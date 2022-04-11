Permex Petroleum : Interim Financial Report - Interim Financial Statements (Three Months Ended December 31, 2021)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial report of Permex Petroleum Corporation (the "Company") has been prepared by and is the responsibility of the Company's management.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

ASSETS Current assets

Cash

Trade and other receivables Prepaid expenses and deposits

Non-current assets

Reclamation deposits Property and equipmentNoteDecember 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

$

304,080 $ 32,791

5

166,852 16,496

62,282 58,771

533,214 108,058

6

184,150 184,150

6 10,089,246 10,081,390

Total assetsLIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities

Trade and other payables Amounts due to related party Convertible debentures - current portion Lease obligation - current portion

Non-current liabilities

Decommissioning obligations Lease obligations

Loan payable

$

10,806,610

$ 10,373,598

7 $ 11 8 10

545,433 $ 513,321

28,134 21,182

99,037 97,298

66,077 66,077

9 10 12

738,681 697,878 2,079,650 2,069,200 19,594 34,340 40,000 40,000

Total liabilitiesEquity

Share capital

Share subscription proceeds

2,877,925 2,841,418

13 12,043,396 11,403,791

40,500

40,500

Reserves 3,779,052 2,983,479

Convertible debentures - equity component Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Deficit

8

13,797 13,797 1,829 2,509

(7,949,889)

(6,911,896)

Total equity

7,928,685

7,532,180

Total liabilities and equity

Nature of business (Note 1)

$ 10,806,610 $ 10,373,598

The financial statements were authorized for issue by the board of directors on March 1, 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

Director

DirectorThe accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Note

2021

2020

Revenue

Oil and gas sales Royalty income

$

113,376 $ 20,739

3,967 -

Direct operating expenses

Producing and operating

(103,157)

(343)

30,958

3,624

Expenses

Accounting and audit Consulting

17,892 15,000

17,157 4,953

Depletion and depreciation Filing and transfer agent Interest

6

55,066 15,000

32,696 8,358

7,618 11,287

Investor relations Legal fees Management fees Marketing and promotion Office and miscellaneous Share-based payments Travel

29,555 1,370

6,793 873

11

63,451 48,835

38,356 10,905

26,656 10,793

14

764,894 1,300

4,787 545

(1,064,921) (132,955)

Operating loss

(1,033,963) (129,331)

Accretion on decommissioning obligations Foreign exchange gain (loss)

9

(10,397) (3,736)

6,230 (21,657)

Other income

137

3,225

Net loss for the period

(1,037,993)

(147,763)

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(680)

4,101

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(1,038,673) $

(143,662)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

13

$

(0.02)

$

(0.00)The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

NoteNumber of SharesShare capitalReservesShare subscription proceedsConvertible debentures - equity componentAccumulated other comprehensive loss

DeficitTotal equityBalance, September 30, 2021

66,180,364 $ 11,403,791 $ 2,983,479

$

40,500

$

13,797

$

2,509

$

(6,911,896) $

7,532,180

Private placements Share issuance costs Share-based payments Loss for the period

13 13 14

Other comprehensive income for the period

2,647,037 - - - -714,700 (75,095)

- - -

- 30,679 764,894 - -

- - - - -- - - -- - -- - -

- (1,037,993)

(680)

714,700

(44,416)

764,894

(1,037,993)

-

(680)Balance, December 31, 2021

68,827,401

$ 12,043,396

$

3,779,052

$

40,500

$

13,797

$

1,829

$

(7,949,889) $

7,928,685

NoteNumber of SharesShare capitalReservesShare subscription proceedsConvertible debentures - option componentAccumulated other comprehensive loss

DeficitTotal equityBalance, September 30, 2020

40,024,114

$

8,210,041

$

1,514,458

$

40,500

$

24,842

$

(433)

$

(5,364,179) $ 4,425,229

Shares issued for service Share-based payments Loss for the period

13 14

Other comprehensive income for the period

656,250 - - -26,250 - - -

- - - - - 26,250

1,300 - - - - 1,300

- -- -- 4,101

-(147,763)

-(147,763)

4,101

Balance, December 31, 2020

40,024,114

$

8,236,291

$

1,515,758

$

40,500

$

24,842

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

$

3,668

$

(5,511,942) $

4,309,117