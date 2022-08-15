Log in
    OIL   CA71422P1053

PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OIL)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  01:50 2022-08-15 pm EDT
0.1450 CAD   -3.33%
PERMEX PETROLEUM : Provides Clarification on a Prior News Release issued August 8, 2022
PU
08/08Noble Capital Markets Initiates Equity Research Coverage on Permex Petroleum
AQ
07/25PERMEX PETROLEUM : Quarterly Report - Interim Financial Report - Interim Financial Statements (Six Months Ended March 31, 2022)
PU
Permex Petroleum : Provides Clarification on a Prior News Release issued August 8, 2022

08/15/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
VANCOUVER, BC, August 15, 2022 - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) (FSE: 75P) ("Permex" or the "Company") is issuing this news release at the request of IIROC to clarify the Company's news release dated August 8, 2022 wherein the Company announced that Nobel Capital Markets had initiated equity research coverage on the Company (the "Report"), sponsored by the Company.

The Company wishes to clarify that the Company has agreed to pay Nobel Capital Markets US$50,000 per annum, paid on a quarterly basis. The Company made the first payment of US$12,500 in June 2022. The compensation does not include any options to purchase securities of the Company.

Prior to making any investment decision, readers should conduct their own due diligence and seek advice from their advisor or an investment professional. Readers should not rely on the Report or any other research report when making an investment decision.

About Permex Petroleum Corporation

Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. The Company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Permex Petroleum US Corporation, is a licensed operator in both states, and owns and operates on private, state and federal land. For more information, please visit www.permexpetroleum.com.

Contact Information

Permex Petroleum Corporation
Mehran Ehsan
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
(214) 459-2782

Scott Kelly
Corporate Secretary & Director
(778) 373-5421

Or for Investor Relations, please contact:
Brooks Hamilton
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Permex Petroleum Corp. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 17:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
