Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On July 25, 2024, Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Set forth below is information regarding the results of the matters voted on by the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

Proposal 1 . Elect five directors to hold office until the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors are otherwise duly elected and qualified:

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes Cynthia A. Boiter 4,663,963 140,086 2,003 1,251,564 David B. Brown 4,668,757 134,804 2,491 1,251,564 David J. Mansfield 4,742,355 50,981 12,716 1,251,564 Robert J. McNally 4,455,501 344,579 5,972 1,251,564 Jerome T. Walker 2,062,497 2,741,552 2,003 1,251,564

All directors were elected with over 42% of the shares voted at the Annual Meeting voting for their re-election compared to approximately 96% of the shares voted at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Proposal 2 . Advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 4,729,291 50,312 26,449 1,251,564

The Company's proposal regarding the compensation of the named executive officers was approved by over 98% of the shares voted at the Annual Meeting.

Proposal 3 . Ratify the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions 6,021,809 12,167 23,640

The Company's proposal regarding the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was approved by over 99% of the shares voted at the Annual Meeting.

Proposal 4 . Approve the 2024 Omnibus Stock Incentive Plan:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 4,575,350 68,669 162,033 1,251,564

The Company's proposal regarding the approval of the 2024 Omnibus Stock Incentive Plan was approved by over 95% of the shares voted at the Annual Meeting.