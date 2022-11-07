Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IL0A   IE00BWB8X525

PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(IL0A)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  10:25 2022-11-07 am EST
1.720 EUR   +1.18%
10:46aIN BRIEF: Permanent TSB completes acquisition of Ulster Bank portfolio
AN
03:17aPermanent TSB Group Closes Purchase of Ulster Bank's Residential Mortgage Business
MT
11/04UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IN BRIEF: Permanent TSB completes acquisition of Ulster Bank portfolio

11/07/2022 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Permanent TSB Group Holdings - Dublin-based personal and small business bank - Says wholly-owned subsidiary Permanent TSB PLC completes acquisition of Ulster Bank Ireland DAC's performing non-tracker residential mortgage business. Portfolio acquired comprises loans with value of EUR6.2 billion. EUR5.2 billion to be migrated on Monday. Remaining EUR1 billion expected to migrate in second quarter of 2023, no later than fourth quarter of 2023. Permanent TSB will receive around 56,000 mortgage customers connected to around 36,000 accounts. The transaction has increased the size of Permanent TSB's mortgage book by approximately 40%.

Permanent TSB acquired tranche for EUR4.8 billion. Funded from internal resources and existing funding sources. Also issued 90.9 million shares of 50 cents each to subsidiary of NatWest Group PLC.

Current stock price: EUR1.70, up 1.6% on Monday

12-month change: up 7.6%

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATWEST GROUP PLC -0.29% 237.4 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 1.18% 1.72 Real-time Quote.6.25%
All news about PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
10:46aIN BRIEF: Permanent TSB completes acquisition of Ulster Bank portfolio
AN
03:17aPermanent TSB Group Closes Purchase of Ulster Bank's Residential Mortgage Business
MT
11/04UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/02Ireland central bank may delay withdrawal of Ulster Bank and KBC
AN
10/14AIB becomes first Irish bank to pass on ECB interest rate hike
RE
09/22Irish Lender Permanent TSB To Divest $688 Million Buy-to-let Loan Portfolio
MT
08/04BOE's Comments Suprise More Than Its Deeds
DJ
07/27Transcript : Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27,..
CI
07/27Ireland's PTSB reports underlying loss as costs offset loan growth
RE
07/27Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 406 M 403 M 403 M
Net income 2022 93,3 M 92,5 M 92,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 773 M 766 M 766 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 483
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,70 €
Average target price 2,50 €
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eamonn Crowley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicola OBrien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert James Elliot Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Hayes Chief Technology Officer
Timothy Kenneth Slattery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC6.25%766
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.30%131 109
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK20.21%68 725
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.05%51 250
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.57%49 085
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-18.96%44 625