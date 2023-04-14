Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PESI   US7141572039

PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC.

(PESI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:43:58 2023-04-14 pm EDT
8.005 USD   -18.07%
01:09pPerma-Fix Shares Drop 19% After Missing Energy Dept Hanford Contract
DJ
08:31aPerma-Fix Provides Update on Recent Contract Awards
AQ
03/23PERMA FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perma-Fix Shares Drop 19% After Missing Energy Dept Hanford Contract

04/14/2023 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. shares were down 19% at $7.93 after the company said it was advised on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Environmental Management that its team wasn't awarded the Hanford Integrated Tank Disposition Contract.

The company said that despite the loss of the ITDC bid, it expects to continue to support a critical role in the closure mission regarding waste treatment, grouting and processing at the Hanford Site in Richland, Wash.

Perma-Fix shares closed Thursday's session down 17%, but are up 46% in the past 12 months.

Perma-Fix also said Friday that it has been awarded eight new contracts over the past few months, increasing the existing backlog for both the Services and Treatment Segments of the company.

The new awards include a contract to provide commercial reactor decommissioning, complex waste component processing and field projects for the Department of Energy, soil-sorting activities for the Department of Defense and Environmental Protection Agency, and large-volume transload activities for waste disposition.

The eight contracts total $15 million of revenue that is expected to be recognized in 2023, with additional option phases that have a potential value of over $14 million and could extend into 2024.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1308ET

All news about PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC.
01:09pPerma-Fix Shares Drop 19% After Missing Energy Dept Hanford Contract
DJ
08:31aPerma-Fix Provides Update on Recent Contract Awards
AQ
03/23PERMA FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
03/23Transcript : Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, M..
CI
03/23Earnings Flash (PESI) PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES Posts Q4 Revenue $16.8M
MT
03/23Perma-Fix Reports Financial Results and Provides Business Update for 2022
AQ
03/21Perma Fix Environmental Services : Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call
PU
03/20Perma-Fix Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Business Update Conference Call
AQ
02/06Perma-Fix Comments on Recently Published Department of Energy Notice
AQ
01/23Perma Fix Environmental Services : CERTAIN INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT HAS BEEN EXCLUDED ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 70,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,82 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1,65 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 292
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark James Duff President & Chief Executive Officer
Benio Annaldo Naccarato Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, CAO & EVP
Larry Morse Shelton Chairman
Andrew J. Lombardo Executive VP-Nuclear & Technical Services
Eric Laning Manager-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC.128.19%131
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.8.59%37 074
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.19.22%12 121
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.8.04%4 431
STERICYCLE, INC.-15.39%3 902
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-7.22%3 679
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer