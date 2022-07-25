Permex Petroleum : Management Discussion and Analysis (Six Months Ended March 31, 2022) 07/25/2022 | 01:26pm EDT Send by mail :

FORM 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 INTRODUCTION This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared by the management of Permex Petroleum Corporation ("Permex" or the "Company") as of May 30, 2022, and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and related notes of the Company for the six months ended March 31, 2022, and the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company together with the related notes thereto for the year ended September 30, 2021. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Additional information related to the Company and its operations is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on the Company web site at www.permexpetroleum.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This MD&A contains certain forward‐looking information and statements. The use of any of the words "target", "plans", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "intends", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and projections about its future results. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and include, but are not limited to, estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, the production of oil and gas from the Company's properties, the potential acquisition of additional properties, capital raising initiatives, the impact of industry and macroeconomic factors on the Company's operations, and market opportunities; and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements used in this MD&A are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may include, but are not limited to, those set forth under "Risks and Uncertainties" below. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date otherwise specifically indicated herein. Due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified above and elsewhere in this MD&A, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law. COMPANY OVERVIEW Permex was incorporated on April 24, 2017 under the laws of British Columbia, Canada. The Company is primarily engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and gas properties in North America. The Company focuses on acquiring producing assets at a discount to market, increasing production and cash-flow through recompletion and re-entries, secondary recovery and low risk infill drilling and development. Currently, Permex 1 owns and operates various oil and gas properties located in Texas and New Mexico, USA. The Company also holds various royalty interests in 73 wells and 5 permitted wells across 3,800 acres within the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. The Company's common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "OIL" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "OILCF", on the OTCQB under the symbol "OILCF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "75P". Key activities: On October 12, 2021, the Company announced the appointment of John Perry ("J.P.") Bryan, Jr. and John James ("Jay") Lendrum, III to its Board of Directors.

On November 4, 2021, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of 2,647,037 units at a price of $0.27 per unit for gross proceeds of $714,700. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one half of share purchase warrant; each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share for a period of 24 months at an exercise price of $0.54.

Company's future drilling and re-stimulation programs.

On March 30, 2022, the Company completed a brokered private placement of 47,128,625 units at a price of $0.20 (US$0.16) per unit for gross proceeds of $9,425,725 (US$7,540,580). Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant; each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of US$0.21. ThinkEquity LLC acted as sole placement agent for the private placement.

On April 5, 2022, the Company announced the successful results obtained from the recompletion of a previously shut-in oil well on its West Henshaw property in Eddy County, New Mexico.

