Permex Petroleum : Interim Financial Report - Interim Financial Statements (Three Months Ended December 31, 2021)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial report of Permex Petroleum Corporation (the " Company ") has been prepared by and is the responsibility of the Company's managemen t.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
ASSETS Current assets
Cash
Trade and other receivables Prepaid expenses and deposits
Non-current assets
Reclamation deposits Property and equipment Note December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
$
304,080 $ 32,791
5
166,852 16,496
62,282 58,771
533,214 108,058
6
184,150 184,150
6 10,089,246 10,081,390
Total assets LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities
Trade and other payables Amounts due to related party Convertible debentures - current portion Lease obligation - current portion
Non-current liabilities
Decommissioning obligations Lease obligations
Loan payable
$
10,806,610
$ 10,373,598
545,433 $ 513,321
28,134 21,182
99,037 97,298
66,077 66,077
9 10 12
738,681 697,878 2,079,650 2,069,200 19,594 34,340 40,000 40,000
Total liabilities Equity
Share capital
Share subscription proceeds
2,877,925 2,841,418
13 12,043,396 11,403,791
40,500
40,500
Reserves 3,779,052 2,983,479
Convertible debentures - equity component Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Deficit
8
13,797 13,797 1,829 2,509
(7,949,889)
(6,911,896)
Total equity
7,928,685
7,532,180
Total liabilities and equity
Nature of business (Note 1)
$ 10,806,610 $ 10,373,598
The financial statements were authorized for issue by the board of directors on March 1, 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:
Director
Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Note
2021
2020
Revenue
Oil and gas sales Royalty income
$
3,967 -
Direct operating expenses
Producing and operating
(103,157)
(343)
30,958
3,624
Expenses
Accounting and audit Consulting
17,892 15,000
17,157 4,953
Depletion and depreciation Filing and transfer agent Interest
6
55,066 15,000
32,696 8,358
7,618 11,287
Investor relations Legal fees Management fees Marketing and promotion Office and miscellaneous Share-based payments Travel
29,555 1,370
6,793 873
11
63,451 48,835
38,356 10,905
26,656 10,793
14
764,894 1,300
4,787 545
(1,064,921) (132,955)
Operating loss
(1,033,963) (129,331)
Accretion on decommissioning obligations Foreign exchange gain (loss)
9
(10,397) (3,736)
6,230 (21,657)
Other income
137
3,225
Net loss for the period
(1,037,993)
(147,763)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(680)
4,101
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(1,038,673) $
(143,662)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
13
$
(0.02)
$
(0.00) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Note Number of Shares Share capital Reserves Share subscription proceeds Convertible debentures - equity component Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Deficit Total equity Balance, September 30, 2021
66,180,364 $ 11,403,791 $ 2,983,479
$
40,500
$
13,797
$
2,509
$
(6,911,896) $
7,532,180
Private placements Share issuance costs Share-based payments Loss for the period
13 13 14
Other comprehensive income for the period
2,647,037 - - - - 714,700 (75,095)
- - -
- 30,679 764,894 - -
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
(680)
714,700
(44,416)
764,894
(1,037,993)
-
(680) Balance, December 31, 2021
68,827,401
$ 12,043,396
$
3,779,052
$
40,500
$
13,797
$
1,829
$
(7,949,889) $
7,928,685
Note Number of Shares Share capital Reserves Share subscription proceeds Convertible debentures - option component Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Deficit Total equity Balance, September 30, 2020
40,024,114
$
8,210,041
$
1,514,458
$
40,500
$
24,842
$
(433)
$
(5,364,179) $ 4,425,229
Shares issued for service Share-based payments Loss for the period
13 14
Other comprehensive income for the period
656,250 - - - 26,250 - - -
- - - - - 26,250
1,300 - - - - 1,300
- - - - - 4,101
- (147,763)
- (147,763)
4,101
Balance, December 31, 2020
40,024,114
$
8,236,291
$
1,515,758
$
40,500
$
24,842
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
$
3,668
$
(5,511,942) $
4,309,117
