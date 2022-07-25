Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Permex Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIL   CA71422P1053

PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OIL)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:41 2022-07-25 pm EDT
0.1300 CAD   -3.70%
01:26pPERMEX PETROLEUM : Quarterly Report - Interim Financial Report - Interim Financial Statements (Six Months Ended March 31, 2022)
PU
01:26pPERMEX PETROLEUM : Management Discussion and Analysis (Six Months Ended March 31, 2022)
PU
06/30Permex Petroleum Announces Filing of S-1 Resale Registration Statement
AQ
Permex Petroleum : Quarterly Report - Interim Financial Report - Interim Financial Statements (Six Months Ended March 31, 2022)

07/25/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial report of Permex Petroleum Corporation (the "Company") has been prepared by and is the responsibility of the Company's management.

PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

March 31,

September 30,

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

8,409,697

$

32,791

Trade and other receivables

5

183,003

16,496

Prepaid expenses and deposits

101,545

58,771

8,694,245

108,058

Non-current assets

Reclamation deposits

6

181,250

184,150

Property and equipment

6

10,021,232

10,081,390

Total assets

$

18,896,727

$

10,373,598

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

7

$

727,214

$

513,321

Amounts due to related party

11

2,863

21,182

Convertible debentures - current portion

8

100,000

97,298

Lease obligation - current portion

10

59,449

66,077

889,526

697,878

Non-current liabilities

Decommissioning obligations

9

2,069,285

2,069,200

Lease obligations

10

10,517

34,340

Loan payable

12

40,000

40,000

Total liabilities

3,009,328

2,841,418

Equity

Share capital

13

19,113,468

11,403,791

Share subscription proceeds

40,500

40,500

Reserves

4,852,608

2,983,479

Convertible debentures - equity component

8

13,797

13,797

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

6,339

2,509

Deficit

(8,139,313)

(6,911,896)

Total equity

15,887,399

7,532,180

Total liabilities and equity

$

18,896,727

$

10,373,598

Nature of business (Note 1)

The financial statements were authorized for issue by the board of directors on May 30, 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

"Mehran Ehsan"

Director

"Gregory Montgomery"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

Oil and gas sales

$

288,238

$

-

$

401,614

$

3,967

Royalty income

16,869

-

37,608

-

Direct operating expenses

Producing and operating

(145,170)

(12,752)

(248,327)

(13,095)

159,937

(12,752)

190,895

(9,128)

Expenses

Accounting and audit

64,824

23,418

82,716

38,418

Consulting

4,056

12,880

21,213

17,833

Depletion and depreciation

6

86,438

14,385

141,504

29,385

Filing and transfer agent

17,715

35,693

50,411

44,051

Interest

5,018

10,103

12,636

21,390

Investor relations

23,272

1,714

52,827

3,084

Legal fees

23,306

-

30,099

873

Management fees

11

75,502

47,468

138,953

96,303

Marketing and promotion

23,394

15,575

61,750

26,480

Office and general

19,034

7,146

45,690

17,939

Share-based payments

14

520

1,156

765,414

2,456

Travel

1,417

573

6,204

1,118

(344,496)

(170,111)

(1,409,417)

(299,330)

Operating loss

(184,559)

(182,863)

(1,218,522)

(308,458)

Accretion on decommissioning obligations

9

(10,398)

(3,710)

(20,795)

(7,446)

Foreign exchange loss

(16,528)

(12,497)

(10,298)

(34,154)

Forfeiture of reclamation deposit

-

(63,500)

-

(63,500)

Loss on settlement of debenture

-

(4,223)

-

(4,223)

Other income

22,061

3,225

22,198

6,450

Settlement of trade payables

-

9,708

-

9,708

(4,865)

(70,997)

(8,895)

(93,165)

Net loss for the period

(189,424)

(253,860)

(1,227,417)

(401,623)

Other comprehensive income

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Foreign currency translation adjustment

4,510

1,051

3,830

5,152

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(184,914)

$

(252,809)

$

(1,223,587)

$

(396,471)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

13

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.01)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Convertible

Accumulated

Share

debentures -

other

Number

subscription

equity

comprehensive

Note

of Shares

Share capital

Reserves

proceeds

component

loss

Deficit

Total equity

Balance, September 30, 2021

66,180,364

$

11,403,791

$

2,983,479

$

40,500

$

13,797

$

2,509

$

(6,911,896)

$

7,532,180

Private placements

13

49,775,662

10,140,425

-

-

-

-

-

10,140,425

Share issuance costs

13

-

(2,430,748)

1,103,715

-

-

-

-

(1,327,033)

Share-based payments

14

-

-

765,414

-

-

-

-

765,414

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(1,227,417)

(1,227,417)

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

3,830

-

3,830

Balance, March 31, 2022

115,956,026

$

19,113,468

$

4,852,608

$

40,500

$

13,797

$

6,339

$

(8,139,313)

$

15,887,399

Convertible

Accumulated

Share

debentures -

other

Number

subscription

equity

comprehensive

Note

of Shares

Share capital

Reserves

proceeds

component

loss

Deficit

Total equity

Balance, September 30, 2020

40,024,114

$

8,210,041

$

1,514,458

$

40,500

$

24,842

$

(433)

$

(5,364,179)

$

4,425,229

Shares issued for service

14

656,250

26,250

-

-

-

-

-

26,250

Share-based payments

15

-

-

2,456

-

-

-

-

2,456

Adjustment on settlement of

convertible debentures

-

-

-

-

(11,045)

-

11,045

-

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(401,623)

(401,623)

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

5,152

-

5,152

Balance, March 31, 2021

40,024,114

$

8,236,291

$

1,516,914

$

40,500

$

13,797

$

4,719

$

(5,754,757)

$

4,057,464

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Permex Petroleum Corp. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 17:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2,09 M 1,63 M 1,63 M
Net income 2022 -1,25 M -0,97 M -0,97 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,7 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Permex Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,14 CAD
Average target price 0,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 493%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mehran Ehsan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Montgomery Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Barry L. Whelan Chief Operating Officer & Director
Scott Sheldon Kelly Independent Director
Douglas Charles Urch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION-30.77%12
CONOCOPHILLIPS22.10%111 841
CNOOC LIMITED22.67%59 785
EOG RESOURCES, INC.13.70%59 157
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED20.36%57 751
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION110.62%57 225