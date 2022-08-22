Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPIH   US7141671039

PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PPIH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:08 2022-08-22 pm EDT
9.610 USD   +0.84%
01:23pPerma-Pipe International Cancels Treasury Shares
MT
12:46pPerma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Treasury Stock
BU
07/08Perma-Pipe International Holdings Appoints Jill Curry as Vice President of Human Resources
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Treasury Stock

08/22/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH) announced today that on July 26, 2022, it cancelled 239,168 shares of treasury stock representing all the treasury shares held by the Company on that date. On October 4, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized a $3.0 million, 12-month stock repurchase program. Currently, $965 thousand of the initial $3.0 million remains available for future purchases.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2022 139 M - -
Net income 2022 6,06 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 75,5 M 75,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 608
Free-Float 93,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David J. Mansfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. Bryan Norwood Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Jerome T. Walker Chairman
Grant Dewbre Senior Vice President-Middle East & North Africa
David B. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC.9.79%76
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED23.94%52 502
HALLIBURTON COMPANY28.51%26 655
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY4.57%25 456
NOV INC.32.18%7 035
TECHNIPFMC PLC43.07%3 830