30

$

4.10

PKI

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

April 4, 2021

January 2, 2022

Projected

Projected

at least

$2.52

at least

$6.73

0.48

2.02

0.03

0.06

0.05

0.05

0.06

0.21

(0.14)

(0.57)

at least

$3.00

at least

$8.50

DAS

Twelve Months Ended

January 3, 2021

December 29, 2019

$

1,715.8

$

1,746.2

0.3

-

$

1,716.1

$

1,746.2

$

183.5

10.7%

$

238.3

13.6%

76.3

4.4%

52.9

3.0%

(10.8)

-0.6%

20.9

1.2%

8.1

0.5%

1.8

0.1%

5.9

0.3%

2.2

0.1%

3.8

0.2%

22.0

1.3%

$

266.7

15.5%

$

338.0

19.4%

Diagnostics

Twelve Months Ended

January 3, 2021

December 29, 2019

$

2,066.9

$

1,137.5

0.8

0.8

$

2,067.7

$

1,138.3

$

874.2

42.3%

$

189.3

16.6%

116.3

5.6%

111.4

9.8%

5.8

0.3%

5.4

0.5%

0.7

0.0%

2.2

0.2%

1.2

0.1%

0.1

0.0%

7.9

0.4%

-

0.0%

4.3

0.2%

7.5

0.7%

$

1,010.4

48.9%

$

316.0

27.8%

(1) amounts may not sum due to rounding

PerkinElmer, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)

PKI

Three Months Ended

Organic revenue growth:

January 3, 2021

Reported revenue growth

68%

Less: effect of foreign exchange rates

3%

Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses

0%

Organic revenue growth

65%

Less: revenue growth from COVID products

68%

Organic revenue growth excluding COVID

-3%

DAS

Three Months Ended

Organic revenue growth:

January 3, 2021

Reported revenue growth

1%

Less: effect of foreign exchange rates

3%

Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses

0%

Organic revenue growth

-2%

Diagnostics

Three Months Ended

Organic revenue growth:

January 3, 2021

Reported revenue growth

176%

Less: effect of foreign exchange rates

3%

Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses

0%

Organic revenue growth

172%

(1) amounts may not sum due to rounding

PerkinElmer, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)

PKI

Twelve Months Ended

Organic revenue growth:

January 3, 2021

Reported revenue growth

31%

Less: effect of foreign exchange rates

0%

Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses

2%

Organic revenue growth

29%

Less: revenue growth from COVID products

36%

Organic revenue growth excluding COVID

-6%

DAS

Twelve Months Ended

Organic revenue growth:

January 3, 2021

Reported revenue growth

-2%

Less: effect of foreign exchange rates

0%

Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses

2%

Organic revenue growth

-4%

Diagnostics

Twelve Months Ended

Organic revenue growth:

January 3, 2021

Reported revenue growth

82%

Less: effect of foreign exchange rates

0%

Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses

0%

Organic revenue growth

81%

(1) amounts may not sum due to rounding

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PerkinElmer Inc. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 21:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PERKINELMER, INC.
04:16pPERKINELMER : Q4 2020 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
PU
04:13pPERKINELMER INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pPERKINELMER : Earnings Flash (PKI) PERKINELMER Reports Q4 EPS $3.96, vs. Street ..
MT
04:10pPERKINELMER : Earnings Flash (PKI) PERKINELMER Reports Q4 Revenue $1.36B, vs. St..
MT
04:08pPERKINELMER : Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year o..
BU
02/01PERKINELMER : Launches Industry-Leading Solus One E. coli O157 Pathogen Detectio..
PU
01/28PERKINELMER : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/26PERKINELMER : Launches Industry-First GPCR TR-FRET Binding Assay and Beta-Arrest..
PU
01/26PERKINELMER : Joins European Alliance for Newborn Screening in Spinal Muscular A..
PU
01/21PERKINELMER, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 650 M - -
Net income 2020 643 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 543 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 0,18%
Capitalization 17 012 M 17 012 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,08x
EV / Sales 2021 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart PERKINELMER, INC.
Duration : Period :
PerkinElmer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERKINELMER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 154,71 $
Last Close Price 151,93 $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Prahlad Ramadhar Singh President, CEO, COO & Director
Alexis Platon Michas Non-Executive Chairman
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter Barrett Independent Director
Sylvie Louise Grégoire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERKINELMER, INC.5.87%17 012
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC9.43%204 299
DANAHER CORPORATION8.83%186 691
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-8.80%87 709
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.8.00%86 486
ILLUMINA, INC.19.83%64 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