This contagious disease outbreak, which has continued to spread, and any related adverse public health developments, has adversely 2 affected workforces, economies, and financial markets globally, potentially leading to an economic downturn. It is not possible for the Company to predict the duration or magnitude of the adverse results of the outbreak and its effects on the Company's business or ability to raise funds at this time. The Company is closely monitoring developments and adapting its business plans accordingly. OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES The following table shows a summary of the Company's reserves as at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 which have been derived from the independent appraisal reports prepared by MKM Engineering using standard engineering practices generally accepted by the petroleum industry and conform to those classifications defined in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH"). September 30, Change September 30, Net After Royalties (BOE*) 2021 (%) 2020 Estimated Proved Reserves 8,658,615 +82% 4,750,120 Estimated Probable Reserves 15,645,755 +223% 4,841,298 Total Proved and Probable 24,304,370 +153% 9,591,418 *BOE refers to barrel of oil equivalent Breedlove "B" Clearfork Leases - Texas The Breedlove "B" Clearfork properties situated in Martin County, Texas are over 12 contiguous sections for a total of 7,870.23 Gross and 7,741.67 Net acres, of which 98% is held by production ("HBP") in the core of the Permian Basin. There is a total of 25 vertical wells of which 12 are producers, 4 are saltwater disposal wells ("SWD") and 9 that are shut-in opportunities. Permex holds a 100% working interest and an 81.75% net revenue interest in the Breedlove "B" Clearfork Property. The Company has begun the permitting process of two new wells to be drilled on its Eoff leases in the Breedlove field with anticipated spud date at the end of June. Pittcock Leases - Texas The Pittcock Leases are situated in Stonewall County. Stonewall County is in Northwest Texas, in the central part of the North Central Plains and consist of the Pittcock North property, the Pittcock South property and the Windy Jones Property. The Pittcock North property covers 320 acres held by production. There is currently one producing well, ten shut-in wells, two saltwater disposal wells, and a water supply well. Permex holds a 100% working interest in the Pittcock North Property, and an 81.25% net revenue interest. The Pittcock South property covers 498 acres in four tracts. There are currently 19 shut-in wells and two saltwater disposal wells. Permex holds a 100% working interest in the lease, and a 71.90% net revenue interest. The Windy Jones Property consists of forty acres and includes two injection wells and two suspended oil wells. The sole purpose of the Windy Jones property is to provide waterflood to the offset wells being the Pittcock wells located east boundary of the Windy Jones property. Permex holds a 100% working interest in the Windy Jones Property, and a 78.9% net revenue interest. Mary Bullard Property - Texas The Mary Bullard Property is located in Stonewall County, about 5 ½ miles south west of Aspermont, Texas. The 3 asset is situated on the Eastern Shelf of the Midland Basin in the central part of the North Central Plains. The Mary Bullard Property covers 241 acres held by production and is productive in the Clearfork formation at a depth of approximately 3,200 feet. There is currently one producing well, four shut-in wells, and two water injection wells. Permex holds a 100% working interest in the Mary Bullard Property, and a 78.625% net revenue interest. West Henshaw Property and Oxy Yates Property - New Mexico The West Henshaw Property is located in Eddy County, New Mexico, 12 miles northeast of Loco Hills in the Delaware basin. Eddy County is in Southeast New Mexico. It is bounded by Chaves County to the north, Otero County to the east, Loving County, Texas to the south, and Lea County to the west. The West Henshaw Property covers 1,880 acres held by production. There are nine shut-in wells and four saltwater disposal wells. Permex holds a 100% working interest in the West Henshaw Property, and a 72% net revenue interest. In January 2022, the Company began the pilot re-entry on the West Henshaw well #15-3, one out of the 69 shut-in wells it currently owns. The re-entry and re-stimulation involved the West Henshaw property targeting the Grayburg formation at a depth of 2,850 feet. The recompletion was successful and came online at an initial rate of 30 barrels of oil per day ("bopd") and now has stabilized at 15 barrels of oil per day ("bopd"). Management believes the production rates from this mature, long-life well to continue with less than 10% decline year on year ("YoY"). The recompletion of well #6-10 was successful and came online at an initial rate of 15 barrels of oil per day and now has stabilized at 10 barrels of oil per day. Management believes the production rates from this mature, long-life well, will continue with less than 5% decline year on year. The remaining 67 shut-in wells that the Company plans to reenter may have potential to yield similar results increasing the Company's total daily production solely by reentering shut-in wells. The Oxy Yates Property is located in Eddy County, approximately eight miles north of Carlsbad, New Mexico in the Delaware Basin. The Oxy Yates Property covers 680 acres held by production. There is one producing well and nine shut-in wells. The Yates formation is located at an average depth of 1,200 feet and overlies the Seven River formation and underlies the Tansill formation. Permex holds a 100% working interest in the Oxy Yates Property, and a 77% net revenue interest. DISCUSSION OF OPERATIONS Three month period ended March 31, 2022 During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $189,424 as compared to a net loss of $253,860 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Revenue for the second quarter consisted of oil and gas sales of $288,238 (2021 - $nil) and royalty income of $16,869 (2021 - $nil). Revenue from the Company's newly acquired Breedlove "B" Clearfork leases accounted for 64% of the total oil and gas sales. The Company also brought Pittcock North, Mary Bullard, and West Henshaw wells back online during the second quarter. The direct producing and operating expenses were $145,170, approximately 51% of the gross sales. The general administrative expenses excluding depletion and depreciation, and share-based payment expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $257,538 (2021 - $154,570). The variance was mainly attributable to accounting and audit fees of $64,824 (2021 - $23,824), investor relations of $23,272 (2021 - $1,714), legal fees of $23,306 (2021 - $nil), and management fees of $75,502 (2021 - $47,468). The increase is mainly due to the increased field and general corporate activities as a result of the increased oil and gas productions and the brokered financing completed in the second quarter. Six month period ended March 31, 2022 During the six months ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $1,227,417 as compared to a net loss of $401,623 for the six months ended March 31, 2021. Revenue for the first six months consisted of oil and gas sales of $401,614 (2021 - $3,967) and royalty income of $37,608 (2021 - $nil). Revenue from the Company's newly 4 acquired Breedlove "B" Clearfork leases accounted for 67.5% of the total oil and gas sales. The Company also brought Pittcock North, Mary Bullard, and West Henshaw wells back online during the second quarter. For the three and six months, the company has produced 35 bopd and 43 bopd, respectively. The direct producing and operating expenses were $248,327, approximately 62% of the gross sales. The general administrative expenses excluding depletion and depreciation and share-based payment expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2022 were $502,499 (2021 - $267,489). The variance was mainly attributable to: Accounting and audit fees of $82,716 (2021 - $38,418) have increased from the prior period due to the increased production activities and the increased regulatory compliance requirements in the US as a result of the brokered financing completed in the second quarter.

Investor relations of $52,827 (2021 - $3,084) include investor communications, corporate website maintenance and news releases dissemination. The increase was mainly due to the Company retaining an investor relations firm in June 2021 to handle its investor relations activities.

Legal fees of $30,099 (2021 - $873) have increased from the prior period due to the increased regulatory compliance requirements in the US as a result of the brokered financing completed in the second quarter.

Management fees of $138,953 (2021 - $96,303) relate to fees to the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). The Company had entered into an employment contract with the CEO Company for an annual base salary of US$150,000. Effective October 1, 2021, the annual base salary was increased to US$200,000.

Marketing and promotion of $61,750 (2021 - $26,480) include mainly costs of marketing firms for investor awareness programs and campaigns.

Office and general of $45,690 (2021 - $17,939) have increased from the prior period due to the increase in corporate activities in general. Share-based compensation expenses of $765,414 (2021 - $2,456), a non-cash charge, are the estimated fair value of the stock options granted and vested during the period. The Company used the Black-Scholes option pricing model for the fair value calculation. SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS The following table sets forth selected unaudited financial information for the Company's eight most recent quarters ending with the last quarter for the three month period ended March 31, 2022. For the Three Months Ended Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Total revenues 288,238 134,115 59,556 43,368 - 3,967 180,286 98,339 Net income (loss) (189,424) (1,037,993) (994,464) (191,867) (253,860) (147,763) (1,449,834) (178,088) Earnings (loss) per (0.00) (0.02) (0.02) (0.01) (0.01) (0.00) (0.04) (0.00) share - basic and diluted LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES As at March 31, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of $8,409,697, an increase of $8,376,906 from the cash balance of $32,791 on September 30, 2021. During the six months ended March 31, 2022, cash used in the operating activities is $281,003. The Company spent $97,433 on capital expenditures on its oil and gas assets and 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

