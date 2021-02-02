PerkinElmer : Q4 2020 Non-GAAP Reconciliations

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)
(In millions, except per share data and percentages)
Adjusted revenue:
Revenue
Purchase accounting adjustments
Adjusted revenue
Adjusted gross margin:
Gross margin
Amortization of intangible assets
Purchase accounting adjustments
Asset impairment
Adjusted gross margin
Adjusted SG&A:
SG&A
Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition and divestiture-related costs Significant litigation matters and settlements
Adjusted SG&A
Adjusted R&D:
R&D
Adjusted R&D
Adjusted operating income: Operating income Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition anddivestiture-relatedcosts Significant litigation matters and settlements Asset impairment
Restructuring and other, net
Adjusted operating income
Adjusted EPS:
GAAP EPS
Discontinued operations, net of income taxes GAAP EPS from continuing operations Amortization of intangible assets
Debt extinguishment costs Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition and divestiture-related costs
Change in fair value of financial securities Significant litigation matters and settlements
Mark to market on postretirement benefits
Asset impairment
Restructuring and other, net
Tax on above items
Adjusted EPS
Adjusted revenue:
Revenue
Purchase accounting adjustments
Adjusted revenue
Adjusted operating income: Operating income Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition anddivestiture-relatedcosts Significant litigation matters and settlements Restructuring and other, net
Adjusted operating income
Adjusted revenue:
Revenue
Purchase accounting adjustments
Adjusted revenue
Adjusted operating income: Operating income Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition anddivestiture-relatedcosts Significant litigation matters and settlements Asset impairment
Restructuring and other, net
Adjusted operating income
PKI
Three Months Ended
January 3, 2021
December 29, 2019
$
1,354.6
$
805.5
0.5
0.2
$
1,355.1
$
805.7
$
827.1
61.1%
$
398.2
49.4%
16.5
1.2%
15.8
2.0%
1.5
0.1%
8.5
1.1%
7.9
0.6%
-
0.0%
$
853.0
62.9%
$
422.5
52.4%
$
263.1
19.4%
$
210.7
26.2%
(33.2)
-2.4%
(27.4)
-3.4%
0.0
0.0%
0.5
0.1%
(1.4)
-0.1%
(0.7)
-0.1%
(3.5)
-0.3%
(0.7)
-0.1%
$
225.0
16.6%
$
182.5
22.7%
$
56.8
4.2%
$
47.6
5.9%
$
56.8
4.2%
$
47.6
5.9%
$
510.3
37.7%
$
138.2
17.2%
49.7
3.7%
43.1
5.4%
1.5
0.1%
8.0
1.0%
1.4
0.1%
0.7
0.1%
3.5
0.3%
0.7
0.1%
7.9
0.6%
-
0.0%
(3.1)
-0.2%
1.6
0.2%
$
571.2
42.2%
$
192.3
23.9%
PKI
Three Months Ended
January 3, 2021
December 29, 2019
$
3.38
$
0.58
(0.00)
(0.00)
3.38
0.58
0.44
0.39
-
0.29
0.01
0.07
0.02
0.01
-
(0.03)
0.03
0.01
0.23
0.28
0.07
-
(0.03)
0.01
(0.19)
(0.25)
$
3.96
$
1.35
DAS
Three Months Ended
January 3, 2021
December 29, 2019
$
502.8
$
496.5
0.3
-
$
503.1
$
496.5
$
72.8
14.5%
$
91.4
18.4%
17.5
3.5%
15.8
3.2%
0.6
0.1%
8.4
1.7%
1.0
0.2%
0.4
0.1%
3.5
0.7%
0.6
0.1%
(3.0)
-0.6%
(0.5)
-0.1%
$
92.4
18.4%
$
116.0
23.4%
Diagnostics
Three Months Ended
January 3, 2021
December 29, 2019
$
851.8
$
309.0
0.2
0.2
$
852.0
$
309.2
$
460.5
54.1%
$
61.1
19.8%
32.2
3.8%
27.3
8.8%
0.9
0.1%
(0.4)
-0.1%
0.3
0.0%
0.3
0.1%
-
0.0%
0.1
0.0%
7.9
0.9%
-
0.0%
(0.1)
0.0%
2.0
0.7%
$
501.8
58.9%
$
90.6
29.3%
(1) amounts may not sum due to rounding
PerkinElmer, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)
(In millions, except per share data and percentages)
Adjusted revenue:
Revenue
Purchase accounting adjustments
Adjusted revenue
Adjusted gross margin:
Gross margin
Amortization of intangible assets
Purchase accounting adjustments
Asset impairment
Adjusted gross margin
Adjusted SG&A:
SG&A
Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition and divestiture-related costs Acceleration of executive compensation Significant litigation matters and settlements Significant environmental matters Adjusted SG&A
Adjusted R&D:
R&D
Adjusted R&D
Adjusted operating income: Operating income Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition anddivestiture-relatedcosts Acceleration of executive compensation Significant litigation matters and settlements Significant environmental matters
Asset impairment Restructuring and other, net Adjusted operating income
Adjusted EPS:
GAAP EPS Discontinued operations
GAAP EPS from continuing operations Amortization of intangible assets Debt extinguishment costs Purchase accounting adjustments Significant litigation matters and settlements Significant environmental matters Acquisition and divestiture-related costs
Change in fair value of financial securities Acceleration of executive compensation
