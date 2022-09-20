Advanced search
    PPIH   US7141671039

PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PPIH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
9.550 USD   +1.49%
Perma-Pipe International Holdings announces contract award of $14 million in Saudi Arabia

09/20/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) today announced its Saudi Arabian subsidiary has recently been awarded a contract for $14.0 million for the King Salman Park Project - Vision 2030. The project is expected to be executed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The project is part of major infrastructure developments planned in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The project will utilize Perma-Pipe’s pre-insulated pipes and fittings and the XTRU-THERM® insulation system, a spray-applied polyurethane foam jacketed with a high-density polyethylene.

Raed Al Saleh, General Manager for Perma-Pipe Saudi Arabia states, “We are pleased to be part of the King Salman Park project, and we are delighted that Al Haif Contracting have placed their trust in Perma-Pipe. It is exciting to be part of this project that will assert Riyadh as one of the most livable cities in the world.”

Saleh Sagr, Senior Vice President for Perma-Pipe’s MENA region commented, “I am glad to announce that this important project has been assigned to Perma-Pipe. The King Salman Park project attests to our leading market position in Saudi Arabia and gives us the opportunity to demonstrate our expertise and our industry-leading products and services to another new, strategically valuable customer.”

David Mansfield, President and CEO commented, "The Saudi Arabian market is becoming increasingly more active and important to us. We are delighted with this award, and the opportunity to participate in Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of its Vision 2030.”

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) is a global leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and efficient transportation of many types of liquids. In total, Perma-Pipe has operations at thirteen locations in six countries.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 139 M - -
Net income 2022 6,06 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 75,3 M 75,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 608
Free-Float 94,3%
Managers and Directors
David J. Mansfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. Bryan Norwood Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Jerome T. Walker Chairman
Grant Dewbre Senior Vice President-Middle East & North Africa
David B. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC.8.41%75
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED28.11%55 119
HALLIBURTON COMPANY24.05%25 730
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.50%24 464
NOV INC.26.57%6 737
TECHNIPFMC PLC57.43%4 215