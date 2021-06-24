PerkinElmer : Provides Update on Second Quarter Performance and Schedules Earnings Call for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Company anticipates 2Q21 revenue and earnings to be above previously communicated guidance

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced ahead of this morning’s Virtual Investor and Analyst Day that it anticipates exceeding its previously announced financial guidance for the second quarter ending July 4, 2021, driven by broad-based momentum across both COVID and non-COVID businesses.

Presentations from company executives for this morning’s Investor and Analyst Day will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately to 11:30 a.m. ET. All participants are requested to register prior to the start of the event. The link can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.perkinelmer.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the PerkinElmer website following the presentation.

Additionally, PerkinElmer will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss these results. Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, and Jamey Mock, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the conference call.

To access the call, please dial (720) 405-2250 prior to the scheduled conference call time and provide the access code 6596884. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors section of the Company's website.

A replay of the webcast will be available beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 through the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, has more than 14,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to estimates and projections of future earnings per share, cash flow and revenue growth and other financial results, developments relating to our customers and end-markets, and plans concerning business development opportunities, acquisitions and divestitures. Words such as "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar expressions, and references to guidance, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and no assurances can be given that our assumptions or expectations will prove to be correct. A number of important risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: (1) markets into which we sell our products declining or not growing as anticipated; (2) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our sales and operations; (3) fluctuations in the global economic and political environments; (4) our failure to introduce new products in a timely manner; (5) our ability to execute acquisitions and license technologies, or to successfully integrate acquired businesses and licensed technologies into our existing business or to make them profitable, or successfully divest businesses; (6) our ability to compete effectively; (7) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results and our ability to adjust our operations to address unexpected changes; (8) significant disruption in third-party package delivery and import/export services or significant increases in prices for those services; (9) disruptions in the supply of raw materials and supplies; (10) our ability to retain key personnel; (11) significant disruption in our information technology systems, or cybercrime; (12) our ability to realize the full value of our intangible assets; (13) our failure to adequately protect our intellectual property; (14) the loss of any of our licenses or licensed rights; (15) the manufacture and sale of products exposing us to product liability claims; (16) our failure to maintain compliance with applicable government regulations; (17) regulatory changes; (18) our failure to comply with healthcare industry regulations; (19) economic, political and other risks associated with foreign operations; (20) the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union; (21) our ability to obtain future financing; (22) restrictions in our credit agreements; (23) discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR; (24) significant fluctuations in our stock price; (25) reduction or elimination of dividends on our common stock; and (26) other factors which we describe under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.

