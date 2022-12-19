Advanced search
    PKI   US7140461093

PERKINELMER, INC.

(PKI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-16 pm EST
137.66 USD   -2.40%
08:04aPerkinElmer Upgraded by KeyBanc to Overweight From Sector Weight, PT at $170 Amid Sale of Analytical Instruments Unit
MT
08:02aPerkinElmer to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
04:43aAnalyst recommendations: M&S, MGM, Moderna, Warner Music...
MS
PerkinElmer to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/19/2022 | 08:02am EST
PerkinElmer Inc., (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. PT.

Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.

To access the presentation, a live audio webcast will be available via this page. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the PerkinElmer Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $5 billion in 2021, has more than 16,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 589 M - -
Net income 2022 605 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 703 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
Yield 2022 0,20%
Capitalization 17 389 M 17 389 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,60x
EV / Sales 2023 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 137,66 $
Average target price 157,92 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prahlad Ramadhar Singh Senior Vice President & President-Diagnostics
Maxwell Krakowiak Senior Director-Commercial Finance
Alexis Platon Michas Non-Executive Chairman
Tajinder S. Vohra Vice President-Global Operations
Joel S. Goldberg Secretary, SVP-Administration & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERKINELMER, INC.-31.53%17 389
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.60%211 383
DANAHER CORPORATION-20.36%190 748
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-26.33%93 534
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION7.84%65 614
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-26.92%57 091