Loss on disposition of businesses and assets, net
Mark to market on postretirement benefits Asset impairment
Restructuring and other, net
Tax on above items
Impact of tax act
Significant tax items
Adjusted EPS
Adjusted EPS:
GAAP EPS from continuing operations
Amortization of intangible assets
Purchase accounting adjustments
Acquisition and divestiture-related costs
Restructuring and other, net
Tax on above items
Adjusted EPS
Adjusted revenue:
Revenue
Purchase accounting adjustments
Adjusted revenue
Adjusted operating income: Operating income Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition anddivestiture-relatedcosts Significant litigation matters and settlements Restructuring and other, net
Adjusted operating income
Adjusted revenue:
Revenue
Purchase accounting adjustments
Adjusted revenue
Adjusted operating income: Operating income Amortization of intangible assets Purchase accounting adjustments Acquisition anddivestiture-relatedcosts Significant litigation matters and settlements Asset impairment
Restructuring and other, net Adjusted operating income
PKI
Twelve Months Ended
January 3, 2021
December 29, 2019
$
3,782.7
$
2,883.7
1.1
0.8
$
3,783.8
$
2,884.4
$
2,109.9
55.8%
$
1,396.1
48.4%
65.3
1.7%
61.4
2.1%
3.9
0.1%
22.4
0.8%
7.9
0.2%
-
0.0%
$
2,186.9
57.8%
$
1,479.8
51.3%
$
917.9
24.3%
$
815.3
28.3%
(127.3)
-3.4%
(103.0)
-3.6%
8.8
0.2%
(3.9)
-0.1%
(8.7)
-0.2%
(4.0)
-0.1%
-
0.0%
(7.7)
-0.3%
(7.1)
-0.2%
(2.3)
-0.1%
(5.2)
-0.1%
-
0.0%
$
778.3
20.6%
$
694.5
24.1%
$
205.4
5.4%
$
189.3
6.6%
$
205.4
5.4%
$
189.3
6.6%
$
978.6
25.9%
$
362.0
12.6%
192.6
5.1%
164.3
5.7%
(5.0)
-0.1%
26.3
0.9%
8.7
0.2%
4.0
0.1%
-
0.0%
7.7
0.3%
7.1
0.2%
2.3
0.1%
5.2
0.1%
-
0.0%
7.9
0.2%
-
0.0%
8.0
0.2%
29.4
1.0%
$
1,203.2
31.8%
$
596.0
20.7%
PKI
Twelve Months Ended
January 3, 2021
December 29, 2019
$
6.49
$
2.04
(0.00)
(0.00)
6.50
2.04
1.72
1.47
-
0.29
(0.04)
0.24
0.06
0.02
0.05
-
0.08
0.06
(0.00)
(0.03)
-
0.07
-
0.02
0.23
0.28
0.07
-
0.07
0.26
(0.57)
(0.65)
-
0.02
0.14
-
$
8.30
$
4.10
PKI
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
April 4, 2021
January 2, 2022
Projected
Projected
at least
$2.52
at least
$6.73
0.48
2.02
0.03
0.06
0.05
0.05
0.06
0.21
(0.14)
(0.57)
at least
$3.00
at least
$8.50
DAS
Twelve Months Ended
January 3, 2021
December 29, 2019
$
1,715.8
$
1,746.2
0.3
-
$
1,716.1
$
1,746.2
$
183.5
10.7%
$
238.3
13.6%
76.3
4.4%
52.9
3.0%
(10.8)
-0.6%
20.9
1.2%
8.1
0.5%
1.8
0.1%
5.9
0.3%
2.2
0.1%
3.8
0.2%
22.0
1.3%
$
266.7
15.5%
$
338.0
19.4%
Diagnostics
Twelve Months Ended
January 3, 2021
December 29, 2019
$
2,066.9
$
1,137.5
0.8
0.8
$
2,067.7
$
1,138.3
$
874.2
42.3%
$
189.3
16.6%
116.3
5.6%
111.4
9.8%
5.8
0.3%
5.4
0.5%
0.7
0.0%
2.2
0.2%
1.2
0.1%
0.1
0.0%
7.9
0.4%
-
0.0%
4.3
0.2%
7.5
0.7%
$
1,010.4
48.9%
$
316.0
27.8%
(1) amounts may not sum due to rounding
PerkinElmer, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)
PKI
Three Months Ended
Organic revenue growth:
January 3, 2021
Reported revenue growth
68%
Less: effect of foreign exchange rates
3%
Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses
0%
Organic revenue growth
65%
Less: revenue growth from COVID products
68%
Organic revenue growth excluding COVID
-3%
DAS
Three Months Ended
Organic revenue growth:
January 3, 2021
Reported revenue growth
1%
Less: effect of foreign exchange rates
3%
Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses
0%
Organic revenue growth
-2%
Diagnostics
Three Months Ended
Organic revenue growth:
January 3, 2021
Reported revenue growth
176%
Less: effect of foreign exchange rates
3%
Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses
0%
Organic revenue growth
172%
(1) amounts may not sum due to rounding
PerkinElmer, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)
PKI
Twelve Months Ended
Organic revenue growth:
January 3, 2021
Reported revenue growth
31%
Less: effect of foreign exchange rates
0%
Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses
2%
Organic revenue growth
29%
Less: revenue growth from COVID products
36%
Organic revenue growth excluding COVID
-6%
DAS
Twelve Months Ended
Organic revenue growth:
January 3, 2021
Reported revenue growth
-2%
Less: effect of foreign exchange rates
0%
Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses
2%
Organic revenue growth
-4%
Diagnostics
Twelve Months Ended
Organic revenue growth:
January 3, 2021
Reported revenue growth
82%
Less: effect of foreign exchange rates
0%
Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses
0%
Organic revenue growth
81%
(1) amounts may not sum due to rounding
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
PerkinElmer Inc. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 21:15:05 UTC.