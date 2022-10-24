Advanced search
    PR   US71424F1057

PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(PR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
9.690 USD   +0.73%
05:32pPermian Resources : Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
PU
07:45aRBC Lifts Price Target on Permian Resources to $12 From $11, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10/20JPMorgan Cuts Price Target on Permian Resources to $11 From $12, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
Permian Resources : Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

10/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 - Permian Resources Corporation ("Permian Resources" or the "Company") (NYSE: PR) announced today that it will report third quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on November 8, 2022. Management will host an earnings conference call on November 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern). Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing (833) 634-2524, or (412) 902-4178 for international calls, and referencing "Permian Resources" at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.permianres.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or by phone at (877) 344-7529 (Access Code: 5341497) for a seven-day period following the call.

About Permian Resources

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, Permian Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of high-return oil and natural gas properties. The Company's assets and operations are located in the core of the Delaware Basin. For more information, please visit www.permianres.com.

Contact:
Hays Mabry
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
(832) 240-3265
ir@permianres.com

Disclaimer

Permian Resources Corporation published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 089 M - -
Net income 2022 701 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 666 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 742 M 2 742 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,8%
Managers and Directors
William M. Hickey Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
James H. Walter Co-Chief Executive Director & Director
George S. Glyphis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sean R. Smith Executive Chairman
Colleen C. Proctor Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERMIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION60.87%2 742
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY12.15%2 135 491
SHELL PLC44.53%187 020
TOTALENERGIES SE18.69%131 251
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.02%125 206
EQUINOR ASA54.47%109 558