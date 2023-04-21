Advanced search
    PR   US71424F1057

PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(PR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-20 pm EDT
10.46 USD   -2.97%
07:06aPermian Resources Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/19UBS Initiates Coverage on Permian Resources With Neutral Rating, $13 Price Target
MT
04/18Permian in spotlight as energy dealmaking gathers steam
RE
Permian Resources Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

04/21/2023 | 07:06am EDT
Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PR) announced today that it will report first quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on May 8, 2023. Management will host an earnings conference call on May 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern). Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing (888) 396-8049 (Conference ID: 92425142) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.permianres.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by phone at (877) 674-7070 (Passcode: 425142) for a 14-day period following the call.

About Permian Resources

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, Permian Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of high-return oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the core of the Delaware Basin. For more information, please visit www.permianres.com.


© Business Wire 2023
