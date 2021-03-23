Log in
PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST    PVL

PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST

(PVL)
Permianville Royalty Trust : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

03/23/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) (the “Trust”) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been filed with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the “SEC Filings” section of the Trust’s website at www.permianvilleroyaltytrust.com, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Trust unitholders have the ability to request a printed copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which contains the Trust’s audited financial statements, free of charge (via first class mail) by sending a written request to Permianville Royalty Trust, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., 601 Travis Street, 16th Floor, Houston, TX 77002.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9,50 M - -
Net income 2019 9,52 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,09 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 6,41x
Yield 2019 16,6%
Capitalization 49,2 M 49,2 M -
EV / Sales 2018 4,03x
EV / Sales 2019 6,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Permianville Royalty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST103.69%54
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.63%78 791
CNOOC LIMITED15.04%52 432
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.82%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED21.25%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY43.54%35 900
