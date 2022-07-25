Permex Petroleum : Quarterly Report - Interim Financial Report - Interim Financial Statements (Six Months Ended March 31, 2022)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Six Months Ended March 31, 2022
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial report of Permex Petroleum Corporation (the "Company") has been prepared by and is the responsibility of the Company's management.
PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
March 31,
September 30,
Note
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
8,409,697
$
32,791
Trade and other receivables
5
183,003
16,496
Prepaid expenses and deposits
101,545
58,771
8,694,245
108,058
Non-current assets
Reclamation deposits
6
181,250
184,150
Property and equipment
6
10,021,232
10,081,390
Total assets
$
18,896,727
$
10,373,598
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
7
$
727,214
$
513,321
Amounts due to related party
11
2,863
21,182
Convertible debentures - current portion
8
100,000
97,298
Lease obligation - current portion
10
59,449
66,077
889,526
697,878
Non-current liabilities
Decommissioning obligations
9
2,069,285
2,069,200
Lease obligations
10
10,517
34,340
Loan payable
12
40,000
40,000
Total liabilities
3,009,328
2,841,418
Equity
Share capital
13
19,113,468
11,403,791
Share subscription proceeds
40,500
40,500
Reserves
4,852,608
2,983,479
Convertible debentures - equity component
8
13,797
13,797
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
6,339
2,509
Deficit
(8,139,313)
(6,911,896)
Total equity
15,887,399
7,532,180
Total liabilities and equity
$
18,896,727
$
10,373,598
Nature of business
(Note 1)
The financial statements were authorized for issue by the board of directors on May 30, 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:
"Mehran Ehsan"
Director
"Gregory Montgomery"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Oil and gas sales
$
288,238
$
-
$
401,614
$
3,967
Royalty income
16,869
-
37,608
-
Direct operating expenses
Producing and operating
(145,170)
(12,752)
(248,327)
(13,095)
159,937
(12,752)
190,895
(9,128)
Expenses
Accounting and audit
64,824
23,418
82,716
38,418
Consulting
4,056
12,880
21,213
17,833
Depletion and depreciation
6
86,438
14,385
141,504
29,385
Filing and transfer agent
17,715
35,693
50,411
44,051
Interest
5,018
10,103
12,636
21,390
Investor relations
23,272
1,714
52,827
3,084
Legal fees
23,306
-
30,099
873
Management fees
11
75,502
47,468
138,953
96,303
Marketing and promotion
23,394
15,575
61,750
26,480
Office and general
19,034
7,146
45,690
17,939
Share-based payments
14
520
1,156
765,414
2,456
Travel
1,417
573
6,204
1,118
(344,496)
(170,111)
(1,409,417)
(299,330)
Operating loss
(184,559)
(182,863)
(1,218,522)
(308,458)
Accretion on decommissioning obligations
9
(10,398)
(3,710)
(20,795)
(7,446)
Foreign exchange loss
(16,528)
(12,497)
(10,298)
(34,154)
Forfeiture of reclamation deposit
-
(63,500)
-
(63,500)
Loss on settlement of debenture
-
(4,223)
-
(4,223)
Other income
22,061
3,225
22,198
6,450
Settlement of trade payables
-
9,708
-
9,708
(4,865)
(70,997)
(8,895)
(93,165)
Net loss for the period
(189,424)
(253,860)
(1,227,417)
(401,623)
Other comprehensive income
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
4,510
1,051
3,830
5,152
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(184,914)
$
(252,809)
$
(1,223,587)
$
(396,471)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
13
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.01)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Convertible
Accumulated
Share
debentures -
other
Number
subscription
equity
comprehensive
Note
of Shares
Share capital
Reserves
proceeds
component
loss
Deficit
Total equity
Balance, September 30, 2021
66,180,364
$
11,403,791
$
2,983,479
$
40,500
$
13,797
$
2,509
$
(6,911,896)
$
7,532,180
Private placements
13
49,775,662
10,140,425
-
-
-
-
-
10,140,425
Share issuance costs
13
-
(2,430,748)
1,103,715
-
-
-
-
(1,327,033)
Share-based payments
14
-
-
765,414
-
-
-
-
765,414
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(1,227,417)
(1,227,417)
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
3,830
-
3,830
Balance, March 31, 2022
115,956,026
$
19,113,468
$
4,852,608
$
40,500
$
13,797
$
6,339
$
(8,139,313)
$
15,887,399
Convertible
Accumulated
Share
debentures -
other
Number
subscription
equity
comprehensive
Note
of Shares
Share capital
Reserves
proceeds
component
loss
Deficit
Total equity
Balance, September 30, 2020
40,024,114
$
8,210,041
$
1,514,458
$
40,500
$
24,842
$
(433)
$
(5,364,179)
$
4,425,229
Shares issued for service
14
656,250
26,250
-
-
-
-
-
26,250
Share-based payments
15
-
-
2,456
-
-
-
-
2,456
Adjustment on settlement of
convertible debentures
-
-
-
-
(11,045)
-
11,045
-
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(401,623)
(401,623)
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
5,152
-
5,152
Balance, March 31, 2021
40,024,114
$
8,236,291
$
1,516,914
$
40,500
$
13,797
$
4,719
$
(5,754,757)
$
4,057,464
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
