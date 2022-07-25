Permex Petroleum : Quarterly Report - Interim Financial Report - Interim Financial Statements (Six Months Ended March 31, 2022)

PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

March 31, September 30, Note 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 8,409,697 $ 32,791 Trade and other receivables 5 183,003 16,496 Prepaid expenses and deposits 101,545 58,771 8,694,245 108,058 Non-current assets Reclamation deposits 6 181,250 184,150 Property and equipment 6 10,021,232 10,081,390 Total assets $ 18,896,727 $ 10,373,598 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and other payables 7 $ 727,214 $ 513,321 Amounts due to related party 11 2,863 21,182 Convertible debentures - current portion 8 100,000 97,298 Lease obligation - current portion 10 59,449 66,077 889,526 697,878 Non-current liabilities Decommissioning obligations 9 2,069,285 2,069,200 Lease obligations 10 10,517 34,340 Loan payable 12 40,000 40,000 Total liabilities 3,009,328 2,841,418 Equity Share capital 13 19,113,468 11,403,791 Share subscription proceeds 40,500 40,500 Reserves 4,852,608 2,983,479 Convertible debentures - equity component 8 13,797 13,797 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,339 2,509 Deficit (8,139,313) (6,911,896) Total equity 15,887,399 7,532,180 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,896,727 $ 10,373,598

Nature of business (Note 1)

The financial statements were authorized for issue by the board of directors on May 30, 2022 and were signed on its behalf by: