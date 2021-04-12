Permex Petroleum Corporation Announces Results of AGM

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) ("Permex" or the "Company)", is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on April 9, 2021.

All of the matters presented to shareholders for consideration and approval in the Company's Management Information Circular were approved with near-unanimous support. A brief list of the most important items of business conducted at the Meeting is as follows:

Election of Directors

The number of Directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at six. The Directors nominated for the ensuing year include the re-election of Mehran Ehsan, Scott Kelly, Barry Whelan, Gregory S. Montgomery, Edward A. Odishaw and Douglas Charles Urch be elected as the directors of the Company. The shareholders approved the election of Mehran Ehsan, Scott Kelly, Barry Whelan, Gregory S. Montgomery, Edward A. Odishaw and Douglas Charles Urch as the directors of the Company.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, as Permex's auditor for the ensuing year or until their successor is appointed.

Stock Option Plan

Shareholders re-approved the Stock Option Plan pursuant to which the directors may, from time to time, authorize the issuance of options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries to a maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares at the time of the grant.

