PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
European stocks retreat, set to end 2020 with losses

12/31/2020 | 04:52am EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* STOXX 600 to end the year 3.8% lower

* Volumes thin as major European markets closed

* UK, Paris bourses to close early

* Spain, UK lag with double-digit falls in 2020

Dec 31 (Reuters) - European stocks retreated on Thursday as investors squared positions on the last trading day of the year, while tighter coronavirus restrictions in Britain and a move by the United States to raise tariffs on some EU products dampened sentiment.

Trading volumes were thin, with many traders away on New Year's Eve and major European bourses closed.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index recorded a 3.8% drop in 2020 - lagging its Asian and Wall Street peers that traded near record highs - as a rapid surge in coronavirus cases and concerns about a chaotic Brexit weighed on the continent's markets.

Still, the index remains only 7% below its record high after rallying about 50% from March lows, while hopes of more stimulus, the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and a Brexit trade deal sealed last week raised bets of a stronger recovery in 2021.

"Vaccines will inspire a global recovery, central banks will leave rates a zero even if inflation rises to fund exploding government deficits everywhere," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda wrote in a note.

"The search for yield in a zero percent world flooded with unlimited free money for the world's central banks, means the K-shaped recovery, asset price inflation scenario seems a certainty."

In light trading, UK's FTSE 100 fell 1.7% and France's CAC 40 dropped 0.4%. Both markets will close early on Thursday.

The FTSE 100 - on course for its worst year since the 2008 financial crisis - suffered a bigger blow as Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered millions more people to live under the strictest COVID-19 restrictions to counter a new virus variant.

The German DAX ended 2020 with a 3.5% gain - just below all-time highs - helped by strong demand for technology stocks and better growth prospects major trading partner China.

Lender-heavy Italy's FTSE MIB was down 5.4% for the year, while Spain's IBEX - among the worst performers in the region - was on course for yearly losses of more than 15%.

The tourism-reliant economy was hit by pandemic restrictions, while a consolidation in Spain's banking sector - that brought the number of banks to 10, down from 55 prior to the 2008 economic crisis - failed to impress investors.

France's Airbus, Safran and liquor makers Pernod Ricard and Remy Cointreau fell more than 1% after the U.S. government said it would raise tariffs on EU products including aircraft components and wines from France and Germany.

The move was the latest twist in a 16-year battle over aircraft subsidies between Washington and Brussels.

French insurer Axa slipped 0.7% as it agreed to sell its businesses in Greece to Italian competitor Generali for 165 million euros ($202.9 million).

European markets will be closed on Friday for New Year's Day.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.24% 91.04 Real-time Quote.-30.07%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.38% 14.26 Delayed Quote.-22.48%
AXA -0.70% 19.536 Real-time Quote.-21.64%
CAC 40 -0.22% 5586.85 Real-time Quote.-6.13%
DAX -0.31% 13718.78 Delayed Quote.3.55%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.32% 0.89917 Delayed Quote.7.36%
IBEX 35 -0.84% 8089.8 Delayed Quote.-14.39%
IMPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. 0.00% 168 End-of-day quote.-11.58%
PERNOD RICARD -1.16% 158.3 Real-time Quote.0.44%
RÉMY COINTREAU -2.90% 154 Real-time Quote.44.84%
SAFRAN -1.13% 117.65 Real-time Quote.-13.55%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.25% 399.35 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -0.14% 100.16 Delayed Quote.-5.40%
Financials
Sales 2021 8 420 M 10 345 M 10 345 M
Net income 2021 1 391 M 1 710 M 1 710 M
Net Debt 2021 7 543 M 9 268 M 9 268 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 41 926 M 51 519 M 51 515 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,88x
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 18 776
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 161,59 €
Last Close Price 160,10 €
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Frèdèric Andrè Director-Information Technology Governance
Jean-François Bernard Chief Technical Officer
Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERNOD RICARD0.44%51 519
DIAGEO PLC-6.55%95 108
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION16.39%36 704
THAI BEVERAGE-16.85%14 048
RÉMY COINTREAU44.84%9 790
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC21.17%4 017
