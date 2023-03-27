Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPIH   US7141671039

PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PPIH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:48:31 2023-03-27 pm EDT
10.74 USD   +3.26%
05:01pPerma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. Announces Plans to Expand to Qatar
BU
10:06aPerma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. announces new plant in Abu Dhabi
AQ
03:37aPerma-Pipe International Unveils New Plant in UAE
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. Announces Plans to Expand to Qatar

03/27/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) has taken preliminary steps to expand operations to Qatar and mobilization is expected to commence during the current year. In addition to the local district heating and cooling market, there are numerous significant future developments in the oil and gas industry which the Company will position itself for.

David Mansfield, President and CEO commented, “This expansion is another step in the execution of our strategic plans. Our expansion into Egypt, relocation of our U.A.E. plant to Abu Dhabi and the recently announced joint venture in Saudi Arabia demonstrate our commitment to service the region’s infrastructure growth.”

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) is a global leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and efficient transportation of many types of liquids. In total, Perma-Pipe has operations at fourteen locations in six countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information contained in this press release that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected future performance and operations of the Company. These statements should be considered as subject to the many risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) the impact of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") on the Company's results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; (ii) fluctuations in the price of oil and natural gas and its impact on the customer order volume for the Company's products; (iii) the Company's ability to comply with all covenants in its credit facilities; (iv) the Company’s ability to repay its debt and renew expiring international credit facilities; (v) the Company’s ability to effectively execute its strategic plan and achieve profitability and positive cash flows; (vi) the impact of global economic weakness and volatility; (vii) fluctuations in steel prices and the Company’s ability to offset increases in steel prices through price increases in its products; (viii) the timing of order receipt, execution, delivery and acceptance for the Company’s products; (ix) decreases in government spending on projects using the Company’s products, and challenges to the Company’s non-government customers’ liquidity and access to capital funds; (x) the Company’s ability to successfully negotiate progress-billing arrangements for its large contracts; (xi) aggressive pricing by existing competitors and the entrance of new competitors in the markets in which the Company operates; (xii) the Company’s ability to purchase raw materials at favorable prices and to maintain beneficial relationships with its suppliers; (xiii) the Company’s ability to manufacture products free of latent defects and to recover from suppliers who may provide defective materials to the Company; (xiv) reductions or cancellations of orders included in the Company’s backlog; (xv) the Company's ability to collect an account receivable related to a project in the Middle East; (xvi) risks and uncertainties related to the Company's international business operations; (xvii) the Company’s ability to attract and retain senior management and key personnel; (xviii) the Company’s ability to achieve the expected benefits of its growth initiatives; (xix) the Company’s ability to interpret changes in tax regulations and legislation; (xx) the Company's ability to use its net operating loss carryforwards; (xxi) reversals of previously recorded revenue and profits resulting from inaccurate estimates made in connection with the Company’s percentage-of-completion revenue recognition; (xxii) the Company’s failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and (xxiii) the impact of cybersecurity threats on the Company’s information technology systems. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov and under the Investor Center section of our website (http://investors.permapipe.com).


© Business Wire 2023
All news about PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC.
05:01pPerma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. Announces Plans to Expand to Qatar
BU
10:06aPerma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. announces new plant in Abu Dhabi
AQ
03:37aPerma-Pipe International Unveils New Plant in UAE
MT
03/24Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. announces new plant in Abu Dhabi
BU
03/24Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. Announces New Plant in Abu Dhabi
CI
03/09Perma-Pipe International, Gulf Insulation Group's Joint Venture Receives Saudi Regulato..
MT
03/09Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. announces Approval of Joint Venture by The Kingd..
BU
03/08Perma-Pipe International Gets $9 Million Contract for Project in US Gulf of Mexico
MT
03/07Perma-Pipe International Holdings Announces US Gulf of Mexico Project Award
BU
03/07Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Wins Contract in Excess of $9 Million
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 139 M - -
Net income 2022 6,06 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 83,2 M 83,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 608
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David J. Mansfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. Bryan Norwood Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Jerome T. Walker Chairman
Grant Dewbre Senior Vice President-Middle East & North Africa
David B. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC.10.05%83
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-16.63%63 628
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-8.50%27 323
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-24.78%26 762
NOV INC.-17.42%6 792
TECHNIPFMC PLC2.63%5 521
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer