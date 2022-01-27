Log in
Permsin Steel Works Public : Resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting regarding the plan on issuance and offering newly issued ordinary shares to public (IPO) and plan on the listing of the shares of Suntech Steel Works Company Limited,

01/27/2022
Date/Time
27 Jan 2022
Headline
Resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting regarding the plan on issuance and offering newly issued ordinary shares to public (IPO) and plan on the listing of the shares of Suntech Steel Works Company Limited,
Symbol
PERM
Source
PERM
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Permsin Steel Works pcl published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 4 129 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2020 28,2 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
Net Debt 2020 1 126 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 120 M 64,2 M 63,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 291
Free-Float 51,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chukiat Yongvongpaibul Chairman, President & Managing Director
Montri Supaporn Independent Director
Sahaschai Indrasukhsri Independent Director
Kuson Sripouraya Independent Director
Choocheep Yongwongpaibul Director & Director-Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERMSIN STEEL WORKS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%64
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.1.54%25 611
JSW STEEL LIMITED-3.80%20 269
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-4.81%18 685
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.11.08%18 165
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-12.90%17 524