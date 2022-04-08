PerkinElmer : Showcases Expanded Technology and Solutions Portfolio to Accelerate Cancer Research at AACR Annual Meeting

Innovative solutions offer researchers flexible therapeutic tools to deepen understanding of cancer's biology to enable advances in immunotherapy, targeted treatments, and personalized medicine

WHAT:PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, will be at The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting from April 8-13 in New Orleans (booths #1009, #1851 and #909), alongside its partner companies showcasing how genomic and cellular solutions for cancer research can be used to study its mechanisms, improve biomarker discovery, and help drive targeted, therapeutic discovery leading to new methods for diagnosing and treating the disease. PerkinElmer has expanded and customized its therapeutics portfolio to support researchers in their workflow, which includes biomarker analysis, functional drug screening, gene editing and modulation as well as target sequencing, reagents for proteogenomics , spatial biology and flow cytometry, viral vectors, in vivo and cellular imaging, multimode plate readers and complementary assay technologies, and automated cell counters.

HOW: PerkinElmer's newly and widely expanded cancer discovery portfolio comprised of solutions across its Life Sciences, Applied Genomics, OMNI, Horizon Discovery, SIRION Biotech, Nexcelom and BioLegend businesses supports researchers and clinicians in identifying more successful target drug candidates faster, as well as helps clinicians better understand and manage the unique treatment journey of each patient.

Solutions on hand include:

WHY: "Today's cancer researchers and clinicians are increasingly looking to decode immune system responses and regulation, as well as solid tumor response and progression, in order to move more fully towards the promise of precision medicine," said Alan Fletcher, senior vice president life science at PerkinElmer. "Understanding the rapid pace of innovation in cancer research and the desire to ultimately eradicate the disease, PerkinElmer has developed a unique portfolio comprised of tools, technologies, reagents and detection capabilities spanning from genomics to biomarker discovery and beyond, designed to meet these demands and accelerate cancer research and discovery."

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer is a leading, global provider of end-to-end solutions that help scientists, researchers and clinicians better diagnose disease, discover new and more personalized drugs, monitor the safety and quality of our food, and drive environmental and applied analysis excellence. With an 85-year legacy of advancing science and a mission of innovating for a healthier world, our dedicated team of more than 16,000 collaborates closely with commercial, government, academic and healthcare customers to deliver reagents, assays, instruments, automation, informatics and strategic services that accelerate workflows, deliver actionable insights and support improved decision making. We are also deeply committed to good corporate citizenship through our dynamic ESG and sustainability programs. The Company reported revenues of approximately $5.0 billion in 2021, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com. Follow PerkinElmer on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

