  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTSB   IE00BWB8X525

PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(PTSB)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  03:21:32 2023-06-02 am EDT
2.240 EUR   +1.82%
NatWest, Ireland's Finance Minister Raise EUR110.5 Million From Permanent TSB Shares Sale -- Update

06/02/2023 | 03:00am EDT
By Elena Vardon

NatWest and the Minister for Finance of Ireland raised 110.5 million euros ($118.9 million) from the sale of shares they held in Permanent TSB Group Holdings, the bank said on Friday.

The British group had said on Thursday evening that it intended to sell part of its shareholding in the Dublin-listed lender, simultaneously with the Ireland's Finance Minister Michael McGrath, via a share placing to institutional investors.

The placing price was EUR2.025 per Permanent TSB share, NatWest said. This represents an 8% discount to Thursday's closing price of EUR2.20.

They each disposed of 27.3 million shares in Permanent TSB--54.6 million shares in total, representing 10% of the Irish bank's issued share capital. The placing was originally estimated to comprise around 33 million of Permanent TSB shares, or 6% of its share capital.

McGrath and NatWest will get EUR55.2 million of gross proceeds each, the bank said.

NatWest's shareholding will be reduced to 63.6 million ordinary shares, or 11.7% of Permanent TSB's share capital, from 16.7% previously, it said. The disposal will have an immaterial impact on the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio and tangible net asset value per share, it said.

In a separate statement, Permanent TSB said it welcomed NatWest and McGrath's decision to dispose of its shares.

"This is another important step in normalizing the composition of our shareholder base and creating further liquidity in the bank's shares," Chief Executive Eamonn Crowley said.


Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.11% 263.1 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 1.82% 2.24 Real-time Quote.21.55%
