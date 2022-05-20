Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PermRock Royalty Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRT   US7142541090

PERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST

(PRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/20 12:50:28 pm EDT
9.475 USD   +4.47%
12:45pPERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution - Form 8-K
PU
10:15aPERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution|05.20.2022
PU
10:01aPermRock Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PermRock Royalty Trust : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution - Form 8-K

05/20/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PermRock Royalty Trust

Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 20, 2022 - PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) (the "Trust") today declared a monthly cash distribution to record holders of its trust units representing beneficial interests in the Trust ("Trust Units") as of May 31, 2022 and payable on June 14, 2022 in the amount of $1,229,733.76 ($0.101081 per Trust Unit), based principally upon production during the month of March 2022.

The following table displays underlying oil and natural gas sales volumes and average received wellhead prices attributable to the current and prior month net profits interest calculations:

Underlying Sales Volumes Average Price
Oil Natural Gas Oil Natural Gas
Bbls Bbls/D Mcf Mcf/D (per Bbl) (per Mcf)
Current Month 31,320 1,010 35,085 1,132 $ 107.26 $ 7.42
Prior Month 28,084 1,003 33,647 1,202 $ 89.71 $ 7.03

Oil cash receipts for the properties underlying the Trust totaled $3.36 million for the current month, an increase of $0.84 million from the prior month's distribution period. This increase was due to an increase in oil prices and sales volumes.

Natural gas cash receipts for the properties underlying the Trust totaled $0.26 million for the current month, an increase of $0.02 million from the prior month's distribution period. This increase was due to an increase in natural gas prices and sales volumes.

Total direct operating expenses, including marketing, lease operating expenses and workover expenses, were $0.74 million reflecting a $0.15 million decrease from the prior month. Severance and ad valorem taxes were $0.23 million.

Capital expenditures were $0.46 million, a decrease of $0.48 million from the prior month. Boaz Energy informed the Trust that capital expenses were related to recompleting a Coke County well to a different zone and non-operated drilling in Glasscock County. Boaz Energy informed the Trust that this month's net profits calculation included $320,000 net to the Trust of funds reserved by Boaz Energy to cover future capital obligations and expenses.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Boaz Energy II, LLC ("Boaz Energy") to own a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties owned by Boaz Energy in the Permian Basin of West Texas. For more information on PermRock Royalty Trust, please visit our website at www.permrock.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements represent the Trust's and Boaz Energy's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements include the amount and date of any anticipated distribution to unitholders, future cash retentions, advancements or recoupments from distributions, and statements regarding Boaz Energy's operations and the resulting impact on the computation of the Trust's net profits. The amount of cash received or expected to be received by the Trust (and its ability to pay distributions) has been and will continue to be directly affected by volatility in commodity prices, oversupply and the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include expenses of the Trust and reserves for anticipated future expenses, uncertainties in estimating the cost of drilling activities and risks associated with drilling and operating oil and natural gas wells.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Trust does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Trust to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and other public filings filed with the SEC. The risk factors and other factors noted in the Trust's public filings with the SEC could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Trust's filed reports are or will be available over the Internet at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact: PermRock Royalty Trust
Simmons Bank, Trustee
Ron E. Hooper, SVP Royalty Trust Management
Toll-free: (855) 588-7839
Fax: (817) 298-5579
Website: www.permrock.com
e-mail: trustee@permrock.com

Disclaimer

PermRock Royalty Trust published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 16:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST
12:45pPERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution - Form 8-K
PU
10:15aPERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution|05.20.2022
PU
10:01aPermRock Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
PR
05/16PERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST TRUSTEE'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
05/16PermRock Royalty Trust Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/06PERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Submission of Matters..
AQ
05/05Permrock royalty trust announces results of special meeting
PR
04/19PERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST : Press Release dated April 19, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
04/19PERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution|04.19.2022
PU
04/19PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 110 M 110 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart PERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
PermRock Royalty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,07 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target -77,9%
Managers and Directors
Lee Ann Anderson Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST29.57%110
CONOCOPHILLIPS44.93%132 755
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.16%71 360
EOG RESOURCES, INC.37.00%71 281
CNOOC LIMITED34.74%65 148
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY45.93%64 221