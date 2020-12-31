European stocks retreat, set to end 2020 with losses

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* STOXX 600 to end the year 3.8% lower
* Volumes thin as major European markets closed
* UK, Paris bourses to close early
* Spain, UK lag with double-digit falls in 2020
Dec 31 (Reuters) - European stocks retreated on Thursday as
investors squared positions on the last trading day of the year,
while tighter coronavirus restrictions in Britain and a move by
the United States to raise tariffs on some EU products dampened
sentiment.
Trading volumes were thin, with many traders away on New
Year's Eve and major European bourses closed.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index recorded a 3.8%
drop in 2020 - lagging its Asian and Wall Street peers that
traded near record highs - as a rapid surge in coronavirus cases
and concerns about a chaotic Brexit weighed on the continent's
markets.
Still, the index remains only 7% below its record high after
rallying about 50% from March lows, while hopes of more
stimulus, the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and a Brexit trade
deal sealed last week raised bets of a stronger recovery in
2021.
"Vaccines will inspire a global recovery, central banks will
leave rates a zero even if inflation rises to fund exploding
government deficits everywhere," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market
analyst at Oanda wrote in a note.
"The search for yield in a zero percent world flooded with
unlimited free money for the world's central banks, means the
K-shaped recovery, asset price inflation scenario seems a
certainty."
In light trading, UK's FTSE 100 fell 1.7% and
France's CAC 40 dropped 0.4%. Both markets will close
early on Thursday.
The FTSE 100 - on course for its worst year since the 2008
financial crisis - suffered a bigger blow as Prime Minister
Boris Johnson ordered millions more people to live under the
strictest COVID-19 restrictions to counter a new virus variant.
The German DAX ended 2020 with a 3.5% gain - just
below all-time highs - helped by strong demand for technology
stocks and better growth prospects major trading partner China.
Lender-heavy Italy's FTSE MIB was down 5.4% for the
year, while Spain's IBEX - among the worst performers in
the region - was on course for yearly losses of more than 15%.
The tourism-reliant economy was hit by pandemic
restrictions, while a consolidation in Spain's banking sector -
that brought the number of banks to 10, down from 55 prior to
the 2008 economic crisis - failed to impress investors.
France's Airbus, Safran and liquor makers
Pernod Ricard and Remy Cointreau fell more
than 1% after the U.S. government said it would raise tariffs on
EU products including aircraft components and wines from France
and Germany.
The move was the latest twist in a 16-year battle over
aircraft subsidies between Washington and Brussels.
French insurer Axa slipped 0.7% as it agreed to
sell its businesses in Greece to Italian competitor Generali
for 165 million euros ($202.9 million).
European markets will be closed on Friday for New Year's
Day.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)