Item 5.07
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On July 25, 2024, Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Set forth below is information regarding the results of the matters voted on by the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting.
Proposal 1. Elect five directors to hold office until the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors are otherwise duly elected and qualified:
Director Nominee
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
Cynthia A. Boiter
4,663,963
140,086
2,003
1,251,564
David B. Brown
4,668,757
134,804
2,491
1,251,564
David J. Mansfield
4,742,355
50,981
12,716
1,251,564
Robert J. McNally 4,455,501 344,579 5,972 1,251,564
Jerome T. Walker
2,062,497
2,741,552
2,003
1,251,564
All directors were elected with over 42% of the shares voted at the Annual Meeting voting for their re-election compared to approximately 96% of the shares voted at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
Proposal 2. Advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
4,729,291
50,312
26,449
1,251,564
The Company's proposal regarding the compensation of the named executive officers was approved by over 98% of the shares voted at the Annual Meeting.
Proposal 3. Ratify the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
6,021,809
12,167
23,640
The Company's proposal regarding the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was approved by over 99% of the shares voted at the Annual Meeting.
Proposal 4. Approve the 2024 Omnibus Stock Incentive Plan:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
4,575,350
68,669
162,033
1,251,564
The Company's proposal regarding the approval of the 2024 Omnibus Stock Incentive Plan was approved by over 95% of the shares voted at the Annual Meeting.

